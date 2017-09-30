Syrian army and allies completely secure Palmyra – Deir Ezzor highway, Repel Major ISIL Attack in Eastern Badiya: Photos

S A, Allies Repel Major ISIL Attack in Eastern Badiya: Photos
September 29, 2017
The Syrian army and allies managed on Friday to repel a major attack launched by ISIL terrorists on their posts in eastern Badiya, a desert that extends over some 90,000 square kilometers from central Syria to the Iraqi and Jordanian borders.
Scores of ISIl terrorists were killed by the Syrian army and allies during the confrontation on Deir Ezzor-Raqqa highway.
Heavy losses were inflicted upon the ISIL takfiri group as Hezbollah Military Media Center circulated photos that show the dead terrorists.
Source: Al-Manar Website
SYRIAN ARMY REPELS ISIS ATTACK, SECURES PALMYRA-DEIR EZZOR HIGHWAY – REPORTS
On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah repelled an ISIS attack and fully secured the al-Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor highway, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria.
This report should mean that the SAA recaptured Bir Ghabaghib and al-Shula villages on the al-Sukhnah – Deir Ezzor highway, as it is impossible to secure the highway without capturing the two villages.
However, these claims still have to be confirmed.
The SAA and its allies also repelled ISIS attack on the T-3 station south of Palmyra city in the eastern Homs countryside. Pro-government sources said that ISIS attacked the station with 2 VBIEDs. However, the SAA managed to hold into the station and protected the ammo depot inside it.
اشتباكات عنيفة في محور المحطة الثالثة (T3) جنوب مدينة السخنة بريف تدمر الشرقي
ستعادة الجيش العربي السوري والحلفاء السيطرة الكاملة على المحطة الثالثة ومستودعات الذخائر بعد فشل عملية تسلل مجموعات إرهابيي داعش صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/DIgu3LqdSY
Earlier the SAA, backed by the Tiger Forces and Hezbollah, started its counter-attack to secure the al-Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor highway.
According to pro-government sources, the SAA attacked al Shula village from the direction of Deir Ezzor city, and Bir Ghabaghib village from the direction of al-Sukhnah town.
The ISIS attack on al-Sukhnah town was likely also repelled as the SAA launched its counter-attack from the town. However, no official source confirmed that the attack on al-Sukhnah town was repelled yet.
Pro-government sources claimed that ISIS attacked the SAA positions on the al-Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor highway with more than 12 VBIEDs on Thursday. The sources also claimed that ISIS redeployed large forces from Iraq to Syria to carry out the attack against the SAA.
MILITARY SITUATION IN CENTRAL SYRIA AFTER ARMY REPELLED ISIS ATTACK ON PALMYRA-DEIR EZZOR HIGHWAY (MAP)
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have repelled the large-scale ISIS attack in central Syria and restored control over all important points at the strategic Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway, according to pro-government sources. Separately, the SAA repelled an ISIS attack in the T3 Pumping Station area.
RELATED VIDEOS
RELATED ARTICLES
- بالصور..الجيش السوري وحلفاؤه يصدون هجوما عنيفا شنه تنظيم داعش … طريق دير الزور -الرقة آمن بشكل كامل وكذلك طريق اللواء 137 -جبل البشري
- قاذفات روسية تُطيح بضباط أميركيين.. هذا ما تُخفيه معارك دير الزور!
- أولويات المواجهة في الميدان السوري ….بقلم عمر معربوني
- أسباب انهيار داعش…. بقلم سمير الحسن
- ملاحظات حول القصف الجوي في محافظة إدلب ….بقلم حميدي العبدالله
- الفصل الأخير من الحرب السورية: “داعش” على شفا الاندثار
- البنتاغون: “داعش” يمنى بالهزيمة على جميع الجبهات
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Palmyra |
Leave a Reply