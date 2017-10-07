«Israel» Policy Forum: Where Saudis Normalize Ties with «Israelis»

Source

06-10-2017 | 14:29

The New York-based “Israel” Policy Forum announced it was organizing on October 22 a security forum under the title: “Middle East Security Forum” with the participation of former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal and Saudi writer Nawaf Obeid, as well as retired Zionist generals in the “Israeli” Occupation Force [IOF] led by former Mossad chief Efraim Halevy.

According to the announcement posted on the forum’s website, the participants will discuss Iran’s nuclear program and regional posturing, the “Israeli” entity’s relations with the broader Arab world, the Syrian war, the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] and regional instability, and the “Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Below is a list of other expert discussants:

Nawaf Obaid, a Saudi writer and former adviser to the Saudi ambassador to the United States and the United Kingdom.

David Halperin, Executive Director of the “Israeli” Policy Forum [IPF].

Udi Dekel, reserve general in the IOF and managing director of the Institute of National Security Studies [INSS].

Ephraim Halevy, former Mossad chief.

Nimrod Novik, former Policy Adviser to Shimon Peres, Steering & Executive Committee Member, CIS

Shira Efron is the Special Advisor on Israel, RAND Corporation Center on Middle East Public Policy.

Elisa Catalano Ewres, former Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa, National Security Council.

Ilan Goldberg, director of the Middle East program at the Center for a New American Security [CNAS].

Nicholas Heras, an American researcher at the Center for a New American Security [CNAS].

Hussein Ibish, Senior Resident Scholar, Arab Gulf States Institute.

Frederic Kagan, Resident Scholar and Director, Critical Threats Project, American Enterprise Institute.

Kimberly Kagan, US historian and president of the Institute for the Study of War.

Colin Kahl, former National Security Advisor to former US Vice President Joe Biden.

Michael J. Koplow, Policy Director at the “Israeli” Policy Forum (US).

Ariel (Eli) Levitt, an “Israeli” nuclear expert and former Principal Deputy Director General for Policy, “Israel” Atomic Energy Commission.

Source: IPF, Edited by website team