RUSSIAN TROOPS ESTABLISHED TEMPORARY BRIDGE TROUGHT EUPHRATES NEAR DEIR EZZOR (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Russian troops have established a temprary bridge through the Euphrates River near Deir Ezzor city, the Russian military’s TV channel Zvezda reported on Tuesday.
According to Zvezda, the bridge was established under a constant fire from ISIS terrorists within 2 days. The Russian task force suffered no casualties.
The length of the bridge is 200 m. It allows to transfer cars, armoured vehicles and battle tanks from the western to the eastern bank of the Euphrates.
Zvezda’s article argues that the birde is established for conducting humanitarian missions and delivering aid to civilians in Deir Ezzor.
However, it’s hard to believe that the 200-m long bridge is needed for this. Especially considering the fact, that a major part of the eastern bank is still in the hands of ISIS.
Most likely, this bridge will be an important supply line for governmnet troops operating against ISIS northeast of Deir Ezzor city.
At the same time, the Russian state-run Russia 1 channel clearly says that thebridge will be used as a supply line for government troops fighting ISIS:
Screenshots from Zvezda’s video:
Zvezda’s video:
https://tvzvezda.ru/news/forces/content/201709260811-edv9.htm/player/
Related Articles
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Russia, Syria, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |
