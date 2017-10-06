Syrian Army’s on the verge of entering the Islamic State’s capital city

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of entering the so-called Islamic State’s (ISIS) de facto capital, Al-Mayadeen, in Syria after a successful operation north of this city in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army blew past the Islamic State’s defenses north of Al-Mayadeen on Thursday, liberating several points en route to reaching the outskirts of this imperative city located in the Euphrates River Valley.

Once the Tiger Forces enter Al-Mayadeen, they will likely attempt to secure the western part of the city, while another Syrian Army unit pushes from the Hatla area, which is located along the eastern banks of the Euphrates River.

The liberation of Al-Mayadeen will not only be a blow to the Islamic State, but also, to the U.S. Coalition, as the latter is attempting to take control of Syria’s most important Iraqi crossing at Albukamal.

