Trump’s Support for ISIS Terrorists Angers Readers.

Trump’s Support for ISIS Angers Readers.
By,
A September 26th news-report at the most reliable news-site that specializes on the war in Syria, Almasdar News, headlined “Breaking video: ISIS fighter admits that ISIS is forbidden to attack Kurdish forces in Deir Ezzor”, and Andrew Illingworth reported from Lebanon, that, “A video has just been released on social media showing the interview of an ISIS fighter from Deir Ezzor [Syria’s oil-producing region] who admits that the terrorist group’s forces in the region are forbidden by their commanders from attacking US-backed, Kurdish-led militias.”
The report ends:
“Mohammed [the disenchanted ISIS jihadist] finishes the interview by saying that he knows for a fact that the US is attempting to establish an alliance between Kurdish forces and ISIS in Deir Ezzor province in order to undermine government-led military efforts to liberate the region.”
Trump isn’t yet personally named by any of the reader-comments, but the sheer frustration shown with his continuing Obama’s policies in Syria is clear.
The issue of whether or not the person who is shown in that video is staged, is not addressed in any of the reader-comments thus far, perhaps because Almasdar News has developed a reputation for the honesty of its reporting, and for its careful vetting of sources that it relies upon. If this video is a fake (a staged acted statement instead of an authentic statement by a disenchanted ISIS jihadist who is furious at ISIS’s cooperation with U.S.-backed Kurds who are protecting “the Conoco Gas Fields”), then it would be the first time that a staged fake has appeared at Almasdar as being anything authentic, instead of as being exposed there as being a fake. However, the possibility does exist that it could be a fake.
However, U.S. major ‘news’media continue to allege that the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, the “Syrian Democratic Forces” or SDF, are throwing ISIS out of that area, instead of working with ISIS there to block Syria’s Government from retaking control of that major gas-producing facility — throwing out ISIS, instead of throwing out the Syrian Government.
For example, on September 25th, the Wall Street Journal bannered “U.S.-Backed Forces Seize Syrian Gas Plant From Islamic State” and reported that, “U.S.-backed forces said Sunday they were advancing through eastern Syria after seizing a gas plant there from Islamic State, striking a blow to the terror group’s dwindling finances, which rely heavily on its control of Syria’s oil and gas fields. … ConocoPhillips has had no affiliation with the facility since it was turned over to the Syrian Gas Company in 2005. Its loss is another blow to Islamic State’s already-dwindling revenue sources.” The conflict is presented in U.S. ‘news’media as being SDF versus ISIS, instead of U.S. versus Syria. Also on September 25th, the AP bannered “US-backed SDF says it took Syria’s largest gas field from ISIS” and reported that, “U.S.-backed Syrian fighters captured Saturday the country’s largest gas field from the Islamic State group in an eastern province that borders Iraq as they race with government forces to capture the energy-rich region.”
Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal’s report is implicitly acknowledging that the U.S.-backed SDF is focused more on overthrowing the Government, or else breaking up Syria into ethnic enclaves (as the U.S. Government, and Israel, have long wanted), by reporting that, “‘Our goal is to prevent the regime from taking the areas of oil which will enable it to regain control of the country like it was before’ the start of the 2011 anti-government uprising, Delsos Derrik, an SDF commander, said.” Even the WSJ is implicitly acknowledging that Trump continues Obama’s primary goal in Syria to be conquest of Syria, instead of any authentic effort against jihadists such as Al Qaeda or ISIS there. Even the WSJ is implicitly accepting that Trump has been lying.
Consequently: Trump is continuing Obama’s policy regarding Syria, and has been lying to deny it. But even the readers at Almasdar News haven’t yet quite absorbed this apparent fact, and are instead blaming amorphous and more generalized entities, such as “the Zio/Nazi US invasion forces.”
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
This article was originally published by Strategic Culture Foundation.
Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Kurdistan, kurds, Nazi Israel, PKK, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |
Leave a Reply