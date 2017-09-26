The imprisonment of 300 Palestinian minors in the Zionist prisons
Recent polls shows an increase in the number of Palestinian children arrested by Zionist security forces.
According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Zionists has intensified the arrest of Palestinian children in the West Bank over the last few months, in particular the cities of al-Khalil and al-Quds.
The Palestinian Authorities said in a report that Zionist forces capture an average of 12 Palestinian children per month.
The report claims that 300 Palestinian children are currently being held in Zionist prisons and are tortured and interrogated, which is in contrast with all international laws and standards.
Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |
Shalom Michael
One fact is miss8ing in your message of the rear4restment of the 300 Palestinians. They were rearrested because they were freed in the Shalit’s prisoners exchange. At that time they signed a commitment that they do not return to terror. But they did. So they were rearrested.
In general, if you want your messages to be respected you must submit the full info and accurate. Not everyone likes lies like you do.
In friendship
Amir