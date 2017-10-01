Posted on by michaellee2009

Russia: Britain’s participation in the anti-terrorist struggle has been next to nothing

According to the Tass news agency, the Russian Defense Ministry made the statement in response to a recent alegation by British Defense Minister Michael Fallon.

According to the report, Falon had previously said in an interview that “Britain has played an important role in ISIS failures since 2014. Britain has pulled the group away from the gates of Baghdad, and has driven it to the brink of failure in Raqqa.”

“While the Syrian army was supporting Russian air forces to defeat ISIS in Syria, it was announced out of the blue that over the years, Britain has helped us to eliminate the terrorists!!…In the meantime, one should ask the question, where were the British Armed Forces when ISIS devoured almost a third of Iraq’s territory and almost all of Syria’s territory in mid-2015?”, said the spokesman of Russian defense ministry in response to Fallon claims.

“The British Defense Secretary has reported that the Royal British Air Force has carried out about 500 air operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria since 2014, while the Russian air force has already carried out 99,000 exact air strikes and targeted the terrorists only in Syria. “

