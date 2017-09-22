Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Ready to Confront All Enemies When Duty Calls

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Nasrallah stressed on Thursday that the Muslims must follow Prophet Muhammad’s sample of carrying out all the religiously assigned missions, adding that sticking to one’s assignment is the standard of propriety.

During Hezbollah central Ashura ceremony on the first Eve of the Hijri Month of Muharram, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “We are ready to confront US, Israel and all the enemies when our duty calls.”

