Zionism, terrorism two sides of same coin

Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said terrorists and Zionists are two sides of the same coin and they plan to split Islamic countries.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Syria’s Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud.

Explaining the conditions of the region and field advances against ISIL, Amir-Abdollahian stated that field advances and movements suggest the end of ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

He congratulated Hammoudeh al-Sabbagh on being appointed as Syrian Parliament’s speaker and voiced Iran’s readiness to host the parliamentary friendship group of Iran and Syria and professional economic commissions.

With regard to unfavorable consequences of Kurdish referendum on the stability of Iraq and the security of the region, the Iranian official said they believe the referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan mustn’t lead to a change in geographical borders in the region. The division of the region is dangerous and counters regional security.

“Any effort to split Iraq is a continuation of ISIL’s actions” Amir-Abdollahian said, adding “the enemies of the region are only focused on empowering the Zionist regime.”

Pointing to field and military advances in Syria, he noted “President Bashar al-Assad, the people and the army of Syria played an important role in the successful fight against terrorism; to us, the security of Syria is the Security of the region and maintaining the national unity and territorial integrity of Syria, Iraq and all the countries of the region is the same as maintaining the region’s security. We will stand firmly beside the people of Syria, feeling honored that Iran and its allies didn’t allow terrorist to take control of the region.”

The Syrian official, for his part, said the people and the government of Syria will never forget the strategic and accurate assessments of Iran’s leader in helping Syria and the fight against terrorism as he revealed the schemes of the enemies.

Referring to Kurdish referendum in Iraq he held that any action to divide the country will herald a new crisis in the region.