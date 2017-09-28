BREAKING: Syrian forces score huge advance near Israeli border

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:47 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army and the National Defence Forces have scored a major advance against jihadist militants near the Israeli border in the countryside of western Damascus Governorate and northern Quientra Governroate.
According to reports, the Syrian Army, backed up by heavy artillery strikes, renewed their offensive on the Al-Qaeda-occupied town of Biet Jinn this morning.
The within hours of commencing their ground assault, the Syrian Army’s 4th Brigade and 90th Brigade combat groups as well as the Fouj Al-Joulan faction of the National Defence Forces drove jihadist fighters from a large hilltop on Beit Jinn’s northwestern axis.
The hilltop is part of the greater Jabal al-Sheikh mountain range.
By this advance, Syrian troops have gained full oversight of the Biet Jinn valley area and are almost within practical fire control range of the town of Biet Jinn.
Related Articles
- انضمام مدينة الرستن وعدد من القرى والبلدات إلى اتفاق وقف الأعمال القتالية بريف حمص الشمالي
- موسكو: لم نستلم من واشنطن توضيحات مقنعة بشأن أنشطتها في دير الزور
- VIDEO: Syrian troops on east Euphrates bank discover unexpected items of ISIS fighters
- venge attacks against Russia for victory in Syria should be expected: expert
- Syrian Army snags a dozen militants in brutal ambush attack: East Damascus
- Syrian Army attempts to block US forces from advancing to strategic oil fields in Deir Ezzor
- No money, no problem: Syria’s liberation wipes out Daesh currency
- Russia: State funeral for Lieutenant-General killed in Syria
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Golan Heights, ISIL, Syria, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply