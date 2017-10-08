The Iraqi Kurdistan is neither the Western Sahara nor the Southern of Sudan كردستان العراق ليست الصحراء الغربية ولا جنوب السودان

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 8, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Despite the interconnectedness which is made by many people between the movements of the secession and the division of the region entities, and the colonial projects which Israel is not far from, and despite the reverse linkage which other people make between these movements and the historical aspirations of the nations which suffered historically from the persecution due to their identity, and looked for a suitable timing for independence, the experiences which were witnessed by the entities which were created by the external projects that encourage fragmentation, and the local aspirations for the dream of independence and the formation of a state do not seem livable or successful experiences, whether regarding what it seemed at the moment of birth driven by a national anti-western option as the experience of the declaration of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the Western Sahara of Morocco, or what was publicly depended on the coordination and the cooperation with Israel as the southern of Sudan, or which its experience was suffered from the lack of resources and population as the Western Sahara, or whose its experience was full of population capacities and natural wealth as the Southern of Sudan.

Those who look at the map of the region will see in its south the southern of Sudan and in its west the Western Sahara, in its north-east the Iraqi Kurdistan and will see the occupied Palestine where the occupation entity is in the middle, and will find that there is a link between the projects on the sides and the project which is in the middle, thus cannot ignore the image of the encircling of the Arab countries with three states that have seceded from their surrounding and link them with one virtual plan. The question which comes immediately into the mind is about the contradiction of the political identities of their governments. Despite the separatist aspect of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, it did not turn into an entity that is affiliated to the West or has any relationship with Israel, but it is still has a good relationship with Algeria and Mauritania, the positions of the two countries are known through their supporting the Palestinian cause, the sticking to the independence from the West, and resisting its projects and its wars in the region, while the Southern of Sudan is boasting of its distinctive relation with Israel, and the Kurdish leaderships which led the secession movement have historical relations with Israel but they do not boast of it publicly as the southern of Sudan.

The course of the experiences of the Western Sahara and the Southern of Sudan declines politically, economically, and morally during the years that followed the declaration of independence. The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic has lost more than three-quarters of the diplomatic recognition which it knew during the declaration, it lived harsh socio – economic conditions despite its limited population, and it does not seem that it is capable of going on so long in the steadfastness. While despite the mineral and oil resources of the Republic of the Southern of Sudan it got involved in conflicts, wars, and coups, so the life of its people was so bad, furthermore, it was classified by the United Nations among the worst countries concerning poverty, health, education ,and the human rights, which means that the size of support for its formation did not grant it the feature of the strategic project for the major countries, however, it puts the support of the secession in the field of the tactic political employment, and it does not grant the other secession projects which the current project of Kurdistan forms an encouraging example, the conditions to last or the actual support, despite all the analyses about its representation as a base for the American and Israeli positioning on the borders of Iran. So it seems a dream rather than a realistic verifiable opportunity.

Despite the similarities between the situation of Iraqi Kurdistan and the Southern of Sudan, the situation of the Iraqi Kurdistan is more difficult and worse than the southern of Sudan, and surely more difficult and worse than the Western Sahara implicitly. The radical difference between Kurdistan and the two experiences of the Western Sahara and the southern of Sudan is the size of readiness to recognize the new state, and the formation of commercial and diplomatic relationships with it in general, and its relationship with the neighboring countries, their position, and the degree of their tension against the formation of the state of secession in particular, in addition to the status of these countries, their influence, and the deterrent reaction which stems from their positions regarding the opportunities of the openness to the state of secession. Sudan as the first concerned country along with the Organization of African Unity as a regional concerned party, and supported by the United Nations were the forefront welcoming parties of the Southern state of secession, while Mauritanian and Algeria which are the closest neighboring countries to the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic were the main supporters of the establishment of the state of secession supported by the Organization of the African Unity as a regional concerned party, and more than eighty countries have taken the lead in recognizing immediately the emerging state. While in the situation of Kurdistan we are in front of closed borders of four important, effective, active, sensitive countries namely Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran, they object strongly the formation of the state of separation, knowing that there is no regional linkage or international framework that will dare to deal with the state of secession, since the size of the siege imposed by the neighboring countries is suffocated and existential towards its entity.

The Kurdish separatist movement comes in a context that does not foreshadow of success on one hand, and it will be accompanied by conditions and data more severe than its previous ones, so this makes it mere a project of political suicide.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

سبتمبر 27, 2017

– ربما يكون الاستفتاء على انفصال كردستان كخطوة نحو ولادة كيان جديد في المنطقة، كوعدٍ من زلماي زادة السفير الأميركي السابق في العراق الذي وضع الدستور ي شبه وعد بلفور قبل مئة عام تماماً، وبدعم «إسرائيلي» غير مستور، مصدرَ قلق لكلّ حريص على استقرار المنطقة وحرية شعوبها وكلِّ من يريد لانتصارات محور المقاومة في سورية والعراق ومعادلات القوة الجديدة التي تمثل روسيا عنوانها دولياً أن تأخذ مداها في رسم معادلات دولية وإقليمية جديدة.

– ما يجب التنبّه إليه هنا هو أنّ الأكراد ليسوا كالمستوطنين الصهاينة، فهم مكوّن أصيل بين شعوب المنطقة ، وهذا بقدر ما يستدعي لغة الأخوة مع الشعب الكردي، يستدعي الانتباه إلى أ نّ مغامرة مسعود البرزاني مهما كانت قادرة على تحريك العواطف، فهي عندما تتسبّب بكارثة ستنتج معادلة كردية جديدة تُطيح البرزاني . فالقضية هنا لا تشبه ما قاله «الإسرائيليون» للبرزاني افعل ما فعله بن غوريون، حيث مقامرته تضع مصير مستوطنيه بين الفوز بالكيان أو الموت، وقبل الاستفتاء يقوم صراع سياسي كردي كردي سيكبر وتتسع فجواته وشقوقه، كلما تبيّنت نتائج الكارثة التي جلبها البرزاني على الأكراد، وسيكون أول برلمان كردي مناسبة لظهور هذه التكتلات وتحوّل صراعاتها لمصدر تغيير في وجهة الأكراد سياسياً.

– بعقل بارد يمكن لمحور المقاومة التعامل مع هذا الحدث واعتماد السياسات التي تشتغل على الداخل الكردي بعناية، وفي مقدّمتها الإجراءات القانونية والاقتصادية. و يكفي الحكومة العراقية حسم كركوك ومنع السيطرة عليها لتتمكّن من الانتظار ما لا يملك البرزاني القدرة على دعوة الأكراد للانتظار مثلها ، وبعقل بارد سيكون بمستطاع محور المقاومة احتساب معادلة ما يمكن أن يقدّمه الأميركيون والسعوديون و»الإسرائيليون» لمشروع الانفصال ليكون الحاصل صفراً.

– الأميركي بين معادلات صعبة. فالإعلان عن دعم الحكم الانفصالي سيعني العداء مع حكومتي بغداد وأنقرة فوراً، والبقاء بلغة التنديد والتحذير لكردستان سيجلب الإحباط لجمهور كردي وعده البرزاني بأنّ الأمر الواقع سيفرض نفسه، وأنّ الأميركيين سيعاجلون لتبني القرار الكردي، والمال السعودي باعتباره الشيء الوحيد الذي يمكن للسعوديين تقديمه، لا يملك طريقاً للوصول إلا عبر بغداد أو أنقرة، والحسابات المصرفية والفروع البنكية دخلت مرحلة الرقابة والتجميد، أما « إسرائيل » فما تريده هو أن يفرض الأكراد بعذاباتهم وتضحياتهم وجود كيان يُعادي بغداد وطهران ويقع على حدود مؤثرة، لتستثمره «إسرائيل» بلا أكلاف. وبالتالي فهي لا تملك أن تقدّم شيئاً سوى التشجيع على الانتحار بكلام وأوهام.

