The CIA And Its Ally Al-Qaeda

By Arjun Walia

Collective Evolution

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden created so much transparency when he leaked information about the NSA’s mass surveillance programs. He wasn’t the first to do so, but thanks to his and many others’ efforts, whistleblowers are now a major gateway to the truth behind the military industrial complex. It makes you wonder, what else does a man like this know? Surely there are more facts he is aware of, but hasn’t revealed. This, however, has not stopped him from retweeting some interesting things over the past few years. One of the latest relates to the CIA’s connection with terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

The tweet concerns Even McMullin, a former operations officer for the CIA who also ran during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He’s served as a senior adviser on national security issues for the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as well as a Chief Policy Director for the House Republican Conference in the U.S. House of Representatives. He has also worked as an investment banker.

Below is a the retweet from Snowden, where Dr. Max Abrahms, an assistant professor of political science and public policy at Northeastern University who specializes in international security, especially terrorism, posits the connection between the CIA and al-Qaeda.

McMullin responds by ridiculing the assertion, which should raise immediate red flags. You would think he would offer a respectful, intelligent response, but many within the intelligence community and the “1 percent” desire to make people feel stupid for even raising an issue like this in the first place. It’s reminiscent of other controversial issues today, like vaccines. When proper dialogue ceases, and one side uses ridicule to share their beliefs, it’s most likely that they have something to hide, and the tweet below this one perfectly illustrates that.

Snowden retweeted this on September 12th, a day after the 9/11 anniversary

The above tweet was posted on September 9, 2017, but take a look at this tweet from McMullin below, which completely contradicts it. Snowden retweeted these two side by side.

Quite odd, isn’t it? Snowden has not come out publicly to say that the CIA or NSA are linked to terrorist organizations, but he doesn’t have to. The facts speak for themselves. Even without this tweet from Snowden, multiple links between terrorist organizations and US intelligence agencies have been made over the years, with the opposition trying to silence this narrative. It wasn’t until the past few years that more awareness has been created on this by various academics, political figures, and whistleblowers like Snowden.

Take Sibel Edmunds, for example, a former FBI translator and the founder of the National Security Whistleblowers Coalition (NSWBC). She gained a lot of attention in 2002 after she accused a colleague of covering up illicit activity involving Turkish nationals, which included serious security breaches and cover-ups, alluding to intelligence that was deliberately suppressed. Since her testimony, she has been outspoken on a number of other truths, like the existence of false flag terrorism. She stated in a live interview with RT news that the U.S. is simply reviving the “terror war industry” with ISIS, referring to this group as basically the same as al-Qaeda, with regards to their close relationships to American intelligence agencies.

Over the years, there seems to have been a mass propaganda campaign, as Robin Cook, a former British Foreign Secretary, once put it, “to make the public believe in the presence of an intensified entity representing the ‘devil’ only in order to drive TV watchers to accept a unified international leadership for a war against terrorism.”

“The easiest way to carry out a false flag attack is by setting up a military exercise that simulates the very attack you want to carry out. As I’ll detail below, this is exactly how government perpetrators in the US and UK handled the 9/11 and 7/7 ‘terror’ attacks, which were in reality government attacks blamed on ‘terrorists.’ ”

– Eric H. May, a former U.S. Army military intelligence and public affairs officer

The latest world leader to call out the “secret government” is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who stated publicly that the recent chemical attacks in Syria were a “false flag” and that more are being prepared. It makes you wonder, with all the whistleblowers and documents proving the connections intelligence agencies have to terrorist organizations, even in the form of providing funding and weapons, what is going on here? This confusion is further broadened by the fact that the Syrian government denied the attack. Was this a Western military alliance operation to justify the infiltration of yet another country in the Middle East, like we saw with 9/11? If you’re a student of history, this is unfortunately a common theme, beginning well before 9/11.

Author, foreign policy critic, and former CIA intelligence officer Michael Scheuer currently works as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University. He said on a live interview with RT that Al Qaeda does not exist, and that America actually invents their own enemies.

This become even more clear earlier this year, when PR firm Bell Pottinger, well known for having many controversial clients, worked with the U.S. military to create propaganda in a secretive operation. The firm reported to the CIA, the National Security Council, and the Pentagon during the project.

The firm created television ads showing Al-Qaeda in a negative light as well as creating content to look as though it had come from “Arabic TV.” Crews were sent out to film bombings with low-quality video. The firm would then edit it to make it look like news footage. They were paid half a billion dollars to create fake terrorist videos. You can read more about that here.

Wikileaks has also revealed that the CIA fuelled the rise of ISIS in countries it has “intervened” in. Julian Assange, Wikileaks co-founder, has stated multiple times that the U.S. is “providing clandestine financial and logistic support to the Islamic state.”

Now, when you think of the Islamic state, just remember this quote, spoken by Canadian economist Dr. Michel Chossudovsky, who is the University of Ottawa’s Emeritus Professor of Economics:

We are dealing with a criminal undertaking at a global level . . . and there is an ongoing war, it is led by the United States, it may be carried out by a number of proxy countries, which are obeying orders from Washington. . . . The global war on terrorism is a US undertaking, which is fake, it’s based on fake premises. It tells us that somehow America and the Western world are going after a fictitious enemy, the Islamic state, when in fact the Islamic state is fully supported and financed by the Western military alliance and America’s allies in the Persian Gulf. . . . They say Muslims are terrorists, but it just so happens that terrorists are Made in America. They’re not the product of Muslim society, and that should be abundantly clear to everyone on this floor. . . . The global war on terrorism is a fabrication, a big lie and a crime against humanity. (source) (source)

Here is a great video by award winning American journalist Ben Swann which was made a few years ago, regarding Al-Qaeda.

Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has also chosen to go against corporate media’s narrative by accusing the United States of funding and arming terror groups al-Qaeda and ISIS.

This past December, Gabbard introduced the Stop Arming Terrorists Act, the terms of which her website outlines succinctly: “The legislation would prohibit the U.S. government from using American taxpayer dollars to provide funding, weapons, training, and intelligence support to groups like the Levant Front, Fursan al Ha and other allies of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, al-Qaeda and ISIS, or to countries who are providing direct or indirect support to those same groups.”

And Gabbard herself was quoted as saying that the “CIA has also been funneling weapons and money through Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and others who provide direct and indirect support to groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. This support has allowed al-Qaeda and their fellow terrorist organizations to establish strongholds throughout Syria, including in Aleppo.”

Gabbard, who is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. Thomas Massie, also tweeted: “If you or I gave money, weapons or support to al-Qaeda or ISIS, we would be thrown in jail.” You can read more about that story here.

As you can see, many have been trying to create awareness about this topic and getting zero attention from mainstream media outlets, which is the global elite’s greatest weapon. If it doesn’t show up there, it’s not true, right? And the most concerning thing is, these outlets can say absolutely anything they’d like, without the masses questioning it. What’s more, mainstream media’s own connections to intelligence agencies have also been proven.

Reprinted with permission from Collective Evolution