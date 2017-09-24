‘We are at war’…Neocons Launch ‘Committee to Investigate Russia’

“We have been attacked. We are at war.”

These are the opening words in a video uploaded by a new group calling itself the “Committee to Investigate Russia.” The organization was founded by neocon David Frum and Hollywood actor Rob Reiner, who played “the meathead” in the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family.”

Listed on the organization’s advisory board, in addition to Reiner, are Max Boot, James Klapper, Norman Ornstein, and Charles Sykes. Their video, in which they have recruited Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman as spokesperson, kind of leaves you with the feeling that if a white dove carrying an olive branch clasped in its beak ever flew too close to this group, any one of them would likely pull out a shotgun and blast it out of the sky.

It isn’t just that the video is oozing with American exceptionalism–our democracy is no longer a “shining example” of anything other than relentless wars and quest for complete and total global dominance–it is that in raising its shofar, the esteemed “committee” seems to be seeking to establish the pretext for a war with Russia. As independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone puts it in her article on the matter:

…the assertion that America is currently at war with Russia is horrifying, and if Americans start swallowing this disgusting propaganda there’ll be no public outcry if the US really does enter into actual warfare with the only other nuclear superpower on the planet. The evidence-free assertion that America has “been attacked” is plainly geared to elicit a fear response from the video’s intended audience and manufacture support for counter-attacks and/or dangerous new cold war escalations.

Whatever else may be said about Trump, he seems to have succeeded in getting a good bit of the planet’s population on the edge of its seats trying to guess when and where the next world war is going to start. In his speech at the UN yesterday, he threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea. On the other hand, the Syrian Army, after crossing the Euphrates River, is now being hit with heavy fire from areas controlled by US and Kurdish forces–so maybe it’ll be Syria.

Or perhaps joker’s wild, and Mattis will decide to nuke Venezuela instead.

Whichever it turns out to be, the underlying strategy in all this seems: instill fear by making the rest of the world think you’re crazy. It’s a tactic that the Trump administration in all likelihood borrowed from Israel. As one political analyst once put it, “The threatening of wild, irrational violence, in response to political pressure, has been an Israeli impulse from the very earliest days.” America, the largest and most dangerous rogue state on the planet, is now threatening “wild and irrational violence” in multiple directions. And as if that weren’t ominous enough, we now have the emergence of a group proclaiming the US to be at war with Russia.

Here are Reiner and Frum being interviewed on Bloomberg News. Notice Reiner sidestep the question of who is funding his organization:

We have been “attacked by a foreign power,” Reiner claims. How many elections in other countries has the US altered the outcome of? How many other countries have we attacked either directly or through proxies over the last 50 years? Nobody making allegations about “Russian hacking” of the US election ever seems to want to talk about this. They all seem to pretend that America has a sterling record of honoring the sovereignty of other nations.

You might be wondering about the Russian reaction to Reiner and Frum and their little group. RT has published an article on it, and while the piece is devoid of any response from the Russian government, it does note that Freeman’s appearance in the video has prompted “quite a stir on Twitter.” It seems that the actor, in aligning himself with a coterie of neocons, has lost a few fans.