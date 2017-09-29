Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(20 – 27 September 2017)

An armed Palestinian was killed at the entrance to “Har Adar” settlement, northwest of Jerusalem.

A Palestinian civilian wounded during Kafer Qaddoum weekly protest, northeast of Qalqiliya.

Israeli forces conducted 85 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one into the Southern Gaza Strip.

75 civilians, including 12 children and 3 journalists, were arrested in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to apply the collective punishment policy

Villages of Northwest Jerusalem were declared as a closed military zone, and 60,000 Palestinians were besieged insided.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank

Israeli forces demolished a workshop for stone manufacturing.

Israeli forces demolished a car wash and 2 barracks for grazing sheep in Deir Ballout village, west of Salfit.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

7 Shooting incidents were documented against Palestinian fishing boats in the northern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

6 Palestinian civilians, including a girl, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (20 – 27 September 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, on 26 September 2017, Israeli forces killed Nemer Mahmoud Jamal (37) from Beit Sorik village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem when 4 Israeli Border Guard officers at the entrance to “Har Adar” settlement opened fire at him. Moreover, three Israeli soldiers were killed and the fourth was wounded.

On 22 September 2017, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian civilian with a rubber-coated metal bullet when they opened fire at dozens of Palestinians and international activist during Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest, northeast of Qalqiliya.

In the pretext of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Sea, on 21 September 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip and chased them. The shooting recurred in the same area on 25 September 2017 and twice on 26 September 2017.

On 24 Septmber 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, west of al-Soudaniya , wwest of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, and chased them. The gunboats recurred the same shooting twice on 26 Stpember while no casualties were reported in all the incidents. However, the fisehrmen were forced to flee for fear of being wounded, arrested or their boats being damaged.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 85 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 75 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children. Among those arrested during this week was journalist ‘Abdel Rahman ‘Awad, Reporter of Safa News Agency in Ramallah and al-Bireh. He was arrested from his family house in Burdus village, west of Ramallah, and Raghid Tabasiyah (26), who is also a photojournalist at Annajah Satallite Channel in Nablus, was arrested as well from his family house in Qalqiliya. The Israeli forces also arrested ‘Alaa’ Badarnah, a photojournalist at the Gemran News Agency while covering the weekly protest in the Northern Jordan Valley and took him to “Samra” settlement. After two hours, he was released.

In the Gaza Strip, on 24 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces combed and levelled the lands for hours along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and then headed to the eastern side of al-Fokhari. Israeli forces later redeployed along the fence.

Collective Punishment Measures:

Following the armed attack at the entrance to “Har Adar” settlement, northwest of Jerusalem, on 26 September 2017, the Israeli Prime Ministerm Benyamin Netanyahu, threated, “the Attacker’s house would be demolished and Israeli work permits withdrawn from his extended family.” As soon as the attacker was identified, the Israeli forces declared Beit Sorik village, where the attacker lived, as a closed military zone and imposed a tightened cordon on it. Israeli forces also prevented any vehicle, civilian, ambulances and jouralists from entering or leaving the village. They also closed the Tunnel Road, which is the only one connecting the villages of Northwest Jerusalem and its surroundings. The cordon has not been so far lifted.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of house demolitions, on 25 September 2017, Israeli forces demolished a workshop for stone manufacturing in Beit Za’tah area, east of Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, under the pretext of building without a license in Area (C) according to the 1993 Oslo Accords. The workshop which built of tin plates and bricks on an area of 150 square meters belongs to Zamel Hamad Abu Mariah (45).

On the same day, Israeli forces demolished a car wash and two barracks for grazing sheep in Bab al-Marj area at the western entrance to Deir Balut village, west of Salfit, for the same abovementioned pretext.

On 07 September 2017, agroup of settlers from “Rahlim” settlement established on the lands of Yitma and al-Sawiyah villages, south of Nablus, cut down 43 olive trees with automatic saws. Those trees belong to Gom’ah ‘Aadi from al-Sawiyah.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Wednesday, 20 September 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydeh refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Malek al-Debes, Saloum al-Debes, Ehab Nayef Zaboun, and Ahmed Hatem.

