During 8 years of Netanyahu as Prime Minister, 53 mosques and churches have been burned down by Zionists
Since Benjamin Netanyahu was elected Prime Minister in 2009, dozens of mosques and churches have been destroyed and burned down.
The Haaretz newspaper reported that 53 mosques and churches were destroyed or burned since the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rose to power in 2009, the last of which is the “Beit Jamal” Church in the west of al-Quds city.
According to the report, only 9 people charged with involvement in the incident have so far been sued. Also it has been proved that seven of them are the followers of the extremist Jewish organization “Tadefi al-Thoman”. The remaining cases, which are about 45, have been closed.
The Pastor of Beit Jamal said that the Church has been severely damaged. the windows and the statue of Mary have been broken, also the dishes and furnishings inside this church have been ruined.”
Shalom Michael.
Could you direct me where did you get this exaggerated info/figures, or it is, like many news of yours, fake news?
Anyway, it was never done and, please, don’t mix the mosques wit5h churches as you,, the Arabs, are the ones that fire everything that can burn. So, don’t blame Israel.
Shana Tova
In friendship
Amir