Sayyed Nasrallah Calls on Zionist Settlers to Leave Occupation Entity before Its Demise

October 1, 2017

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Sunday called on the Zionist settlers, especially the Jews, to leave the occupied Palestinian territories into the countries from where they had come, adding that if the US-Israeli command decides to launch a war on Lebanon and other regional countries, they would have neither enough time to escape nor a safe place in Palestine to resort to.

During Hezbollah crowded ceremony held in Beirut’s Dahiyeh to mark Ashura anniversary, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the stupid Israeli command does not have accurate data about the military capabilities that will confront the Zionist army during any upcoming war.

The Israeli political and military leadership does not have a clear view about the battlefields, the participators, and the horizon of the war, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the enemy PM Benjamin Netanyahu in cooperation with the US President Donald Trump is planning to launch a war against Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

“If this war happens, the Zionist settlers will pay a heavy price, and the entity will reach its demise.”

Do not let your command, which lies to you when it exaggerates its ability to emerge victorious from any war, involve you in a war which may cause your end, Sayyed Nasrallah warned the Israeli settlers.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the Jews have been used by Zionism to fuel its imperial policies which serve the US-UK interests in the region, stressing that Hezbollah’s war is against the Zionists, not the Jews as followers of a divine religion.

ISIL

Hezbollah leader said that ISIL terrorist group is one of the most serious phenomena that have emerged in our region, adding that it has deformed the images of Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), caused heavy human and material losses (hundreds of thousands of dead people as well as a massive destruction) and served the .

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah called on holding accountable all who were behind establishing, funding and arming the takfiri group, stressing that Wahhibism is the source and origin of this thought of darkness.

“All ISIL supporters must be exposed. If it is impossible to punish them internationally, the regional people must punish them politically and economically. The Umma must take a resolute attitude towards Wahhabism in order to prevent the recurrence of such dangerous phenomena.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also called on continuing the war against ISIL wherever it exists till eradicating the terrorist group.

Iraqi Kurdistan: Partition Conspiracy

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the region is ahead of a new challenge represented by the partition threat after the separation referendum held in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that the regional countries must confront the US-backed partition scheme by depending on their national capabilities, not on the conspirer (USA).

The US administration is behind establishing ISIL and all the woes caused by the takfiri group, according to his eminence who added that Washington is also behind the partition conspiracy whose features appeared in Kurdistan.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that if Saudi is indirectly supporting the partition in Iraq, KSA must know that it is the most country that is threatened to be fragmented.

Yemen

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed as obligatory the condemnation of the US-Saudi war on Yemen, denouncing the massacres committed by the Saudi air force against the civilians in the Arab poorest country.

Hezbollah leader added that the Saudi rulers have failed to achieve any of their targets set for the war, hailing the Yemeni civil and military steadfastness in face of the aggression.

Denouncing the repressive measures taken by the Bahraini regime against the people, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the authorities in Manama restrict the movement of the clerics while normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.

Sayyed Nasrallah also expressed solidarity with the Muslims in Myanmar, blaming the Islamic states for their silence about the atrocities committed by the fascist regime in that country.

Ashura

Hezbollah Secretary General had started his speech by offering condolence to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Imams (P) and the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (P), stressing that attending Ashura ceremonies, war participation and our martyrs confirm our allegiance to Imam Hussein (P).

On behalf of the mujahidn, the injured, and the martyrs and their families, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the slogan of allegiance to Imam Hussein (P): “We will never abandon You, O’ Imam Hussein (P).”

Source: Al-Manar Website

