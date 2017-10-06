Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(28 September – 04 October 2017)

6 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 67 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 6 similar incursions into Jerusalem.

58 civilians, including 11 children, a journalist and a woman, were arrested in the West Bank.

10 of them, including a child, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Police dogs were used during incursions, and maltreatment crimes increased against Palestinian civilians.

Amounts of money belonging to families in Hebron were confiscated, claiming they are for “terrorism funding.”

Israeli forces continued to apply the collective punishment policy

Israeli forces continued to impose the closure on the north-western side of Jerusalem, and al-Jamal Family was given a demolition notice for their house.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank

Israeli forces imposed more restrictions on the Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

5 Shooting incidents were documented against Palestinian fishing boats in the northern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

2 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (28 September – 04 October 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 6 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli naval forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea.

In the West Bank, 28 September 2017, a Palestinian child in Beit Sorik village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, was hit with several bullets. However, his condition is so far unknown as the Israeli forces arrested him.

On 29 September 2017, A Palestinian civilian was hit with a rubber-coated metal bullet when Israeli forces moved into the areas of Jabal al-Mawaleh and Wadi Shahin in Bethlehem. Meanwhile, dozens of children and young men gathered in Shahin area and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. The Israeli soldiers in response opened fire at them.

On 03 October 2017, 3 civilians, including a child, were wounded when Israeli forces moved into Sho’afat refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, to arrest some of the camp’s residents. A number of children and young men gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who chased them and then randomly fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets in the area. As a result, the three civilians were wounded.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas witnessed protests against the ongoing unjust closure on the Gaza population. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors and opened fire in order to disperse them. As a result, a child sustained shrapnel wounds to the neck.

In the pretext of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Sea, on 01 October 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip and chased them. The shooting recurred in the same area in the morning.

On 29 September 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, west of al-Soudaniya, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, and chased them. The shooting recurred in the same morning and on 30 September. During all those incidents, no casualties were reported; however, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of being wounded, arrested or their boats being confiscated.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 67 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while 6 other incursions were conducted in Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 58 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children, a journalist and woman. Ten of those, including children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Among the arrestees this week in the southern West Bank was ‘Alaa’ Jaber al-Titi (34), Reporter of al-Aqsa Satellite Channel. Al-Titi was arrested from his family house in al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

During the reporting period, many maltreatment crimes against Palestinian civilians were reported. On 29 September 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with police dogs moved into many areas in Hebron. In al-Hawouz neighbourhood, Israeli soldiers raided al-Basah Gas Station, where its workers were beaten up and then attacked by a police dog. One of the workers was later arrested. In al-Jame’ah neighbourhood, Israeli soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Helmi Mahmoud al-Qawasmah (70). They let their police dog attack Helmi’s wife while she was asleep in her bed and his 8-month-pregnant daughter-in-law, Walaa’ (26). The Israeli soldiers also broke the outside doors and damage the iron doors outside.

On 01 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Dawhah village, west of Bethlehem, and raided a house belonging to Mohammed Sa’ed and exploded the entrance with explosives. As a result, the building sustained severe damage and caught fire.

During this week as well, Israeli forces confiscated NIS 12,000 from al-Basah Gas Station in Hebron, NIS 10,500 from a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Abdel Hamid Abu Mariah, NIS 1450 from a house belonging to Maher Ibrahim ‘Odah Sabarnah and 3-thousand-shekel jewellery from a house belonging to Nadim Sabarnah (37). All of them are from Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, claiming the money is for funding terrorism.

Collective Punishment Measures:

For the second consecutive week, Israeli forces continued to close the northwestern side of occupied Jerusalem, by closing all the roads to this area. The closure included 16 Palestinian villages. Those restrictions came after Nemer al-Jamal carried out a shooting attack at the entrance to “Har Adar” settlement and killed 3 Israeli soldiers. The closure disrupted the school year in around 50 schools with 4000 students in addition to completely hindering the daily life in the area. The Israeli forces also denied ambulances, journalists, and international organizations access to the area. Moreover, Israeli forces totally isolated Beit Iksa village from the nearby villages and banned all civilians from leaving or entering the village.

