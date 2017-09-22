Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(14- 19 September 2017)

7 Palestinian civilians, including a child , were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued to target the border areas in the Gaza Strip and no casualties were reported

Israeli forces conducted 65 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 others in Jerusalem.

48 civilians, including 8 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Sixteen of them, including 3 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A residential building was demolished in Za’eem village.

A car wash and showroom comprised of 4 barracks were demolished in Beit Hanina.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank

Israeli settlers cut down 40 fruitful olive trees, south of Nablus.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

2 fishermen were arrested and their fishing boat was confiscated, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian civilian and confiscated his motorcycle at a military checkpoint, south of the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (14-19 September 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, 7 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Three of them were wounded in the West Bank while four others, including a child, in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli naval forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target the border areas.

In the West Bank, on 15 September 2017, 2 Palestinian young men were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets in a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians in the vicinity of a military watchtower established north of ‘Aidah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. The demonstration was organised in protest at burying the corpses of 4 Palestinian victims detained in the Israeli cemeteries of numbers.

On 17 September 2017, a 20-year-old male was hit with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the right leg when the Israeli forces moved into Qalqliyia, in order to arrest Palestinian civilians.

In the Gaza Strip, border areas witnessed protests against the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. During these protests, Israeli forces used force against the protestors, particularly when dispersing them. As a result, 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded while participating in a protest organized in the east of Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

In the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen offshore, on 15 September 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, and chased them. The shooting recurred in the abovementioned area on 16 and 18 September 2017. No casualties were reported, but the Israeli naval forces arrested 2 fishermen who are also brothers and confiscated their fishing boat.

On 18 September 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, west of al-Sudaniyia shore, north of the Gaza Strip and chased them. The shooting recurred in the abovementioned area before midnight.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 17 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands in ‘Abasan village, east of Khan Younis. However, no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 65 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 7 ones in Jerusalem. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 48 Palestinian civilians, including 8 children and a woman. Sixteen of them, including 3 children and a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of house demolitions, on 18 September 2017, Israeli Municipality vehicles demolished an under-construction residential apartment belonging to the sons of late ‘Issa Abed al-Fattah Matour under the pretext of non-licensing. The apartment is on the 2nd floor added to the house exiting before the occupation of Jerusalem, sheltering Issa’s Family of 20 members. Following the House demolition, the 1st floor was mostly damaged and became uninhabitable due to cracks in the walls and ceilings.

On 19 September 2017, the Israeli Municipality demolished a commercial facility belonging to Bashar Bader in Beit Haninah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The abovementioned facility is a car wash and showroom of 4 barracks. The Israeli forces also levelled the land, where the facility was established. Bader said that the court delayed the demolition decision to 28 September 2017, but he was surprised with the facility being raided and completely deolished.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of settlers’ attacks, on 14 September 2017, Israeli settlers from “Bracha” settlement, south of Nablus, moved into Kafur Qaleel village, south of Nablus, and cut down 40 fruitful olive trees with automatic saws. Those trees which are one kilometer away from the settlement belong to Fathi Rasheed Mnsour and Jaser Abed al-Jabbar.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 14 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yazan ‘Adnan Salim (25) in Kalbunah building on ‘Asirah Street, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hasan Suleiman Qatanani (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Abu al-‘Asja village, southeast of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses belonging to Maher Mohammed Shawamrah, Riyadh Mahmoud Namourah, Yasser al-Shawamrah and Yusuf Mohammed Shawamrah. The Israeli forces claimed that they were looking for weapons. However, no arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Samer Khalid Mohamed Ghanem (22) and Hasan Sedqi Abu Zant (22) and arrested both of them.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Salah Sa’ed Qet (23) and ‘Obadah Fathi Mustafa Qet (23) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bidyia village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Azmi Yousef Abed al-‘Aziz Mousa (20) and arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Zawiyia village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Ibrahim Taha Shoqier (17) and handed him a notice to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 09:50, Israeli forces arrested Mohammed Mousa Jom’ah from ‘Ein Yabrud village, northeast of Ramallah when he referred to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Shaqba, al-Mughir, Silwad and Betunia in Ramallah and al-Birah; Tal village, southwest of Nablus; Qaryout village, west of Jenin; Dura and Yatta in Hebron; and Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

