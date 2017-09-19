Army Crosses Eastern Bank of Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Deir Ezzor – A military source said that army units crossed the eastern bank of the Euphrates River during their continuous operations against ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor, SANA reported.

The source told SANA that the army units in cooperation with the allied forces, crossed the Euphrates river from the direction of al-Jafra towards Huweijet Saqr, where they are now fighting fierce battles against ISIS in the area.

Earlier, army units, in cooperation with the allied forces, continued to advance on all fighting axes against ISIS terrorist organization and established control over new points on the outskirts of Deir Ezzor city and its countryside.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that after the army units established control over al-Jafra village, they continued to advance and chase the remaining ISIS terrorists who fled towards Huweijet Saqr and established control over a number of points on the southeastern outskirts of the city and in the southeastern countryside on Deir Ezzor-al-Mayadin road after carrying out accurate operations, in which a number of terrorists were killed or injured, in addition to the destruction of their weapons and ammunitions.

In the western countryside, the reporter said that army units advanced to the direction of Ayn al-Bo-Jimaa and al-Kharita after they restored new points amid the withdrawal of terrorists Takfiri organization towards the remaining terrorist groups in specific locations in the desert.

The reporter said that the military operations resulted in the death of a number of terrorists, including Mohammad Aziz al-Hanto, Omar Jamil al-Alloum, Abdul-Hadi al-Alloum from al-Shaqra village.

Meanwhile, a group of locals ambushed a car belonging to ISIS near the railway in the vicinity of the city of al-Bukamal in the far eastern countryside of the province, destroying it and leaving all the five terrorists on board dead.

Two cargo planes carrying supplies for army forces land in Deir Ezzor Airport

Meanwhile, a military source said that the first two cargo planes landed at Deir Ezzor Airport carrying large quantities of needed materials to supply army forces operating in Deir Ezzor after the surroundings of the airport have been fully secured.

Army Seizes Large Amounts of Weapons in Salamiyeh Eastern Countryside

In Hama, army units seized huge amounts of machineguns, ammunition and rockets from the remnants of ISIS terrorists in the town of Abu Hanaya in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh in Hama province, according to SANA.

SANA reporter said Monday that the army units, while combing Abu Hanaya town in Oqairbat district, found a workshop for the maintenance of weapons and arms, an ammunition depot and a garage including destroyed tanks belong to ISIS terrorists.

The reporter said that the depot includes hundreds of boxes containing explosives of various machineguns, ammunition bars and dozens of rocket thermal launchers.

—-

On September 19, the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) launched an advance towards the Syrian border along the highway between the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor.

According to Iraqi sources, the army and the PMU are aiming to liberate the ISIS-held towns of Rihaniyah and Anah located at the highway.

If these towns are liberated, they will become a foothold that would be used for a future operation to liberate the nearby town of Rawa from ISIS.

This advance will also allow to increase further pressure on ISIS along the border with Syria and especially in the ISIS border stronghold of al-Qaim.

Earlier in September, the army and the PMU liberated the town of Akashat, the nearby points as well as the road between Akashat and the Damascus-Baghdad highway.

Experts believe that these operations contribute to the Syrian Arab Army battle against ISIS in eastern Syria and unofficially support the Syrian-Iranian-Russian alliance in the ongoing race for Deir Ezzor province.

