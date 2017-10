Military Situation In Syria On October 4, 2017 (Map Update)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syrian government forces have divided an ISIS-held pocket east of Salamiyah into two separate parts after liberating the villages of Aksh, Jaberiyah, Wadhihi and Nashimi from ISIS in the area.

Now the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies are advancing against ISIS terrorists in abu Hubaylat area in the northern pocket. When this area is liberated, government troops will be able to focus on puring ISIS in the southern pocket.

