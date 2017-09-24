BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:09 P.M.) – The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army have liberated the entire western bank of the Euphrates River north of Deir Ezzor city from ISIS terrorists following a massive upriver offensive launched several days ago.
About an hour ago, reports – backed by photo evidence – came in from military sources stating that the strategic town of Ma’adan, thought to be an ISIS stronghold along the western Euphrates bank was liberated.
By securing the entire western bank of the Euphrates north of Deir Ezzor city, the Syrian Army has de facto besieged any ISIS forces which may remain in the desolate inland desert spaces of southeast Raqqa and northwest Deir Ezzor Governorates, although it is hard to believe that the terrorist group left behind militants to defend such valueless areas.
Given the general pattern of ISIS strategic withdrawals, it appears that the jihadist faction has completely withdrawn either to the eastern bank of the Euphrates and/ or south of Deir Ezzor city.
MAPS: MILITARY SITUATION IN DEIR EZZOR COUNTRYSIDE FOLLOWING SYRIAN ARMY ADVANCE ON MAADAN
23.09.2017
These map provides a general look in at the military situation in the countryside of Deir Ezzor city following the liberation of Maadan town and the nearby areas by Syrian government forces.
Earlier today, government forces, led by the Syrian Army Tiger Forces, liberated the town of Maadan and reached its counterparts deployed in the southern Raqqah countryside.
They also entered in the rest of the area southwest of Maadan from ISIS, according to pro-government sources. The area is repotedly empty and government forces are now working on removing IEDs there.
At the same time, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are pushing towards Jafra oil and gas fields east of Deir Ezzor city, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.
SYRIAN ARMY TIGER FROCES RECAPTURE STRATEGIC MAADAN TOWN FROM ISIS
23.09.2017
On Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces and allied pro-government factions liberated the strategic town of Maadan and the nearby village of Suwayda located on the administrative border between Raqqah and Deir Ezzor provinces from ISIS terrorists, according to pro-government sources.
Reports also appeared that the Tiger Forces met with government troops deployed west of Maadan but this still has to be confirmed.
If the SAA and its allies really take control over the road heading west from Maadan, the entire ISIS-held pocket north of the town is likely empty.
Earlier no Saturday, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued advancing against ISIS on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, near Deir Ezzor city, facing a little resistance from ISIS. The SDF goal was to seize Jafra oil and gas fields.
Government Troops Capture Key Village On Eastern Bank Of Euphrates – Reports
22.09.2017
Syrian government forces have repelled an ISIS attack on the villages of Marat and Mazlum and once again advanced on Khusham village on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, near Deir Ezzor city.
According to pro-government sources, government troops, led by the 5th Assault Corps’ ISIS Hunters, established a full control over the village.
If true, government forces took control of a key road linking up the area held by US-backed forces and the Omar oil fields on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.
An alleged military situation in the Deir Ezzor countryside before the recent government advance (the SDF advanece in al-Isba and Tabiye fields still has to be confirmed):
