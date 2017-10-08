Not Even ’10 Other Trumps’ Can Take back Nuclear Deal

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said the national interests secured under the nuclear agreement cannot be taken back even if ‘ten Trumps emerge in the world’ and decide to take measures against Iran.

President Rouhani attended a ceremony marking the beginning of new academic year held on Saturday at University of Tehran, during which he discussed issues related to the nuclear agreement, among other more domestic topics.

“During the process of nuclear negotiations and in the nuclear agreement, we obtained certain benefits that can never be taken back; not Donald Trump, and not even ten other Trumps in the world could ever take back these benefits from us,” he stressed.

He went on to add, “we proved our political power to the world during nuclear negotiations. We demonstrated the intellectual capability of our diplomats who could sit down with six world powers and reach an agreement about which the other side considers to have been tricked. Of course, this assumption is wrong. Our basis for the deal was a win-win agreement.”

Rouhani stressed that the nuclear deal had managed to break away a global consensus against Iran.

“This year at the United Nations, Iran’s positions were shared by over 190 countries in the world, and only the US and the occupying regime of Israel spoke against Iran,” Rouhani said, calling this a great diplomatic victory for the Islamic Republic.

“We triumphed on the world’s diplomatic scene. We kept telling the world that we were not after developing nuclear bombs, that we only sought nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Some countries used to say that we were lying, that we were building nukes in secret. So in this case, the nuclear deal was our moral victory. It proved to the world that we had been telling the truth all along.”

President Rouhani added, “if the UN one day decides to issue another resolution against Iran, we will come out as victorious once again, because we had the same experience with our nuclear case.”

“Today, if the US makes an act of violation, the whole world will condemn Washington, not Tehran,” Rouhani said in defense of his administration’s efforts for sealing the nuclear deal with the six world powers.

Rouhani’s remarks about the nuclear deal comes as the possibility of US President Trump to carry through his threat not to certify Iran’s compliance under the nuclear deal in his Oct. report to Congress has become all the more real.

Iran says if US walks out of the deal, the agreement will cease to exist and the Islamic Republic will decide on a number of options to take, including the resumption of its nuclear program without the limitations imposed on it under the deal.

Source: Mehr News Agency

