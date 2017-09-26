Posted on by michaellee2009

The imprisonment of 300 Palestinian minors in the Zionist prisons

Recent polls shows an increase in the number of Palestinian children arrested by Zionist security forces.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Zionists has intensified the arrest of Palestinian children in the West Bank over the last few months, in particular the cities of al-Khalil and al-Quds.

The Palestinian Authorities said in a report that Zionist forces capture an average of 12 Palestinian children per month.

The report claims that 300 Palestinian children are currently being held in Zionist prisons and are tortured and interrogated, which is in contrast with all international laws and standards.

