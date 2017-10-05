Joulani in Coma after Russian Strike, 49 Terrorists Killed: MoD

Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov

October 5, 2017

Russia’s Aerospace Forces killed 49 militants, including seven Nusra Front terrorist group leaders, in a precision strike in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Thursday.

“As a result of a precision strike by a Su-34 bomber, 49 militants were eliminated, including seven leaders of militant groups of al-Nusra’s ‘eastern sector’,” Konashenkov said.

“The destruction by the Russian Aerospace Forces of Jabhat al-Nusra’s command and the coma… of leader Abu Muhammad Joulani caused confusion among terrorists throughout the province of Idlib,” Konashenkov said.

The ministry reported Wednesday that a Russian combat jets’ strike in Syria left Joulani with heavy fragmentation wounds and in critical condition.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the largest buried arsenal of the Nusra Front terrorist group in Syria’s Idlib province, where terrorists stored more than 1,000 tons of ammunition.

Moscow has been conducting an anti-terrorist operation in Syria since September 30, 2015, at the behest of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Source: Sputnik

