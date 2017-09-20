The Kurdish leadership in Syria is facing the moment of truth القيادة الكردية في سورية أمام لحظة الحقيقة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

سبتمبر 20, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The Kurdish leadership in Syria tries to confound and to link its control over more Syrian territories particularly which are full of natural resources with the claims of fighting ISIS, it knows that there is no link between the two issues, it knows that it is lying because most of the territories in which the Kurdish units expand are areas for expanding the authoritarian control for the secession, for drawing the borders of the entity, and for meeting the US demand to alienate the Syrian army away from the important strategic, geographic, economic, or military points, they are not related to the requirements or the necessitates of the war on ISIS. The Kurdish leadership tries to link the combating of the Syrian army with accusations that are similar to the silly accusations directed by the remnant of the formations of the armed opposition to the Syrian country and its army by saying that the Syrian army serves ISIS and its control, after three years of coexistence with the Kurdish control and the US presence as well as the open cooperation between them in order to pave the way in front of ISIS to overthrow Palmyra in order to undermine Damascus, as if anyone would believe that the serious fighting that frightens ISIS is different from the fighting that it gets from the Syrian army and its allies.

Can the Kurdish leadership explain the nature of the link between preventing the Syrian army from reaching the eastern bank of the Euphrates River and the necessities of fighting ISIS, and between serving ISIS? The Syrian army alone is achieving the accomplishments against ISIS which its sites are collapsing in Deir Al Zour, while its similarities withstand in Raqqa because it is supposed that it is the Kurdish fight front against ISIS. Despite the inability there, the Kurdish organization transfers its forces to Deir Al Zour in order to race the Syrian army in having control on the oil and phosphate fields, it focuses of reaching the points which it is supposed that the Syrian army will have control on from within its plan of crossing the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. All of these shifts are implementation of US demands on one hand, and attempts of authoritarian control to draw the borders of the secession entity on the other hand at the expense of the requirements of the war on ISIS and its opportunities in Raqqa to wage this war and to win in it.

The Kurdish leadership does not dare to say that it behaves like that because it wants to draw borders for its independent entity, and does not dare to say that it implements US orders that are hostile to its national country, it does not dare as well to say that Syria is an entity without a country and it is ruled by the law of jungle, the stronger is the one who captures more areas. It will lose if it says anything like that, just for that it resorts to hide and to maneuver. The social bond which brings the Syrians together since post – the Second World War is their unified national country, so every change occurs to this bond needs for alternative national consensus. The experience of the Kurds of Iraq who gained autonomy for four decades, where the Iraqi country has been absent for three decades, and who have their own entity with its legitimated government and its military which is recognized by the name of federalism within the unified Iraq are experiencing the bitterness of the mono-steps towards the secession and they are paying the cost of ignoring the truth that the replacement of a bond with another one is impossible without compromise and consensus.

If the stubbornness and the pretention of being clever by the Iraqi Kurdish leadership were a slow suicide, then this stubbornness and the pretention of being clever by the Syrian Kurdish leadership are a fast suicide.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ناصر قنديل

سبتمبر 18, 2017

– تحاول القيادة الكردية في سورية تغطية السموات بالقبوات، وربط سيطرتها على المزيد من الأراضي السورية الغنية منها بالموارد الطبيعية خصوصاً، بادّعاءات قتال داعش، وهي تعلم أن لا صلة بين الأمرين، وتعلم أنها تكذب، فغالب الأراضي التي تتوسّع فيها الوحدات الكردية هي توسعة لمساحات سيطرة سلطوية بنية الانفصال ورسم حدود الكيان، وتلبية لطلب أميركي بإبعاد الجيش السوري عن نقاط ذات أهمية استراتيجية جغرافية أو اقتصادية أو عسكرية، وليست من متطلبات وضرورات تتصل بالحرب على داعش، كما تحاول القيادة الكردية ربط تصدّي الجيش السوري لها بتوجيه اتهامات تشبه سخافة الاتهامات التي يوجّهها للدولة السورية وجيشها، بقايا تشكيلات المعارضة المسلحة، بالقول إنّ الجيش السوري يخدم داعش وسيطرتها، وكأنّ أحداً ما سيصدّق أنّ القتال الجدّي الذي يخشاه داعش هو غير القتال الذي يلقاه من الجيش السوري وحلفائه، بعد ثلاث سنوات من التعايش والمساكنة مع السيطرة الكردية والوجود الأميركي، والتعاون المكشوف بينهم لفتح طريق داعش لإسقاط تدمر لتكون المنصة الأهمّ للنيل من دمشق.

– هل تستطيع القيادة الكردية أن تشرح لأحد طبيعة الصلة بين شعار منع الجيش السوري من عبور الضفة الشرقية لنهر الفرات وضرورات قتال داعش، وكيف يكون العبور خدمة لداعش، بينما الجيش السوري وحده يحقق الإنجازات بوجه داعش وتتهاوى مواقع التنظيم أمامه في دير الزور، وتصمد مثيلاتها في الرقة، حيث يفترض أنها جبهة القتال الكردية بوجه داعش، ورغم العجز هناك ينقل التنظيم الكردي قواه إلى دير الزور لمسابقة الجيش السوري على التقدّم، والسيطرة على حقول النفط والفوسفات، ويركز جهوده على بلوغ النقاط التي يفترض أنّ الجيش السوري سيسيطر عليها ضمن خطة عبوره للضفة الشرقية لنهر الفرات، وكلها تنفيذ لطلبات أميركية من جهة، ومساعٍ لسيطرة سلطوية لرسم حدود كيان الانفصال من جهة أخرى، على حساب مقتضيات الحرب على داعش، وفرصه في الرقة لخوضها والفوز بها؟

– لا تجرؤ القيادة الكردية على القول إنها تفعل ذلك لأنها تريد رسم حدود كيانها المستقلّ، ولا تجرؤ على القول إنها تنفذ تعليمات أميركية معادية لدولتها الوطنية، ولا تجرؤ على القول إنّ سورية كيان بلا دولة وشريعة الغاب تحكمه، وليسيطر الأقوى على ما تطاله يداه، فهي ستخسر إن قالت أياً من هذا، لذلك تلجأ للاختباء والمناورة، فالعقد الاجتماعي الذي يجمع السوريين منذ ما بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية هو دولتهم الوطنية الموحّدة، وكلّ تغيير لهذا العقد يحتاج لتوافق وطني بديل، وها هي تجربة أكراد العراق الذين حازوا حكماً ذاتياً منذ أربعة عقود، وغابت عن مناطقهم الدولة العراقية المركزية لثلاثة عقود، وامتلكوا كيانهم الخاص بحكومته المشرعنة وعسكره المعترف به باسم الفدرالية ضمن العراق الموحّد، يختبرون مرارة الخطوات الأحادية نحو الانفصال، ويدفعون ثمن تجاهل حقيقة، أنّ استبدال عقد بعقد آخر يستحيل دون التراضي والتوافق.

– إذا كان العناد والتذاكي من جانب القيادة الكردية العراقية انتحاراً بطيئاً، فإنّ مثله من جانب القيادة الكردية السورية انتحار سريع.

