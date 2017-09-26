SYRIAN ARMY LIBERATED 8 VILLAGES FROM ISIS IN EASTERN HOMS (MAPS)

Posted on September 26, 2017

South Front
26.09.2017

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the National Defense Forces (NDF) and the Qalamoun Shield Forces (QSF) liberated 8 villages from ISIS in the eastern Homs countryside, inside the ISIS-held pocket north of the Homs-Palmyra highway.

Government troops liberated Rasm Naqa, Rasm Arnab, Jafiah, Rasm Rik, Ghuzaylah, Haba, Um Sous and Um Huwaysh.

Earlier the SAA, the NDF and the QSF took control of al-Safuaniah, al-Makrumiah, Rasm Swied, Tal Rajm al-Shara, Jurat NazalMasadah, Um Al-Rish and Rasm Al-Naqah.

This series of advances once again confirmed that government troops were adamant in their plan to liberate the entire area from ISIS despite a stiff resistance of the terrorist group.

SYRIAN GOVERNMENT FORCES EXPAND CONTROL OVER EASTERN BANK OF EUPHRATES (MAP)

Syrian government forces, assisted by the Russian military, have been expanding control over the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in the area of Deir Ezzor city.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the National Defense Forces (NDF) liberated Nashad village located north of Mazlum, on the road heading towards the border with Iraq. However, ISIS terrorists continued attacks against the SAA and the NDF in the area. The most fiercest clashes  were reported near Khusham.

Meanwhile, the Russian military established a 200-m long temprary bridge through the Euphrates River. The bridge allows to transfer cars, armoured vehicles and battle tanks from the western to the eastern bank and will play an important role in further government operations against ISIS east of Deir Ezzor.