Friday, 15 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beir al-Basha village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Odai Mousa Ghawadrah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aidah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Ma’moun Bdair (25) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Jala. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ehab ‘Essa Omer (34) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of the city, and stationed in al-Bayadah neighbourhood. They raided and searched several houses belonging to Ibrahim Sabri ‘Awad, Mahmoud Abdullah ‘Awad, Ibrahim ‘Ayad ‘Awad, and Abdul Qader Mohammed Ekhleil.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs at them and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 23:30, Israeli forces moved into Deirsitiyia village, northwest of Salfit. They raided al Salman Petrol Station, east of the village, and confiscated surveillance cameras’ DVRs, claiming that unknown persons threw stones at them while moving into the village and Kaful Hares village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Arabah village, southwest of Jenin; Bani Na’im, al-Deir, al-Nawamis,and al-Mawreq villages in Hebron; Qalqilyia; Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm; Zita village, north of Tulkarm; and Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

Saturday,16 September 2017

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Siwan village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khatbi Abed al-Naer Hamed (28) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Bitouniyia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamal al-‘Amawasi and confiscated a PC set and surveillance camera. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Samou’ village, south of Hebron, and stationed in Khelat al-‘Adas neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sami Abu ‘Arqoub and held his family in one room. The Israeli soldiers arrested Basel (22) and Nezar (19) and confiscated NIS 20,000 that were in the house.

Around the same time, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs at them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of ‘Abasan, east of the city. The shooting continued for few minutes, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer village and Dura in Hebron; Hasaka area, east of Halhoul, Beit Ola and Deir ‘Asal villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 17 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Ta’an Street. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud ‘Esam Jaber (34) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Qalqilyia to conduct an arrest campaign against Palestinian civilians. In the meantime, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and live bullets at them. As a result, a 20-year-old male was hit with a metal bullet to the right leg. The Israeli forces also arrested 3 civilians, who were identified as Qusai Saied Hisham Shreaim (16) and his father (35); and Abed al-Fattah Nidal Harb Maskawi (20).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafur ‘Ain village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’min ‘Enad al-Rifa’y and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Ofer” prison, west of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Ahmed Hasan Yousef (25), Basil Fahd Abu al-Haj (23), Raied Mahmoud Sabbah (22), Jadallah Mohamed Ahmed Abu al-Haj (22), and Ibrahim ‘Adnan Ibrahim (23).

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of ‘Abasan, east of the city. The shooting continued for few minutes, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 15:15, Israeli forces move dinto Dersityia village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a petrol station belonging to Tawfiq al-Salman and detained the station key for 2 houses and later returned it. The Israeli forces later withdrew, and neither house raids nor arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qufeen village, northeast of Tulkarm; and Hasaka area, east of Halhoul, Ola and Deir al-‘Asal villages in Hebron; and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb and ‘Azoun villages, east of Qalqilyia.

Monday, 18 September 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqilyia. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Rasheed Mohamed Ridwan and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service. No arrests among civilians were reported. It should be noted that Mahmoud is an officer at Palestinian Preventive Security Service (PPS).

At approximately 04:00 Israeli forces moved into Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Salem Moahmed Salem Abu Ya’qoub (17) and Ahmed Mousa Mohamed ‘Obaid (17) and arrested both of them.

At approximately 06:45, Israeli gunboats stationed in the sea, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats. They surrounded a Palestinian fishing boat sailing 400 meters off shore and manned by ‘Amr ‘Adel Moahmed al-Sultan (25) and his brother Mohamed (22). Both of them are from al-Salateen neighborhood in Beit Lahia. The Israeli forces forced ‘Amr and Mohamed to take off their clothes, jump into the water and swim towards the gunboat. The Israeli forces then arrested ‘Amr and Mohamed, confiscated the fishing boat and nets, and took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyia shore, west of Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs at them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported. The same incident recurred at approximately 23:45.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Surif, Beit Ummer, Ethna, Abu al-‘Asjah villages in Hebron; and Qalqilyia.

Tuesday, 19 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Maslakh neighborhood in the center of the city. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Fadi ‘Isaa ‘Ateiq (17) and Ameer Sameer Ikhmais (15) and arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Abu Ktilah neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Suhaib Abed al-Haleem Qufisha (25) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gosh Etzion” Settlement, south of Bethlehem. The Israeli forces then moved into Abu Romman area, raided a house belonging to Sufian Hashim Abed al-Rahman Jamjoum (39) and confiscated his car.

Sufian said to PCHR’s fieldworker that,

“At approximately 02:30, I woke up to sound of noise in the vicinity my house, so I headed to know what was going on. Suddenly, there were heavy knocks on my door and someone saying “opens the door. We are the Israeli forces”. I opened the door, and around 10 Israeli soldiers raided the house; one of whom ordered me to take my family members and stay in a room because they want to search the house. My wife and I were questioned about if we have money relative to Hamas Movement in our house. The Israeli soldiers also asked my children about the same thing. Two hours later, they confiscated my car of NIS 35.000 and then the Israeli soldiers handed us a paper of the confiscated car, claiming it was bought from the banned money of Hamas Movement.”

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Barta’a village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Ibrahim Qasem Qabha (47) and arrested his 2 sons Naser (17) and Osama (15).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Hawarah village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Member of al-Sawabnah village council, Murad Tawfiq ‘Odah (47) and arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Iraq Bureen village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ramez Tariq Qa’dan (30) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abed Waleed al-Sowaiti (24) and arrested him. Abed was then taken into an area, where Israeli vehicles stationed. The Israeli vehicles then moved into al-Majour neighborhood and raided a house belonging to Mahmoud Abed al-Rahman al-Fasfous (23) and arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Faqou’a village, east of Jenin; Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, al-Shayyoukh and Tafouh villages in Hebron.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following the Friday, 15 September 2017, dozens of Palestinian residents from Hebron organized a demonstration in front of ‘Ali al-Bakaa’ Mosque in the city in protest against the Israeli authorities’ decision to build a municipality for settlers in Heron’s Old City. The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans. When the protestors approached the old municipality building, dozens of Israeli soldiers moved towards them and pushed them back. They heavily fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters in the area to force the participants to withdraw. After a while, the participants withdrew from the area.

Around the same time, dozens of residents from Kherbet Qalqas, east of Hebron, organized a peaceful protest to reopen the road to the village that was closed 14 years ago. The resident had to take a bumpy road to reach the street that leads to the city. They raised banners demanding to open the road. Israeli force arrived at the area and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. They also chased them into the olive fields. The Israeli forces arrested Taha Hamad Mohammed ‘Abas (22) and Suheib ‘Awni Abu Turki(19).

Following the Friday praying, dozens of Palestinians organized a peaceful march which started from Abu Bakr Al-sedeeq Mosque in Aida camp, north of Bethlehem towards the military watchtower near the camp, protesting against Israeli authorities burying corpses of Palestinians detained by them in cemeteries of numbers. When the demonstration arrived in the vicinity of the military watchtower, the Israeli forces intensively fired live and rubber-coated metal bullets and gas canisters towards them. As a result, two young men were hit with rubber-coated bullets. The Aida refugee camp residents said that the Israeli forces intentionally fired gas canisters at the civilians’ houses; dozens suffered tear gas inhalation. Moreover, parts of a house belonging to Monther ‘Amirah, activist in the Polular Comittees, were burnt. It should be mentioned that on 13 September 2017, the Israeli Public Prosecution declared the burial of 4 Palestinian corpses in cemeteries of numbers for: Abd Al-Hameed Abu Srour from Aida camp, Mohammed Al-Tarayra and Mohammad Al-Faqeeh from Hebron, and Rami Ourtani from Nablus.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up. Israeli forces also arrested an Israeli peace activist when they chased the protestors.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 16:30 on the same Friday, 15 September 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. Some of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:30 on the same day. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were directly hit with tear gas canisters. They were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Medical sources classified as minor.

(PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilians)

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 10 September Various goods 3746 Humanitarian aid 11278 Cooking gas 291,610 Benzene 152,007 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 554,99075,990 Construction aggregates 8000 Cement 1640 Construction steel 900 11 September Various goods 4565 Humanitarian aid 11347 Cooking gas 291,570 Benzene 155,957 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 599,01876,000 Construction aggregates 8500 Cement 1920 Construction steel 266 12 September Various goods 4844 Humanitarian aid 12691 Cooking gas 293,420 Benzene 77.986 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 338,99075.992 Construction aggregates 9200 Cement 2320 Construction steel 392 Various goods 4900 Humanitarian aid 10213 Cooking gas 257,050 Benzene 37,991 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 488,01076.000 13 September Construction aggregates 7200 Cement 2100 Construction steel 232 Various goods 3231 Humanitarian aid 10830 Cooking gas 290,300 Benzene 151,974 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 566.97175.991 14September Construction aggregates 8080 Cement 1760 Construction steel 300 Various goods 4552 Humanitarian aid 12141 17 September Cooking gas 293,310 Benzene 151.988 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 599.80676.000 Construction aggregates 8800 Cement 2200 Construction steel 213 Various goods 3972 Humanitarian aid 13465 Cooking gas 293,720 Benzene 75,990 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 748,512113.989 18 September Construction aggregates 10000 Cement 2480 Construction steel 362

Exports:

On Sunday, 10 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of a truckload of tomatoes; 4 truckloads of vegetables; and a truckload of animal skin.

On Monday, 11 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 19 tons of Aluminum scrap; 4 truckloads of vegetables; and 2 truckloads of tomatoes.

On Tuesday, 12 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 4 tons of clothes.

On Wednesday, 13 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 5 truckloads of vegetables; 2 truckloads of tomatoes; 0.6 tons of fish; 4 tons of clothes; and 10 tons of furniture.

On Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 2 truckloads of tomatoes; 5 truckloads of vegetables and 5 tons of palm leaves.

On Sunday, 17 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 11 truckloads of vegetables and 6 tons of clothes.

On Monday, 18 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 150 pieces of animal skin; 10 tons of furniture; 14 tons of clothes; 15 tons of Aluminum scrap; 6 tons of palm leaves; and 2 truckloads of vegetables.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(13-18 September 2017)

Category 13 September 14 September 15 September 16 September 17 September 18 September Patients 42 35 4 – 66 47 Companions 36 31 4 – 59 45 Personal needs 29 69 16 – 33 21 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 44 Arabs fromIsrael 20 7 12 – 8 9 Diplomats – – – – – – International journalists – – – – – – International workers 56 62 18 – 15 27 Travelersabroad – – – – – – Business people 94 119 2 – 170 120 Business meetings – 1 – – – – Security interviews 5 3 – – 3 8 VIPs 2 1 – – – – Ambulances to Israel 4 3 2 – 3 3 Patients’ Companions 5 3 2 – 3 3

Note:

On Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli authorities allowed 4 persons to return to the West Bank.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (8) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the entrances to Beit Ummer and Samou’a villages and at the entrance to Karma village’s road.

On Friday, 15 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrance to Jalajel village.

On Tuesday, 19 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Kahel and al-Moreq villages.

Ramallah and al-Bireh: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 20:00 on Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah.

On Saturday, 16 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of al-Taibah village and under the bridge of ‘Ain Yabroud village, northeast of Ramallah.

On Sunday, 17 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Karmel road, east of Yatta and at the eastern entrance to Halhoul village.

Jericho:

At approximately 20:25 on Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 16:30 on Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 18:45 on Friday, 15 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between ‘Azoun and Kafur Thulth villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 06:20 on Sunday, 17 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun ‘Itmah viilage, southeast of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 21:50, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 19:50 on Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Hares village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 19:50 on Friday, 15 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of Salfit.

At approximately 06:40 on Saturday, 16 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dersitiya village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 20:00, a similar checkpoint was established between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of the city.

At approximately 07:05 on Sunday, 17 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Hares village, north of Salfit.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 10:25 on Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qufeen village, north of Tulkarm.

At approximately 12:50 on Saturday, 16 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under the bridge of Jebara village, south of Tulkarm.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 22:00 on Saturday, 16 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Jenin. They stopped a motorcycle travelled by Hasan Ibrahim al-sayed (20) and checked his ID card. They then confiscated his motorcycle and arrested him.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 00:30 on Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wesam ‘Ataa Lafi and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00 on Friday, 15 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Islam al-Natsha (14) and Mahmoud al-A’war (16).

At approximately 08:00 on Saturday, 16 September 2017, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Khaled ‘Owisat (17) while he was on his way to school in al-Mukaber Mount area, southeast of occupied Jerusalem. He was then taken to “‘Oz” police station for investigation.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed al-Hindy (25) and Ahmed Ali (24), from Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. Mohamed and Ahmed were arrested while they were passing via a military checkpoint near the camp entrance.

At approximately 03:00 on Sunday, 17 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hanadi al-Helwani, a teacher in al-Aqsa Mosque, and arrested her.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 18 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mostafa Kashour (21) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Sho’afat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fares Yousef Mukhaimer (23) and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour village, east of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Tareq Jaber, Wi’am Jaradat, Tareq Jaber, Abdullah Abu al-Hawa, Mohamed Abu Nab and Mohamed Adkeidak.

At approximately 16:00 on Tuesday, 19 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Surbaher village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided a construction workshop and arrested Mahmoud Hitham Danoun.

House Demolition:

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 18 September 2017, Israeli bulldozers accompanied with Israeli Municipality vehicles demolished a residential apartment in Za’eem village, east of the city, under the pretext of non-licensing. Matour family said that the Israeli forces accompanied with Israeli Municipality crews raided their building in Za’eem village and evacuated all residents. They then demolished the 2nd floor without prior warning. The family also said that the 2-storey building belongs to the sons of late ‘Issa Abed al-Fattah Matour. The 1st floor, which shelters the 20 members of Issa Family, exited before the Israeli occupation of Jerusalem while the 2nd floor is under-construction. The family added that the 1st floor was completely damaged and became uninhabitable due to cracks in the walls and ceilings.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 19 September 2017, the Israeli Municipality demolished a commercial facility in Beit Haninah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The abovementioned facility is a car wash and showroom and belonging to Bashar Bader. Bashar said that the Israeli police accompanied with Israeli Municipality crews and bulldozers raided the facility and demolished all the 4 barracks in addition to leveling the land. Bader also said that the court delayed the demolition decision to 28 September 2017, but he was surprised with raiding the facility and demolishing it completely.

Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property

On Thursday, 14 September 2017, Israeli settlers from “Bracha” settlement, south of Nablus, moved into Kafur Qaleel village, south of Nablus, and cut down 40 fruitful olive trees with automatic saws. Those trees, which are one kilometer away from the settlement, belong to Fathi Rasheed Mansour and Jaser Abed al-Jabbar. Mansour said that the Israeli settlers cut down 20 olive trees of 70 from his 3-dunum plot of land. He is also afraid that the settlers would cut down the other trees, as he along with other civilians saw the Israeli settlers wandering in the same land on the same day, but chased and expelled them from his land. He also added that about 20 olive trees out of 300 were cut down from a 25-dumun plot of land belonging to Abed al-Jabbar.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