– تركيا لا تملك خيارات للمناورة وهوامش للحركة، فقضيتها وجودية مع الكيان الكردي ، وربع سكان تركيا من الأكراد وهم أكبر تجمع كردي في المنطقة، وسيكون تصرف أنقرة مع كردستان العراق نموذجاً تقدّمه أنقرة لما سيكون عليه تصرفها مع مشروع انفصالهم، والسباق بين الحكومة التركية والقيادات الكردية في تركيا على معادلة ما بعد انفصال كردستان العراق فإذا نجح أكراد العراق بتجربتهم سيكون اليوم التالي في تركيا مواجهة خطر الانفصال الكردي، وإذا فشلت التجربة الكردية في العراق، فسيكون اليوم الثاني في تركيا صيغاً حوارية لمعادلة علاقة جديدة، لذلك تتصدّر تركيا المواجهة، ولذلك سيكون مصير التجربة قضية وجود لتركيا، بينما تملك تركيا كلّ شرايين الحياة لكردستان، بعدما كانا الشريكين في الحلف الذي تقوده واشنطن ضدّ إيران وسورية والعراق، وجاء أوان الفراق . فأصاب البرزاني بوضع بيضه كله في السلة التركية ما أصاب «الإسرائيليين» يوم وضعوا كلّ منشآتهم الحيوية على الحدود مع لبنان باعتباره «الجار» الأقلّ خطراً، وها هم يعيشون القلق منه اليوم أكثر من أيّ حدود أخرى.

– الأهمّ الذي أصاب الأميركيين و»الإسرائيليين» والسعوديين، هو أ نّ الاستقطاب الجديد الذي خلقته الأزمة الكردية، تكفل بإنهاء خطوط الفتنة المذهبية في المنطقة، فتوحّدت جهود سنة وشيعة العراق لحفظ وحدة بلدهم، وليس لديهم المجال لترف التفرقة، و توحّدت بمصالح وجودية عليا الدولتان الأهمّ في الإقليم، أكبر دولة شيعية وأكبر دولة سنية، إيران وتركيا. وهما تتصدّران خط الاشتباك مع ولادة الكيان الجديد ، وتملكان داخل المجتمع الكردي العراقي الكثير من الخيوط والخطوط. وهذا تحوّل هائل الأهمية وعظيم التأثير في معادلات المنطقة وإسقاط سياسات التخريب والعبث بنسيجها الاجتماعي، ليصحّ القول في هذا الزلزال، ربّ ضارة نافعة ، خصوصاً أنّ أميركا التي تراهن عليه لشراء الوقت لا تستثمر على خطة هجوم وقد فقدت قوة الدفع اللازمة للتقدّم، بل كقتال تراجعي ومثلها «إسرائيل»، والتاريخ يقول إنّ مناورات المهزوم تؤخّر هزيمته، لكنها لا تحوّلها نصراً .

– وحده غباء وجشع القيادة الكردية يفسّر قبولها لعب هذه المقامرة.

كتب ناصر قنديل

2016-04-18

– ليس جديدا التأشير على حجم الصخب الذي أحدثه ويحدثه تحرك داعش

– داعش يتشبه بإسرائيل بكسر المعادلات ويلقى دعمها الخفي لكن ليس إسرائيل ثانية

– دولة الخلافة فيل في مخزن الخزف يكسر كل شيئ ثم يخرجونه

– لا مصلحة لأحد بتحويل ساحل المتوسط لسيرك للفيلة

– كائن مثل داعش لا يمكن تحمله في تورا بورا فكيف ببوابة أوروبا والخليج ؟

– المتزامن الوحيد مع ولادة داعش الذي يتسم بالجدية هو ولادة كردستان المستقلة عدا عن الفرصة التي يوفرها التفاهم على مواجهته من تبرير لقاء وتحالف الخصوم الذين بلغت بينهم المواجهة حد إحراق السفن وكسر الجسور دون ان يبدو أحدهم مهزوما

– خطوات إنفصال كردستان جدية وثابتة و مدروسة

– إعلان نتنياهو دعم دولة كردية مستقلة جدي ومدروس أيضا

– رفض إيران سياسي وليس وجودي فالدولة الكردية لا تهدد بتقسيمها وكذلك سوريا فالجاليات الكردية فيهما بفعل النزوح وحصلت على حقوق المواطنة بينما المشكلة في تركيا وجودية فهل تقلع تركيا أوشاكها بيديها أم أن إمبراطورية بني عثمان باتت عبئا على حلفائها ؟

ناصر قنديل

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Creative Chaos, GCC, IRAQ, Kurdistan, kurds, Nasser Kandil, Peshmerga, PKK, Saudia, Syria, The 5 Seas Region, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Iran, War on Iraq, War on Syria | Tagged: Barazani |