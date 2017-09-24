BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:09 P.M.) – The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army have liberated the entire western bank of the Euphrates River north of Deir Ezzor city from ISIS terrorists following a massive upriver offensive launched several days ago.

About an hour ago, reports – backed by photo evidence – came in from military sources stating that the strategic town of Ma’adan, thought to be an ISIS stronghold along the western Euphrates bank was liberated.

By securing the entire western bank of the Euphrates north of Deir Ezzor city, the Syrian Army has de facto besieged any ISIS forces which may remain in the desolate inland desert spaces of southeast Raqqa and northwest Deir Ezzor Governorates, although it is hard to believe that the terrorist group left behind militants to defend such valueless areas.

Given the general pattern of ISIS strategic withdrawals, it appears that the jihadist faction has completely withdrawn either to the eastern bank of the Euphrates and/ or south of Deir Ezzor city.

These map provides a general look in at the military situation in the countryside of Deir Ezzor city following the liberation of Maadan town and the nearby areas by Syrian government forces.

At the same time, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are pushing towards Jafra oil and gas fields east of Deir Ezzor city, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

Earlier no Saturday, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued advancing against ISIS on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, near Deir Ezzor city, facing a little resistance from ISIS. The SDF goal was to seize Jafra oil and gas fields.

Syrian government forces have repelled an ISIS attack on the villages of Marat and Mazlum and once again advanced on Khusham village on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, near Deir Ezzor city.

According to pro-government sources, government troops, led by the 5th Assault Corps’ ISIS Hunters, established a full control over the village.

If true, government forces took control of a key road linking up the area held by US-backed forces and the Omar oil fields on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

An alleged military situation in the Deir Ezzor countryside before the recent government advance (the SDF advanece in al-Isba and Tabiye fields still has to be confirmed):