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ehab Walid Hmedat (27) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafer ‘Ein village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Laith Emad Abu Kharmah (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in Roq’ah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eyad Mahmoud Rashid (32) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians from al-Najmi family in the centre of the camp. The arrestees were identified as Yazan ‘Ali Mahmoud al-Najmi (25) Haitham Fahed Najem (24), his brother Mo’atasem (26), and Yusuf Ghazi al-Sa’oudi (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker al-Jadeed refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yasin Saber Husain Habroun (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Qarnah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mojahed ‘Ali ‘Awad (27) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jawhar Mount neighbourhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Noor Abdul Haleem Qafishah (24). They handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 15:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved into al-Sheikh neighbourhood in Hebron. They patrolled in groups between houses. When the soldiers arrived at the area where people were welcoming Mohammed Isma’il al-Qawasmeh, who was released after serving 14 years of imprisonment in the Israeli jails, they randomly fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the civilians. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. Following that, the soldiers headed to Bab al-Zawwiyah area in the cneter of the city and randomly fired tear gas canisters, but none was thrown with stones. The soldiers continued to patrol until arriving at al-Malek Faisel Street and Ebn Rushd Intersection. They attempted to raid some commercial buildings, but the security guards of those buildings prevented them because of the huge number of residents in them. Meanwhile, Palestinian police officers attempted to stop the soldiers from moving forward to the market that was full of shoppers. However, the soldiers refused and continued firing sound bombs and tear gas canisters in addition to raiding some shops. They also detained some civilians and checked their IDs. They then arrested 3 civilians; two were arrested from the street while the third was arrested from his father’s workshop. After that, civilians attempted to ban the military vehicles that were carrying the 3 arrestees from moving in an attempt to release them, but they couldn’t because of being at gunpoint. The arrestees were identified as Baraa’ Sa’di Abu ‘Aishah, Abdul Salam Hejazi, and Mohammed Najib al-‘Ouwaiwi.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Jenin refugee camp, north of the west Bank; Dura, Emrish and Traqumiya villages in Hebron.

Thursday, 21 September 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Ezzedin Bader Shamasneh (18), Amir E’timad Nufel (20), and Fahed Saqer Shamasneh (20).

At approximately 10:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. The shooting continued for 15 minutes, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, al-Shuyoukh, Deir Samet and al-Kume villages in Hebron.

Friday, 22 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saleh Ahmed al-Ja’edi (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Dawhah village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wael Abu Sawi (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Drouzah (21), student at An-Najah National University in the city, and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron, and stationed in al-Selah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yahiya ‘Ali Naser Eden (25) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bani Na’im village and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron, Turah village, adjacent to the annexation wall, southwest of Jenin.

Saturday 23 September 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mahmoud al-Shuweiki (20) and Amin Abdullah Abu ‘Aahour (22). The soldiers then handed them 2 summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 16:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved into Bab al-Zawiyah area in the centre of Hebron. They deployed among shops and patrolled the streets. As a result, civilians, who were in the market, panicked. After that, a number of youngsters threw stones at the soldiers. The soldiers then fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the centre of the market and then chased the youngsters. The Israeli forces arrested 2 children namely Salim Mohammed Salim Samouh (14) and Hamdi Khalil al-Qawasmeh (14).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem; Hebron and Raboud village.

Sunday, 24 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eslam Mohammed Deriyah (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Walid Mahmoud al-Sheikh (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Rebhi al-‘Amour (220 and Omer Hammad Hmaid (19) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mahmoud Sobhi ‘Edwan (24) and Raghid Mohammed Tabsiyah (26) and then arrested them. It should be noted that Tabsiyah is a photojournalist at An-Najah TV Channel in Nablus.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Samet village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Raslan Rezeq Masalmah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Tareq Abdul Rahim Kharisheh (26), Ahmed Abdul Rahim Kharisheh (19), Farid Sharif Qadoumi (19), and Adham Ashraf Saleh Nofel (19).