On 03 October 2017, Israeli forces handed Nemer al-Jamal’s family a house demolition notice and gave them 72 hours to implement the demolition. The notice included evacuating their house and submitting an appeal before the Israeli court within this period.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of restrictions imposed on Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season, on 01 October 2017, Israeli forces forced farmers from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqilya, to go home when the later were on their way to harvest olives from their lands near “Ma’ale Shomron” settlement, north of the abovementioned village. A number of farmers said that when they headed to Khelet al-Romanah and Khelet Abu Zeinah areas, Israeli soldiers arrived at the areas and expelled them so that they return to their lands after 16 October 2017.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 28 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron, and stationed in the western neighbourhood in the village. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Majed Mohammed Jadi’a, Bajes Jadi’a, and Isamil ‘Ali Jadi’a. The soldiers detained members of each family in a room in their houses and then searched the houses, their stores and surroundings. Two hours later, the Israeli forces withdrew from the abovementioned houses, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Budrus village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Shukri ‘Awad, Nadi Mohammed ‘Awad, and Yusuf Shafiq ‘Eliyan.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles moved into al-Thaher village, south of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron adjacent to “Carmi Tsur” settlement established on Palestinian confiscated lands. The soldiers deployed between agricultural lands and houses. A number of youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who chased the stone-throwers and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. Moreover, some of the soldiers topped houses’ roofs and randomly fired rubber-coated metal bullets in the area. The clashes continued for 2 hours. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation, but no arrests were reported. The Israeli forces later withdrew towards the abovementioned settlement.

At approximately 19:00, following the detonation of an explosive device near the evacuated “Mafi Dotan” military camp, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. A number of youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired lived bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. They also chased them in the village streets and alleys. The Israeli forces arrested 4 passers-by, including a child, namely ‘Amer Abdul Rahman Ba’ajawi (16), Majd ‘Ezeb ‘Atarah (24), his brother Sayed (21), and Ma’ab Hazem Abu Shamlah (20)

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and Joyous village, northeast of the city; Kafer Ra’ei, Fahmah village and its camp, southwest of Jenin; Dura and al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

Friday, 29 September 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Mustafa Salim Abu ‘Aker (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 12 civilians, including 3 children. They took the arrestees to Barta’ah crossing, west of the abovementioned village. After questioning the arrestees, the Israeli forces released them on the same day at approximately 06:00.

(PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilians)

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Wajdi Kamal Thawabtah (27) and Eyad Mahmoud Taqatqa (32).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, east of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mousa Hammad and ‘Ammar Hamed.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps and a civilian car with Palestinian registration plate, moved into al-Hawouz neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched al-Bassa Petrol Station using the civilian car. They attacked the workers with a police dog. They then arrested one of the workers namely ‘Alaa’ Tareq Abu Rajab (26) and confiscated about NIS12,000 and the DVR device of the surveillance cameras.

Soheib Salah Zour Marwani (23), a worker at the petrol station said to PCHR’s fieldworker that;

“My colleague Wasim Bader al-Zour (32) and I were at the workers’ room in the station that works for 24 hours. Our third colleague ‘Alaa’ Abu Rajab was sleeping in the office room in the second floor. I saw a number of masked soldiers raiding the station with a police dog. Few minutes later, the dog attacked and hit me with its iron muzzle to my neck and face. Two minutes later, the soldiers arrived at the area and took me. The dog then attacked Wasim, who then started to scream out of pain. The soldiers then slammed my head to the table several times and then pushed me to the ground. They handcuffed me with plastic ties and did so with Wasim. One of the soldiers asked me about ‘Alaa’, and I told him that he was in the second floor. The dog immediately ran upstairs and attacked ‘Alaa’, who started screaming. Two soldiers then followed the dog, and we then heard the sound of the wooden doors breaking. Five minutes later, the soldiers went down as they handcuffed ‘Alaa’ and blindfolded him. After that, I saw a soldier carrying a bag in which we put money and took it outside. He spoke with another soldier and then came and untied us. He also confiscated the surveillance cameras’ DVR. The soldiers later withdrew taking ‘Alaa’ with them and got into a white car.”

Around the same time, Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Helmi Mahmoud al-Qawasmeh (70) in al-Jam’ah neighborhood. They searched the house comprised of 3 apartments, and a police dog then attacked Helmi’s wife, Intesar (70), who was sleeping, and his 8-month- pregnant daughter-in-law, Walaa’ (26). The soldiers also raided and searched a house belonging to Hafez Nedal Naser Eden (23) and then arrested him. In Abu Katilah neighborhood, the Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Husam Mousa Shukheidem (25) and then arrested him. Intesar al-Qawasmeh (70) said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I heard noise in the vicinity of the house. When I looked outside from the living room, a huge dog attacked me as I was in bed. The dog made me fell on the ground and dragged me about 2 meters while I was screaming out of pain. I suffer from several diseases and cannot move. The soldiers then arrived and moved the dog away. They asked me who is living upstairs, and I answered that no one lives there. The dog then went upstairs where my son Mohammed (32) lives. Mohammed was at his work in ‘Anata area and only his wife Walaa’ (26), who is pregnant, was in the house along with her children Ibrahim (7) and Jowan (3). Few minutes later, I heard Walaa’s crying and screaming. After few minutes, the soldiers and their dog went down. One of them asked me if this was Naser Eden’s house and I said no, so they left. After 40 minutes, my sons arrived along with Walaa’, who was trembling with fear. They transferred us to the Governmental Hospital where we received medical treatment.”

At approximately 16:10, Israeli forces accompanied with 10 military vehicles moved into al-Mawaleh Mount and Shaheen Valley areas in Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and agricultural lands in both areas under the pretext of searching for a drone that fell down in the center of the city in the afternoon. Dozens of youngsters gathered in Shaheen Valley area and threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a young man sustained a metal bullet wound, and dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. They received medical treatment on the spot.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported. The shooting recurred at approximately 06:30 on the same day.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm, Surif, Beit Ummer, and al-Hadab villages in Hebron.

Saturday 30 September 2017:

At approximately 07:25, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Surif, Traqumiya, and al-Majd villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 01 October 2017:

At approximately 01:05, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported. At approximately 08:20, the Israeli gunboats opened fire again at the fishing boats.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bilal Ismail ‘Essa (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ibrahim al-‘Alimi al-Badawi (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dawhah village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Sa’ed. They blew up the house entrance with explosives. As a result, there was severe damage in the house which also caught fire. The soldiers then arrested Amal Abdullah al-Kamel (52) and then withdrew. The Palestinian Civil Defence crews said to PCHR’s fieldworker that they were able to control the fire that broke out in the house after the Israeli attack, which caused material damage to the house contents and internal walls.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces arrested Daniel Khalid ‘Eqab Omer (24) from Tulkarm when he referred to the Israeli Intelligence Service upon a prior summons.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Enabta village, east of Tulkarm, Yasuf village, east of Salfit, and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Monday, 02 October 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Sajed Khalil Abu ‘Aker (17) and Yusuf Abu ‘Aker.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in Rafidiya neighborhood, west of the city. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ayman Ahmed Darwish (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qalil village, east of Nablus. They raided and a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Khalid Nayef ‘Amer (21).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Malek Wasef ‘Asairah (33).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dajan village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested al-Arqam Mo’tasem Rebhi Hanani (21), a student at An-Najah National University.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, northeast of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Oudah Kawazbeh (40) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas ‘Obaiyat (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Alaa’ Jaber al-Titi (34), a reporter at Aqsa Satellite Channel, south of the West Bank, and then arrested him. It should be noted that ‘Alaa’ is tried on charges of working in a banned channel. The last hearing was on Wednesday, 28 September 2017 when the military judge finally issued a fine of NIS 3,000 with a suspended sentence of 3 months during which ‘Alaa’ is not allowed to work in the abovementioned channel, or he will be arrested and brought before the military court.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jawher Mount in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Osama ‘Adnan al-Rajbi (23) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (13) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Surif, Beit Ummer, Taffuh, Deir Samet ,Deir Razah villages in Hebron; Salfit Deir Estia, and Badia villages in Hebron; Yasuf village, east of the city; Tulkarm and ‘Aatil village, northeast of the city; Beit Led village, east of the city, and Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the city. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mousa Mohammed Mousa Makhamrah and ‘Ali Salamah al-Makhamrah and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Hammam Abdul Jabbar ‘Othman (17).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron and stationed in Jawher Mount. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa ‘Ali al-Rajbi (30) and then arrested him. The Israeli forces then moved into Duweirban area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Osama Monther Abdul Men’em Fonoun (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Qais ‘Amarneh (19) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qabatia village, southeast of Jenin; ‘Enabta village, east of Tulkarm; Surif, Sa’ir and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron, and stationed in Duma neighborhood. They raided and a house belonging to Murad ‘Awni al-Hawarin (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Thaher neighborhood. They raided and a house belonging to Ibrahim Abdul Hamid Abu Maria. They confiscated about NIS 10,500 from the family, claiming that it is for terrorism financing. However, no arrests were reported. Following that, the Israeli soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Nadim Sabarneh (37) in Beit Za’tah neighborhood, east of the village. Nadim is serving an administrative detention of 11 months in the Israeli prisons. The Israeli forces also confiscated jewelry from Nadim’s wife of NIS 3,000. Moreover, they raided and searched a house belonging to Maher Ibrahim ‘Ouda Sabarneh. They detained the family members in a room and then confiscated about NIS 1450 belonging to the family. The Israeli forces later withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura Yatta, and Beta villages, south of Nablus.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer, 29 September 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 29 September 2017, about 30 Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee in the central Gaza Strip, in protest against the Israeli closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. The youngsters gathered near the security fence and set fire to tires. They also raised banners and flags and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for an hour and a half at the protestors and agricultural lands located to the west of the abovementioned border fence. As a result, a 16-year-old child sustained a live bullet shrapnel wound to the neck while others suffered tear gas inhalation. The wounded child was transferred to Shuhadaa’ al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah. His wounds were classified as minor.

