After loosing the race for eastern Syria: USA ASKS RUSSIA FOR MEETING TO DISCUSS ‘FUTURE OF DEIR EZZOR’

USA ASKS RUSSIA FOR MEETING TO DISCUSS ‘FUTURE OF DEIR EZZOR’ – RUSSIAN MEDIA

The US has suggested Russia to hold a meeting to discuss a future of Deir Ezzor, the Russian state-run media outlet RIA reported citing a diplomatic source.

According to the report, the American side idea is to hold a meeting this week and to discuss possible “zones of responsibility” to combat ISIS in Deir Ezzor.

In other words, Washington wants to set up a de-confliction zone in eastern Syria.

RIA’s source added that Russia has already provided own suggestions, including a map, to the US.

On September 5, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces broke the ISIS siege on the strategic city of Dier Ezzor and set a foothold for further advances in eastern Syria. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reacted announcing own advance against ISIS north of Deir Ezzor on September 9.

On September 16, the SDF and the US-led coalition accused Russian forces of bombing the SDF north of Deir Ezzor.On September 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said that government forces have crossed the Euphrates.

It looks that the US-led coalition is loosing the race for eastern Syria. So, it now wants to negotiate some “diplomatic solution” of this situation.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:35 P.M.) – For the first time in over five years, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has landed on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor after completely decimating ISIS forces over the past few months. Exploring a weak point in the Islamic State’s defensive line on Monday, the SAA used modified Russian-manufactured vehicles to establish a beachhead southeast of the city. Subsequently, elite SAA assault units reportedly overran the villages of Marrat and Mazlum where engineers are working on entrenching positions to deter a looming ISIS counter-offensive from driving government forces back into the sea. Meanwhile, fierce clashes continue on the contested Sakr Island while jihadist insurgents suddenly face being trapped inside ISIS-held suburbs of the provincial capital. Long term, Suheil Al-Hassan and Issam Zahreddine – the two leading SAA commanders in Deir Ezzor – hope to strike further eastwards and retake the border with Iraq. This military endavour would also cutoff the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from land-grabbing further ISIS territory in the governorate. Related Videos