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of heavy military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The Israeli forces then moved into the southeast of al-Fukhari. The incursion continued for several hours before they redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 10:05, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported. The attack recurred at approximately 11:10.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles moved into al-Thaher area, south of Beit Ummer village north of Heborn, which is surrounded by “Carmi Tsur” They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Essa Mohammed Bahar (20) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Samou’, al-Burj and Beit al-Roush villages in Hebron.

Monday, 25 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Shaheen Valley area in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Mohammed Nowarah (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Ezzah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Noor Eden Kamal Da’ajnah (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in al-Karmel neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Ali al-Najjar (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a stationary shop belonging to Jamal Ibrahim Faraj. They then fixed a military decision to close it until 17 October 2017, without clarifying the reason.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a petrol station belonging to ‘Adnan Hajahjah. They also confiscated recording devices of the surveillance cameras, but no other incidents were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ezzden Taleb ‘Atatrah (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Laqia village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mos’ab Fehmi Sabri Nassar (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jericho. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Gharib Abu Qamar (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Hasan al-Badawi (16), Abed Sa’ed Haleqawi (19), and Mohammed Ahmed al-Badawi (18).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military vehicles moved into Hebron, and stationed in al- Salam neighborhood. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hesham Hmedan al-Shurbati (48) and Anas Mahmoud al-Jo’bah (39). The Israeli forces also handed them 2 summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Ezion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children, namely Muhaned Omer Samhah (16), Abdul Rahman Basel Walwil (16), and his father Basel Hamdan Walwil (52). It should be noted that the Israeli forces arrested Basel after he objected on arresting his son.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives.

At approximately 19:40, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 children namely Omer As’ad Salim (17), Fayez Hael salim (13), and Karam Emad Nufel (13).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bardalah and ‘Ein al-Baidaa’ villages in the northern Valleys; al-Shuyoukh and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Mustafa Yusuf Kamel (19), ‘Odai ‘Adel Shushah (21) and Mohammed Saleh Za’oul (24) .

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children, namely Omer ‘Adel Radi (17), Mustafa Rami Hammad (17), and Mohammed Raed ‘Ouwais (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Budrus village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to journalist Abdul Rahman Omer ‘Awad and then arrested him. Abdul Rahman’s wife, Sanaa’ Abdul Hafez, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli soldiers violently raided the house and broke the doors. An Israeli officer introducing himself as “Captain Wesam” ordered her husband to prepare himself to be arrested. It should be noted that Abdul Rahman works as a reporter at Safa News Agency in Ramallah and al-Birah and studied at An-Najah National University in Nablus.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Tareq Hassan al-Kuni (30) and Rawhi Samih ‘Ouwadah (26) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Omer Mustafa Mousa Abu Lail (25) and Hasan Ismail Sharai’ah (40) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in Sanger area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Sa’ed ‘Amr (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:10, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

In the morning, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian at the entrance to “Har Adar” settlement, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. According to information PCHR received, at approximately 07:00, Nemer Mahmoud Ahmed Jamal (37), from Beit Surik village, northwest of the city, arrived at the rear entrance to “Har Adar” settlement along with a group of Palestinian workers in the abovementioned settlement. Nemer approached the Border Guard officers, who were checking ID cards and work permits of the workers before allowing them to enter the settlement. He then opened fire from a gun hidden under his shirt from a close range. As a result, 3 soldiers were killed, while the fourth one was wounded. The Israeli soldiers immediately shot him dead.

Following that, Luba al-Samri, the Israeli police spokesperson, said in a statement that: “A Palestinian arrived at the rear entrance to “Har Adar” settlement along with Palestinian workers, who were entering the settlement, and opened fire at the security forces that were in the area. As a result, 3 Israelis were killed and the attacker was neutralized.” It should be noted that the killed person had a permit to work in settlements and was married with 4 children.

At approximately 09:25, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. The shooting recurred at approximately 09:45.

At approximately 02:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved from “Carmi Tsur” settlement established on Palestinian confiscated lands, south of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, into al-Arba’in area. They raided and searched a workshop for construction and then arrested Bilal Abdul Rahman Ismail ‘Awad (17) while he was working. They claimed that he threw stones at them. The Israeli forces took Bilal to the settlement.

At approximately 22:40, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shaddad Hesham Mustafa ‘Edwan (20) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Barqin Valley, west of Jenin; Beit Awla and Taffuh villages in Hebron; Kafer al-Deek and Bruqin villages, west of Salfit.

Wednesday, 27 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fare’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Naser Daraghmeh (18) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Lutfi Mohammed Abu al-Naser, Ahmed Nidal al-Sa’di, Nidal Amin Hazem, and Yazid Nidal Ja’aisah.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tawas village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Fares Abu ‘Arqoub (25) and then arrested him

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamil Suhair Hamamrah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, south west of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed As’ad Rehan (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved into the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Latif ‘Ali Abu Suneinah. They topped the house roof and handed the abovementioned civilian a military decision of their stay in the house for 24 hours for security reasons.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus, Beit Wazan, Beit Eba, and Zawata villages northwest of the city; Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin; Zabuba village, west of the city; Surif, al-Hadab Deir Ballout villages and al-Fawar refugee camp, west of Salfit.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

On Friday, 22 September 2017, dozens of Palestinians and supporters organized a demonstration at the entrance to Kherbet Qalqas, south of Hebron, in protest against closing the main and sole road for the Kherbahand lining the Bypass Street (60) for 17 years. Following the Friday prayer, the Palestinian civilians raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans. Meanwhile, a large Israeli force arrived at the area and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. They also chased the young men, who threw stones at the soldiers. As a result, a number of protestors suffered tear gas inhalation. It should be noted that Kherbet Qalqas is inhabited with about 2000 persons and the Israeli authorities so far close its entrance from the southern side with sand and rocks. This forces the residents to use an alternative long road passing by Kherbet al-Samn Valley and Kherbet al-Dar. In the same time, the Israeli authorities continue expanding “Beit Hagai” settlement established on the Kherbah lands from the southern side.

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg. He was transferred to Dr. Darwish Nasal Governmental Hospital in Qalqiliyah to receive medical treatment.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 27 September 2017, dozens of farmers, human rights defenders and national and Islamic organizations’ representatives organized a peaceful protest from the center of ‘Atouf village, east of Tamoun village, south of Tubas. They made their way towards the obstacles established by the Israeli forces since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada to isolate the Jordan Valleys from other Palestinian lands. When the protestors arrived at Alwan Street, which was filled with Israeli soldiers and settlers, the protestors closed the street and started hand-fighting with the soldiers. The soldiers then called for more backups. When the backup arrived at the area, the soldiers fired tear gas canisters and pepper-sprayed the protestors. As a result, dozens of protestors suffered tear gas inhalation in addition to severe pain. They were transferred to Turkish Hospital in Tubas to receive medical treatment. The Israeli forces arrested ‘Alaa’ Tawfiq Saleh Badarnah (46), photojournalist at the German Agency. They took him to “Samra” settlement and released him after 2 hours. They also attacked Ja’fer Zahed Husain Shteiah (50), photojournalist at France Press Agency (AFP), with their foot and the riffle’s butt.

Collective punishment:

Following the armed attack at the entrance to “Har Adar” settlement established on lands of Badou and Beit Surik villages, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, on 26 September 2017, due to which 3 soldiers and the attacker were killed, The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, threatened that: “The house of the attacker will be demolished, and the soldiers already moved into the village of the attacker to demolish his house. They also will withdraw work permits in Israel from his family.”

After identifying the attacker, Nemer Mahmoud al-Jamal (37), Israeli forces announced that Beit Surik village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, is a closed military zone and imposed a tight closure on it. The Israeli forces also closed main and sub roads leading to the village and established checkpoints at the entrances to the village. They also banned any vehicle or civilian from entering or leaving the village. Moreover, they banned the ambulances and journalists from entering the village. Furthermore, the Israeli forces closed the Tunnel Road, which is the only road that connects the villages in the northwest of Jerusalem with its surroundings. Those villages are Qatannah, Beit ‘Anan, Beit Surik, Beit Eksa, Badou, al-Qabibah, Beit Ejza, Beit Daqou and Kharb al-Lahem villages, which are all inhabited by 60, 000 civilians. In the evening hours, the Israeli forces detained dozens of cars at the Tunnel entrance to theses villages. They only allowed limited number of cars to pass after subjecting them to precise and long search.

On Tuesday, 26 September 2017, Israeli forces raided the house of Nemer Jamal, who carried out the attack against Israeli Board Guard officers. An Israeli officer questioned the family members, and the attacker’s brother, Medhat al-Jamal, was arrested. Member of Beit Sowreek Village Council, Mo’tasem Qandeel, said that at approximately 07:00, Israeli forces moved into the village and closed all its entrances. They also ordered all the shops’ owners to close. All the village residents were prevented from entering and exiting the village and imposed a curfew. The Israeli forces also imposed a complete cordon on the village. Qandeel added that the Israeli forces raided a medical center belonging to UNRWA and closed it. Moreover, they closed the entrance to Beit Aksa village and prevented its residents from entering and exiting the village.

On Wednesday, 27 September 2017, for the 2nd consecutive day, Israeli forces continued to close all the entrance to Beit Sowreek village and nearby villages, so doctors were denied access 10 health clinics. Dr. Shadi al-Lahaam, Deputy Director of Health in Jerusalem, said that medical crews were denied access to health clinics since Tuesday morning, 26 September 2017, so the residents were denied medical treatment and services. He added that on Wednesday, doctors and medical crews headed to the Heath Directorates in those areas, but declaring the villages as closed military zones, heavy deployment of the soldiers and establishing checkpoints denied their access.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(19-26 September 2017)

Category 19 September 20 September 21 September 22 September 23September 24 September 25 September 26 September Patients 31 30 – – – 54 38 64 Companions 28 24 – – – 47 34 61 Personal needs 61 5 – – – 45 27 26 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – 27 – Arabs fromIsrael 11 3 – – – 17 3 5 Diplomats – – – – – – – – International journalists – – – – – 3 – – International workers 49 27 – – – 16 19 37 Travelersabroad 55 – – – – – 1 60 Business people 109 – – – – 147 141 107 Business meetings – – – – – – – – Security interviews 3 – – – – 7 9 2 VIPs – – – – – 2 – 1 Ambulances to Israel 6 5 – – – 3 8 2 Patients’ Companions 6 4 – – – 3 9 2

Note:

On Tuesday, 19 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed one person and on Tuesday, 26 September 2017, allowed 2 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and foreigners to renew their permits.

On Wednesday, 20 September 2017, Israeli authorities closed “Erez” crossing and prevented all categories form travelling, except humanitarian cases. Israeli authorities also clarified that the “Erez” crossing will be open until 01:00 and returning to the Gaza Strip will be until 15:00.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 21,22 and 23 September 2017, the crossing was completely closed and all categories, except lifesaving cases, were prevented from travelling through the crossing, due to the Jewish New Year.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (16) checkpoints all over the city.

On Wednesday, 20 September 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethan and Taramah villages; at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Thursday, 21 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna and Samou’a villages.

On Saturday, 23 September 2017, 4 checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Ethan villages; at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Sunday, 24 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Karmah and Beit Ummer villages.

On Monday, 25 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Dahiriyia and Taramah villages.

On Tuesday, 26 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the eastern entrance to Dura village.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (6) checkpoints all over the city.

On Monday, 25 September 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqilyia, at the intersection of “Kedumim”settlement on the main street between Qalqiliyia and Nablus, at the entrance to Amateen village, and between ‘Azoun and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city.

On Tuesday, 27 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqilyia and at the entrance to Seer village, northeast of the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 21 September 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Salfit; at the entrance to Deir Balout village, west of the city; and at the entrance to Hares village, northwest of the city.

On Friday, 22 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of Salfit, and at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, west of the city.

On Saturday, 23 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit; at the entrance to Deir Balout village, west of the city.

On Sunday, 24 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of Salfit; and at the western entrance to Hares villages, northwest of the city.

At approximately 19:30 on Monday, 25 September 2017, a similar checkpoint was established at the western entrance to Hares village, northwest of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 20:00 on Thursday, 21 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under the bridge of ‘Azoun village, on the main street between Qalqiliyia and Tulkarm. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. They then arrested Rashid Mohamed Ameen Saleem (26) and Mahmoud ‘Aqel Bedah (34).

On Friday, 22 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed at al-Karama crossing arrested ‘Alam Ameen Rayiq, from Jenin. ‘Alam was arrested while heading to Jordan in order to complete his medical treatment.

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 23 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established in Tal al-Ramitha neighbourhood in Hebron, arrested Ma’moun Hussain al-Natsha (19), claiming he had a knife. Ma’moun was then taken to an investigation centre in “ Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of the city.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 26 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed at al-Container checkpoint, north of Bethlehem, arrested Mousa Amjad al-Titi (20), from al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

At approximately 16:00 on Wednesday, 27 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint in the southern area of Hebron arrested Fatmah Abu Remilah (16), claiming that she had a knife. Fatmah was then taken to an investigation center in “Kiryat ‘Arab’” settlement, east of the city.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

At approximately 11:00 on Monday, 25 September 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, Israeli Border Guard officers and a digger moved into Beit Za’tah area, east of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They deployed in the vicinity of a stone manufacturing workshop and the digger started to demolish a 150-square-meter workshop, which was built of tin plates and bricks. The workshop belongs to Zamel Hamad Abu Mariyiah (45) and demolished under the pretext that it is not licensed as it is located in Area (C) according to Oslo Accords.

At approximately 12:00 on Monday, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer moved into Deir Balout village, west of Salfit, and then headed to Bab al-Marj area, at the western entrance to the village. They closed all shops in the area and then the bulldozer demolished a car wash belonging to ‘Amer Khalil Abed al-Elah, under the pretext of non-licensing. Moreover, the Israeli forces demolished 2 barracks used for breeding sheep, under the pretext of non-licensing. The abovementioned barracks belong to Tayseer Abed al-Khaliq and Rafeeq Khalil Abdullah.

Collective punishment:

On Tuesday, 26 September 2017, Israeli forces raided the house of Nemer Jamal, who carried out the attack against Israeli Board Guard officers. An Israeli officer questioned the family members, and the attacker’s brother, Medhat al-Jamal, was arrested. Member of Beit Sowreek Village Council, Mo’tasem Qandeel, said that at approximately 07:00, Israeli forces moved into the village and closed all its entrances. They also ordered all the shops’ owners to close. All the village residents were prevented from entering and exiting the village and imposed a curfew. The Israeli forces also imposed a complete cordon on the village. Qandeel added that the Israeli forces raided a medical center belonging to UNRWA and closed it. Moreover, they closed the entrance to Beit Aksa village and prevented its residents from entering and exiting the village.

On Wednesday, 27 September 2017, for the 2nd consecutive day, Israeli forces continued to close all the entrance to Beit Sowreek village and nearby villages, so doctors were denied access 10 health clinics. Dr. Shadi al-Lahaam, Deputy Director of Health in Jerusalem, said that medical crews were denied access to health clinics since Tuesday morning, 26 September 2017, so the residents were denied medical treatment and services. He added that on Wednesday, doctors and medical crews headed to the Heath Directorates in those areas, but declaring the villages as closed military zones, heavy deployment of the soldiers and establishing checkpoints denied their access.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

