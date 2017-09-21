Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Ready to Confront All Enemies When Duty Calls

Posted on September 21, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Source

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Nasrallah stressed on Thursday that the Muslims must follow Prophet Muhammad’s sample of carrying out all the religiously assigned missions, adding that sticking to one’s assignment is the standard of propriety.

During Hezbollah central Ashura ceremony on the first Eve of the Hijri Month of Muharram, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “We are ready to confront US, Israel and all the enemies when our duty calls.”

Source: Al-Manar Website

 

Related Videos

 

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Anis naqash, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, ISIL, Nasrallah, Palestine, USA |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: