Ex-CIA official: Jews behind America’s Wars

Every political aware person will tell you that no recent American president, politician, government official or religious leader would dare to say in public that United States is run by the organized Jewry because he would be crucified by the Jewish-controlled mass media

Former president John F. Kennedy who dared to challenge the organized Jewry on Israel’s interests – was eliminated by Israeli Mossad as a warning to Americans and Western leaders at large.

However, there are few former US politicians, officials, such as Cynthia McKinney, Ron Paul, Bob Finch, Philip Giraldi, Paul Findley, etc., who found the courage to kick the 800 pound Gorilla’s dirty bottom.

On April 27, 2017, all 100 US Senators sent a letter to United Nations secretary general – demanded the world forum must stop criticism of the Zionist regime over its Nazi crimes (watch a video below).

On September 19, 2017, former CIA official Philip Giraldi and Pentagon analyst for 20 years, penned an article at UNZ.com, entitled, America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars, which is a must read for Americans especially those who believe that Muslims hate America. Giraldi mentions the Zionist Jew neocon propagandists such as David Frum, Max Boot, Bill Kristol, Bret Stephens, Mark Debowitz, Michael Laden, Reuel Mark Gerecht, Daniel Pipes, John Podhoretz, Elliot Abrams, Meyrav Wurmser, Kimberly Kagan, and many others, who were behind US-Iraq wars in 1991 and 2003 – are now pushing America to attack Islamic Republic of Iran which poses no military threat to the US or the Zionist entity, sitting on stockpiles of nuclear and chemical weapons.

“The urging to strike Iran comes from many quarters, to include generals in the Administration who always think first in terms of settling problems through force, from a Saudi government obsessed with fear over Iranian hegemony, and, of course, from Israel itself. But what makes the war engine run is provided by American Jews who have taken upon themselves the onerous task of starting a war with a country that does not conceivably threaten the United States. They have been very successful at faking the Iranian threat, so much so that nearly all Republican and most Democratic congressmen as well as much of the media seem to be convinced that Iran needs to be dealt with firmly, most definitely by using the U.S. military, and the sooner the better,” said Giraldi.