USA: Unethical medical testing on children ”VIDEO”
THEY CALLED IT “RESEARCH”
“AGAINST THEIR WILL” BY ALLEN M. HORNBLUM
Unethical medical testing on children.
They called it “research.”
Grim stuff and largely unreported.
The speaker is Allen M. Hornblum author of “Against Their Will: The Secret History of Medical Experimentation on Children in Cold War America.”
Who ran it?
MDs and researchers. Well paid every step of the way.
