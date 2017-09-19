USA: Unethical medical testing on children ”VIDEO”

USA: Unethical medical testing on children ”VIDEO”

THEY CALLED IT “RESEARCH”

Government terror

“AGAINST THEIR WILL” BY ALLEN M. HORNBLUM

Unethical medical testing on children.

They called it “research.”

Grim stuff and largely unreported.

The speaker is Allen M. Hornblum author of “Against Their Will: The Secret History of Medical Experimentation on Children in Cold War America.”

Who ran it?

MDs and researchers. Well paid every step of the way.

