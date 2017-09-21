Imam Khamenei: Furious Trump Speaks out of Desperation, Failure

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 21, 2017

Leader of Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Thursday that US President Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nationa’ General Assembly was out of anger and desperation not from the position of power.

The Leader deemed US President Donald Trump’s Tuesday remarks against Iran “contemptible, offensive, obtuse, hectic, and all around untrue”, adding “those words were not said from a position of power, but out of anger, desperation and idiocy, since Americans are extremely upset that their old plans in the West Asian region have been thwarted due to the influential presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In his maiden speech at the UNGA on Tuesday, Trump said the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was “an embarrassment” to Washington.

“We had no issue with having nuclear negotiations, but we should have made sure that negotiations would not have come to the point where any wrong move by the other side would not be considered as a violation of the nuclear deal, but any measure from our side would,” Imam Khamenei members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Tehran.

“US President’s address with those highly offensive and idiotic words better suited for a gangster, did not make the American nation proud. The American elites and intellectuals should feel ashamed for having Trump as their president, and they have indeed voiced their embarrassment,” his eminence added.

The Leader went on to add that the fact that the realities in the Middle East today are different from what the US had in mind, as well as Iran’s presence and influence that has foiled the US and Israel’s plots, have all contributed to Trump’s anger and frustration.

“They [Americans] couldn’t advance their objectives in Lebanon. Things developed exactly contrary to what they wanted in Iraq, and even in Syria, despite the numerous crimes committed by US and its allies and their massive support to Takfiri terrorists, the ISIL is now on the verge of collapse and other terrorist groups such as al Nusra have been isolated,” he said.

Source: Iranian media

