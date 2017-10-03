SYRIAN ARMY PUSHING TOWARDS MAYADIN ON BOTH BANKS OF EUPHRATES (MAP)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On October 3, Syrian government forces renewed push towards the ISIS stronghold of Mayadin located southeast of Deir Ezzor city.

According to pro-government sources, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the National Defense Forces (NDF) advanced on the both banks of the Euphrates River engaging ISIS units near Jadeed Ekedat and al-Muhassan.

If government troops are able to seize any of these two villages, this will be a major breaktrough for the Syrian military that has recently faced signfificant problems with the ISIS resistance in central Syria.

The SAA-led advance on the eastern bank of the Euphrates will for sure draw attention of the US-led coalition and to push the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces to restore their efforts to seize the strategic Omar oil fields before government forces.

October 3, 2017

The Syrian Army units achieved a new advance in the operations against ISIL terrorists in the southeastern countryside, killing one of their prominent leaders at the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

SANA reporter said that army units established control over new positions on the road of Deir Ezzor- al-Mayadeen after carrying out intensive operations against dens and gatherings of ISIL terrorists.

On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, army units engaged in violent clashes with ISIL over the past few hours at the axis of Khsham-Hatlet Fouqani, according to the reporter.

Scores of terrorists were killed in the clashes including one of their prominent leaders nicknamed “Abu Osama” of Tunisian nationality.

The Syrian Air Force backed the infantry troops through carrying out intensive airstrikes and destroying ISIL positions in the villages and towns of al-Jnainieh, al-Hussainyieh, Hatla, Muhassan, Sa’alou, al-Taiba, al-Boulail and al-Salhiyia.

The airstrikes expanded to target positions of ISIL terrorists in neighborhoods of Knamat, al-Hamidyieh, al-Ardi, Khasarat and al-Sheikh Yaseen as a number of terrorists were killed and many of their vehicles and fortifications were destroyed.

Source: SANA