(PCHR keeps the name of the wounded child)

Collective punishment:

On Thursday, 28 September 2017, for the third consecutive day, Israeli forces continued to close the northwestern area of occupied Jerusalem, which includes 16 Palestinian villages. They closed all roads to the area after the attack in “Har Adar” settlement carried out by Nemer Mahmoud al-Jamal, killing 3 Israeli soldiers.

The closure included the Tunnel Road that leads to Badou village, Beit ‘Anan-Beit Laqia Road in addition to the internal roads between the villages. The Israeli forces continued their incursions, suppression and detention of families in Beit Surik village, which is Nemer al-Jamal’s hometown. They also distributed a statement to the village residents, ordering them not to move outside their homes, “and whoever does so, he will be shot.” Moreover, the Israeli forces arrested Rami al-Jamal from Beit Surik village in the morning. They also raided the condolences house of al-Jamal and fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They then confiscated dozens of vehicles from Beit Surik and Badou villages.

The closure disrupted the school year in about 50 schools that include more than 4000 students in addition to hindering the daily life in general in the area. In the same time, the Israeli forces issued several orders to stop construction-works and threatened to demolish the unlicensed buildings. They also permanently seized houses belonging to al-Jamal family in Beit Surik village. They banned ambulances, media crews and international organizations from entering the area. Beit Eksa village was also isolated from the nearby villages, and the Israeli forces prevented civilians from entering and leaving the village.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli forces raided and searched several houses in Badou village amidst an intensive firing of live bullets. They arrested 3 children namely Hamadah Jamal Abu ‘Eid (17), Walid Reyad al-Dali (14), and Yazid Hamdan (15).

In the early hours on Tuesday, 03 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Beit Surik village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Nemer al-Jamal, who carried out the “Har Adar” settlement attack. They handed the family a demolition notice and gave them 72 hours to carry out the demolition. The notice included evacuating the house or filing an appeal to the Israeli court within the mentioned period.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 19 September Various goods 4161 Humanitarian aid 14544 Cooking gas 296,270 Benzene 113,925 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 414,984114,000 Construction aggregates 10000 Cement 3360 Construction steel 262 24 September Various goods 2104 Humanitarian aid 13632 Cooking gas 246,990 Benzene 232,046 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 744,97676,000 Construction aggregates 10100 Cement 2720 Construction steel 30 25 September Various goods 4401 Humanitarian aid 15722 Cooking gas 253,550 BenzeneBenzene for UNRWA 153,60038,000 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 706,65076,000 Construction aggregates 10800 Cement 3680 Construction steel 482 Various goods 2924 Humanitarian aid 16066 Cooking gas 298,170 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 887.50576.000 Construction aggregates 12000 27 September Cement 3160 Construction steel 86 Various goods 4416 Humanitarian aid 15326 Cooking gas 295,700 Benzene 76,001 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 1,143,78776,000 Construction aggregates 12000 Cement 2040 28 September Construction steel 270 Various goods 3353 Humanitarian aid 15288 Cooking gas 296,650 Benzene 151.991 01 October DieselDiesel for UNRWA 331.997114,000 Construction aggregates 12000 Cement 2160 Construction steel 270 Various goods 3412 Humanitarian aid 13079 Cooking gas 227,600 Benzene 76,006 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 475,95976.000 10000 Cement 2160 02 October Construction steel 123

Exports:

On Tuesday, 19 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 7 tons of clothes.

On Sunday, 24 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 50 tons of tomatoes; 7.4 tons of sweet peppers; 6.4 tons of cucumbers; 3.2 tons of eggplants; and 440 pieces of animals’ skin.

On Monday, 25 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 24.8 tons of tomatoes; 7 tons of Aluminum scrap; 10.8 tons of cucumbers; 0.8 tons of eggplants; and 440 pieces of animals’ skin.

On Wednesday, 27 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 9.6 tons of tomatoes; 1.6 tons of sweet peppers; 18.5 tons of cucumbers; 13 tons of clothes; and 350 pieces of animals’ skin.

On Thursday, 28 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 13.5 tons of tomatoes; 1.6 tons of sweet peppers; 8.9 tons of cucumbers; 2 tons of eggplants; and 11 tons of clothes.

On Sunday, 01 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 4 truckloads of vegetables and a truckload of animals ‘skin.

On Monday, 02 October 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 12 truckloads of Aluminum scrap and 5 truckloads of vegetables.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(27 September- 03 October 2017)

Category 27 September 28 September 29 September 30 September 01 October 02 October 03 October Patients 52 40 – – 82 46 42 Companions 43 27 – – 77 46 40 Personal needs 34 48 3 – 22 25 67 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 25 – Arabs fromIsrael 4 35 4 – 7 1 14 Diplomats – – – – – 1 1 International journalists – 94 – – – – – International workers 45 48 – – 17 13 52 Travelersabroad – – – – 2 – 14 Business people 108 – – – 178 91 98 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 5 2 – – 5 3 1 VIPs – – – – 1 – 2 Ambulances to Israel 4 5 – – – 3 2 Patients’ Companions 4 3 – – – 3 2

Note:

On Wednesday, 27 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed 10 persons who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (19) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 28 September 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Ethan villages; at the western entrance to Hebron; and at the entrance to al-Nabi Yunis village, north of Halhoul city.

On Friday, 30 September 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints on al-Fahs road leading to Yatta village, on Samou’a village road, at the western Wad al-Jouz entrance to Bani Na’iem village, and at the entrance to Raboud village.

On Saturday, 30 September 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and al-Shayyoukh villages and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

On Tuesday, 03 October 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Majd, Beit Ummer and Halhoul villages and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

On Wednesday, 04 October 2017, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Taramah and Sa’ir villages, on Kharsa village road, and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (4) checkpoints all over the city.

On Friday, 29 September 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints under the bridge of ‘Azoun village, on the main street between Qalqiliyia and Tulkarm, and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqilyia (was established twice).

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 02 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (6) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 20:55 on Thursday, 28 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Balout village, west of Salfit.

On Friday, 29 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit and at the entrance to Deirsityia village, northwest of the city.

On Sunday, 01 October 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the northern entrance to Salfit and at the entrance to Deir Balout village, west of the city.

At approximately 15:45 on Monday, 02 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

Ramallah: On Friday, 29 September 2017, Israeli forces closed with cement cubes Ramallah- Nablus Road adjacent to al-Jalazoun refugee camp. The Israeli forces claimed that they closed that Road after shooting incidents repeated against “Beit Eill” settlement, north of Ramallah. They prevented civilians from passing, so they were forced to use another road in the nearby Serda village. On Saturday, 30 September 2017, Israeli forced re-opened the abovementioned road and removed the cement cubes.

Tulkarm: At approximately 12:30 on Thursday, 28 September 2017, Israeli forces closed with sand barriers an agricultural road between Kafur al-Lubbad and ‘Izbit al-Shufah villages, east of Tulkarm. Palestinian farmers said that they were surprised with a bulldozer coming into the area and closing the road with sand barriers. They added that the Israeli forces closed the only agricultural road which leads to other famers’ agricultural lands. This closure coincides with the olive harvest season to impose restrictions on farmers.

At approximately 23:25 on Sunday, 01 October 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm. They searched civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. At approximately 02:30 on Monday, 02 October 2017, the checkpoint was removed and no arrests were reported.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 11:00 on Sunday, 01 October 2017, Israeli forces arrested Jehad Omar Shamasnah (26), from Jayyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyia, while he was picking guava in al-Sotouh area in Qalqiliyia. At approximately 14:00, Jehad was released, and no more incidents were reported.

At approximately 16:20 on Monday, 02 October 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Ahmed Mohamed Rashdan (28), from ‘Einabous village, south of the city. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces stopped a vehicle carrying Rashdan, checked his ID card, and then arrested him.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 02 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fo’ad Ahmed al-Qaq (20) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in Salah al-Deen police center in the center of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sorik village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ameer al-Ghazawi and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 03 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched dozens of houses from which they arrested Sa’ied al-Dabit, Mo’min al-Debis, Khadir al-Debis, ‘Odai al-Dabit, Tahseen al-Rajbi, and Iyyas al-Rajbi. A group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces, who indiscriminately fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters, and rubber-coated-metal bullets at them. As a result, an 11-year-old child was hit with a metal bullet to the eye, while another young man and an elderly man were hit with 2 rubber-coated metal bullets to the limbs. They were then taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 04 October 2017, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kifah Saleh Badran al-Khatib and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Loai Sami al-Rajabi (22) and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesday, Israeli forces moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abed al-Rahman al-Hashlamoun (13) and arrested him.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 08:00 on Sunday, 01 October 2017, Israeli forces ordered Palestinian farmers from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia, to go back to their houses while harvesting olives near “Ma’ale Shamron” settlement, north of the village. The heirs of late Khalil Amer, late Abdul Rahman Amer Suwaidan and Rafiq Rashid Suwaidan went to Khellet al-Rummaneh area. The Israeli forces then arrived at the area and expelled all of them, telling them that they are allowed to come to the area after 16 October 2017. The Israeli forces also expelled Hasan Rasem Shubitah, Adam Ahmed Badwan, Mahmoud Yousef Abu Zahra, Ali Wajeeh ‘Odwan, Monther Hasan Jadou’, and Sa’ied Mahmoud Badwan from their lands in Khellet Abu Zinah.

Hasan Rasen said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 08:00 on Sunday, 01 October 2017, on my holiday, I headed to my agricultural land in Khellet Abu Zinah in order to pick olives along with my relative and farmers, who own agricultural lands in the same area. We usually go together to our lands as they are located near settlements. We try as fast as we can to pick the olives due to the security situation in the area. In the first day when we arrived, a group of Israeli forces came and expelled us. In the next day, we came back, and a large force of Israeli soldiers came and expelled us as well. An Israeli officer told us that we are allowed to come to the area after 16 October 2017.”

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 28 September 2017, dozens of buses carrying Israeli settlers entered Joseph’s Tomb in Balatet al-Balad village, east of Nablus, under the Israeli forces’ protection. Dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb and at the entrances to Balatah and ‘Askar refugee camps. The youngsters threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. The Israeli forces also chased them in the camps’ streets and alleys. In the morning, after the Israeli settlers performed their Talmudic prayers, the Israeli forces withdrew and no casualties were reported.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

