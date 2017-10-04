Glen Ford” The USA does not have a national health care system worthy of the name, because it is in the war business, not the health business

Posted on by michaellee2009

Feelings Over Facts: The Social Engineering Of America And Its Business Of War

The United States does not have a national health care system worthy of the name, because it is in the war business, not the health business or the social equality business…War is not a side issue in the United States; it is the central political issue, on which all the others turn.” – Glen Ford

As the US is embroiled in wars all across the world, leading its people toward a future of strife and uncertainly, save for those at the helm, everything is designed to distract, condition and pacify. As US infrastructure at home crumbles, poisoning those who dare to trust that their representatives have their best interest at heart; as this once amicable society tears itself apart at the seams based completely on fabricated party lines that serve to divide the only power great enough to change the nation’s course; as every American’s Constitutional rights are belittled, suppressed and cast aside the surveillance state is given complete control, and the people are made to see it as “progress,” … at every turn, the people are blinded and distracted by the propaganda. It has become their driving force. They have been instilled with a level of righteousness that supersedes the Truth at every turn.

The narrative that the Russians hacked the 2016 election, for instance, has been disproven at every turn, whether that be Comey’s testimony, or the complete and utter lack of any evidence produced — and not just for the American people to see, but Congress as well. No one has seen a shred of anything. Yet, despite that, the Washington Post just released an article claiming, absent of any accompanying facts, or any facts at all, that the Russians are planning to hack US infrastructure.

This topic strikes at a larger and much more problematic issue in this country, and that is this absence of, or rather the absence of the need for, empirical evidence — both for the average America at home, and for the mainstream media. Few today require anything other than reinforcement to go along with a given story, and as long as it serves their side’s goals, no proof required, almost as if it has become honorable to ignore contradicting facts, and stay true to your Team!

Americans are not disillusioned about their political process, it has become a common joke to acknowledge just how corrupt both our lawyers and politicians truly are. Yet despite that, we are conversely told that we need to trust that they only have our safety in mind, as they stripe down and regulate away our rights. But this is all part of the great divide. We are all rooted in this right vs left paradigm, that seems to overshadow all the very important decisions being made without the consent of the American people. A debate about the illegal invasion of Syria gets deflected to one about immigration and border control. A debate about the loss of our first Amendment rights gets deflected to one about LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, or BLM. A debate about our 2nd Amendment rights get deflected to terrorism, or the phantom war on police — in which the numbers show the exact opposite. In each case, feelings take precedent over the facts, and the people are divided by design, stopping the masses from coming together where it matters.

Everything we think we know about American Life, is slated to change with this rising tide of global control and domination, all sold under the guise of “what is moral, what is just.” But pay no mind to the many contradictions within, as the accusation only need apply to those next on the list to be “Liberated,” while the Deep State controlled US sows the very seeds of death, destruction and terrorism that it so vehemently opposes on the world stage.

These deep-seeded contradictions can be seen in every facet of US policy, showing us that morals don’t really play into it. It is all about distraction, profit and control. In this weeks episode we will discuss the recent shooting in Virginia, the US arms deal with the supposed “terrorist-funding” Qatar, the rising US-led coup in the Philippines and the ongoing hypocrisy of US foreign policy, National Security Presidential Directive 51, and much more today on TLAV political Roundtable:

