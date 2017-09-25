Can a Nation Be Mentally Deranged? Apparently so. America is Exhibit A, run by recklessly dangerous lunatics

Posted on by michaellee2009

Can a Nation Be Mentally Deranged?

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Apparently so. America is Exhibit A, run by recklessly dangerous lunatics no matter which right wing of its duopoly governance holds power. Clear proof is overwhelming.

Madness defines US policy. The nation is permanently at war on humanity, naked aggression by any standard, smashing one nonbelligerent nation after another, threatening others, responsible for millions of casualties, more daily, endless mass slaughter and destruction in multiple theaters, exploiting its own people viciously, serving its privileged class exclusively at the expense of most others.

America is on a slippery slope toward unthinkable nuclear war – North Korea, Iran, Russia and China prime targets.

It’s inevitable if the madness continues. Washington’s quest for unchallenged global dominance is humanity’s greatest menace, a doomsday scenario threatening life on earth. Will it end with a bang, not a whimper?

North Korea is in the eye of the storm, Trump making reckless threats, his latest tweeting: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

This man’s sensibility is off its moorings, his reckless remarks typical of street bullies, not presidential leadership.

He ordered or allowed saber rattling off North Korea’s coast in international waters, far north of the 38th parallel.

B-1B Lancer bombers were escorted by F-15 warplanes in a belligerent show of force, threatening Pyongyang, likely daring it to respond in kind.

The DPRK threatens no one. America threatens everyone, its hostile saber rattling the latest example. It followed Trump belligerently warning Kim Jong-un he’ll “be tested like never before,” calling him a “madman.”

Who’s the real madman? It’s not Kim

