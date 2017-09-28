Macron & Trump: Is it sharing of roles or a start of independence ماكرون وترامب: تقاسم أدوار أم بدء استقلال؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Those who listened to the words of the presidents and the leaders who took part in the New York platform were able to distinguish strongly between the speech of the US President Donald Trump and the speech of the French President Emmanuel Macron, while the subsequent declarations of the two presidents differed regarding the issues that they did not include. As a conclusion, it seemed for many people that Trump is a man of hatred, escalation, threatening of wars and the exit of understandings, even the scrutiny in his words led to the fact that he is helpless to translate these threats, so his words remained a hostile aggressive without a clear threat but only accompanied by an equation of in case of exposing to danger, while Macron emerged as a man of settlements who calls for a political dialogue about the Korean crisis, he warns of tampering with the understanding about the nuclear program of Iran in a way that transcended the distinction from Trump but to respond to him practically, till the speech of Macron seemed dedicated to respond to Trump.

Macron has made a second step in making the settlements by his talking about the call and the work within a contact group about Syria, focusing on the need to cooperate with Russia in resolving all crises, he did not hide the keenness on the progress of the relationships with Iran or the partnership with Turkey in confronting the referendum on the secession which the presidency of Kurdistan region in Iraq has called for. This has put Macron’s speech within French strategic, diplomatic integrated developing range that did not ignore the Palestinian cause and the endeavors of the solution on the basis of the two states as Trump did, and it did not stop at the traditional speech of France and America towards Syria and its President, but it added that the future of the Syrian presidency is determined by the Syrians themselves, and that the Syrian President is fighting the terrorists not the French people.

According to some observers of the French politics, it is impossible to separate France from American in the foreign policy, thus it can be explained that the difference and the disparity are due to the difference of circumstances and privacies under one ceiling. The escalating language of Trump serves him in his critical internal situation by presenting the image of the strong president who is keen on showing it like that, but he does not have any roadmap to go on in the escalation, this was clear in the content of his speech, he knows as its administration that the settlements are inevitable, so nothing prevents to benefit France from the speech of settlements, and which its interests are related originally with the disputed region or to be a way for understandings even with Russia. Furthermore, Ukrainian cause is a common French-German-American concern. So this French role grants Washington better negotiating opportunities since it is a part not a mediator either with Russia or Iran or Korea, it does not matter if France is going to improve the relationship with Turkey and to draw commons with it even under a Turkish cooperation with Russia and Iran as long as there are no eventual settlements without America.

Another approach is imposing itself strongly; its basis is that the matters are not like that among the countries, no matter how far the alliance among them reaches. France expresses its interests and its speech. Washington is without options, it is restricted to a rhetoric that is unable to present alternatives. So this means that Paris has drawn its policies taking into consideration the importance of America and its political loss, it bets on being attracted to the tracks of settlements which it suggested, it invests on doing the variables in bringing Washington closer to these tracks, that can face-saving it, but France does not have the legitimacy or the ability to present it, this is closer to reality than sharing the roles. but it reflects the size of the vacancy which is represented by the decline political status of America as the vacancy which is represented by the decline of its military status, it is a vacancy that is created by Russia and France aims to share under US consent, due to the need and the necessity, so it is not a sharing of roles. Maybe the American retreat is a source for new margins for independence in the camp of the allies that affects France, as the Turkish movement which we witness towards Russia and Iran, especially when it becomes difficult to distinguish between Trump’s rhetoric and Netanyahu’s, as it is difficult to distinguish between their inability.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

سبتمبر 21, 2017

– تسنّى لمن تابع كلمات الرؤساء والقادة الذين تناوبوا على منبر نيويورك، التمييز بقوة بين خطاب كلّ من الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب وخطاب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، فيما تمايزت التصريحات اللاحقة للرئيسين لتناولها ملفات لم تتضمّنها كلمتاهما. وفي الخلاصة بدا للكثيرين ترامب بشخصية رجل الكراهية والتصعيد والتلويح بالحروب والخروج من التفاهمات، حتى لو أدّى التدقيق بكلامه أنه فاقد الحيلة لترجمة هذه التهديدات فبقيت كلاماً تهجمياً عدائياً دون تذييلها بتهديد واضح إلا مشفوعاً بمعادلة في حال تعرّضنا للخطر، بينما برز ماكرون كرجل تسويات، يدعو لحوار سياسي حول الأزمة الكورية ويحذّر من العبث بالتفاهم حول الملف النووي مع إيران، بصورة تخطّت التمايز عن ترامب إلى حدّ تولي الردّ عليه عملياً، حتى بدا أنّ خطاب ماكرون مخصّص للردّ على ترامب.

– تقدّم ماكرون خطوة ثانية في سياق صناعة التسويات بحديثه عن الدعوة والعمل لمجموعة اتصال حول سورية، وبتركيزه على الحاجة للتعاون مع روسيا في حلّ الأزمات كلّها، ولم يخف لا الحرص على تقدّم العلاقات مع إيران، ولا التشارك مع تركيا في مواجهة الاستفتاء على الانفصال الذي دعت إليه رئاسة إقليم كردستان في العراق، ما وضع كلام ماكرون في دائرة بلورة استراتيجية دبلوماسية فرنسية متكاملة، لم تتجاهل القضية الفلسطينية ومساعي الحلّ على أساس الدولتين، كما فعل ترامب، ولم تقف عند حدود الخطاب التقليدي لفرنسا وأميركا من سورية ورئيسها، بل أضافت، بالنهاية مستقبل الرئاسة السورية يقرّره السوريون، والرئيس السوري يقاتل الإرهابيين وليس الفرنسيين.

– بالنسبة لبعض المراقبين للسياسة الفرنسية ثمة استحالة لانفراد فرنسا عن أميركا في السياسة الخارجية، بالتالي يمكن تفسير التمايز والتباين بتفاوت الظروف والخصوصيات، تحت سقف واحد، فلغة ترامب التصعيدية تخدمه في وضعه الداخلي الحرج بتقديم صورة الرئيس القوي التي يحرص عليها، لكنه لا يملك أيّ خريطة طريق للسير بالتصعيد. وهذا واضح من مضمون خطابه، ويعلم كما تعلم إدارته أنّ التسويات قدر لا مفرّ منه، لذلك لا شيء يمنع أن تتولى فرنسا التي تستفيد من خطاب التسويات، وترتبط مصالحها بصورة عضوية بمنطقة النزاعات القريبة منها، وأن تكون جسر التفاهمات حتى مع روسيا، وقضية أوكرانيا همّ فرنسي ألماني أميركي مشترك، وهذا الدور الفرنسي يمنح واشنطن فرص تفاوضية أفضل بصفتها طرفاً لا وسيطاً، سواء مع روسيا أو إيران أو كوريا، ولا مانع من دخول فرنسا على خط تحسين العلاقة بتركيا ورسم المشتركات معها ولو تحت سقف تعاون تركي مع روسيا وإيران، طالما أن لا تسويات في نهاية المطاف بدون أميركا.

– مقاربة أخرى تطرح نفسها بقوة، وقوامها أنّ الأمور لا تسير بهذه الطريقة بين الدول، مهما بلغ التحالف بينها من مرتبة، ففرنسا تعبّر عن مصالحها وخطابها، وواشنطن تائهة بلا خيارات، وأسيرة خطاب خشبي عاجز عن تقديم بدائل. وهذا يعني أنّ باريس رسمت سياستها وهي تأخذ بالاعتبار أهمية أميركا، لكنها تنتبه لضياعها السياسي، وتراهن على جذبها إلى المسارات التسووية التي تقترحها،

وتستثمر على فعل المتغيّرات في تقريب واشنطن من هذه المسارات، لتجد في موقفها حاجة ومخرجاً مناسباً، يعرض على واشنطن بتوقيت مناسب، فتستطيع قبوله، لكنها لا تملك لا مشروعية ولا قدرة التقدّم به. وهذا أقرب إلى الواقع من فرضية تقاسم الأدوار، لكنه يعكس في النهاية حجم الفراغ الذي يتركه تراجع مكانة أميركا السياسية بمثل الفراغ الذي تركه تراجع مكانتها العسكرية، وهو تراجع ملأته روسيا حتى الآن وتطمح فرنسا مقاسمتها المهمة، برضا أميركي من موقع الحاجة والضرورة، وليس بالتالي تقاسماً وظيفياً للأدوار. وربما يكون التراجع الأميركي مصدراً لهوامش جديدة للاستقلال في معسكر الحلفاء يطال فرنسا، كالذي نشهده في الحركة التركية نحو روسيا وإيران، خصوصاً عندما يصير صعباً التمييز بين خطاب دونالد ترامب وبنيامين نتنياهو، كما يصعب التمييز بين عجزهما.

