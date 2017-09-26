The imprisonment of 300 Palestinian minors in the Zionist prisons

Posted on September 26, 2017 by michaellee2009

The imprisonment of 300 Palestinian minors in the Zionist prisons

Recent polls shows an increase in the number of Palestinian children arrested by Zionist security forces.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Zionists has intensified the arrest of Palestinian children in the West Bank over the last few months, in particular the cities of al-Khalil and al-Quds.

The Palestinian Authorities said in a report that Zionist forces capture an average of 12 Palestinian children per month.

The report claims that 300 Palestinian children are currently being held in Zionist prisons and are tortured and interrogated, which is in contrast with all international laws and standards.

Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |

« »

One Response

  1. seelistenunderstand, on September 26, 2017 at 5:55 am said:

    Shalom Michael
    One fact is miss8ing in your message of the rear4restment of the 300 Palestinians. They were rearrested because they were freed in the Shalit’s prisoners exchange. At that time they signed a commitment that they do not return to terror. But they did. So they were rearrested.
    In general, if you want your messages to be respected you must submit the full info and accurate. Not everyone likes lies like you do.
    In friendship
    Amir

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: