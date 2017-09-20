Trump, what an idiot, what an embarrassment he should be to the U.S. and then there’s Netanyahu, his Boss

Posted on September 20, 2017 by michaellee2009

Trump Vomits Hatred All Over The United Nations General Assembly Video & Transcript

US may ‘have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea’

Does anyone believe that Trump wrote this speech or any other speech for that matter? Trump is a ventriloquist dummy, delivering words scripted by the military industrial complex. It is difficult to imagine how far we have fallen when the president of our nation threatens to savage and destroy 24 million people and the UN applauds this ignorant savage. We should all be appalled and ashamed as our country slips further into fascism.  Tom Feeley

Netanyahu Speech At UN Video

Netanyahu warned of a “vast Islamist Iranian empire” if the Iranian nuclear deal is not fixed or nixed.

