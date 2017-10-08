Syrian Army gains fire control over main supply line to ISIS capital city

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ISIS terrorists have withdrawn from the city of Mayadin in the province of Deir Ezzor aimd the ongoing advance of the Syrian Army in the area, the pro-government media outlet ANNA NEWS reported on Sunday citing sources in the Syrian intelligence and own correspondents embedded with army units.

According to the report, government forces entered Mayadin and “according to the plan” the city will be fully liberated from ISIS on Monday.

If reports are true, ISIS will lost one of its key strongholds in the Euphrates Valley.

Photos from the area:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 A.M.) – The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army have scored another key advance against ISIS militants in the Al-Mayadeen city area of southwestern Deir Ezzor Governorate.

After liberating the Mayadeen Airport near the city yesterday, the Tiger Forces continued to push on south in order to cut the main supply line used by ISIS to reinforce and resupply its units in Al-Mayadeen.

In recent hours, the Tiger Forces secured the al-Khurafi farms area to the southwest of Al-Mayadeen.

By this advance, the Tiger Forces have established fire control over the Mayadeen-Abu Kamal highway. The road has been identified as the main supply line used by ISIS to maintain its presence in Al-Mayadeen.

Despite this development on the outside of Al-Mayadeen, the situation inside the city is the same as it was yesterday with the Syrian Arab Army and Islamic State militants holding about 50/50 control.

Syria War Report – October 6, 2017: Syrian Army Repels Large ISIS Attack On Sukhna Syrian government forces are struggling to retake the city of al-Qaryatayn from ISIS sleeper cells and their supporters. The army has retaken Jabal Hazm al-Abyad west of the city and few points in its eastern entrance. Local sources report that artillery units hit terrorist positions inside it. The Hezbollah media wing in Syria has released a statement saying that members of Liwa Shuhada al-Qaryatayn and Liwa Shuhada Mahin [two groups described by the US-led coalition as moderate opposition] are among ISIS units operating in the area. However, the media outlet released no photos or videos to confirm this claim. ISIS terrorists also continued their efforts to encircle the strategic town of Sukhna at the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway and even captured Jabal Tuntur. However, the army reportedly repelled the ISIS attack on the part of the highway between Sukhna and Palmyra. ISIS actively uses mobile assault groups supported by technical vehicles in the area. An intense fighting is ongoing. In the Euphrates Valley, government forces reached al-Ba’um village 2km north of the ISIS stronghold of Mayadin city. Local sources report multiple artillery and airstrikes on ISIS in Mayadin area. Russian submarines even launched Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS there. However, it is not clear if the army has capabilities to storm this fortified point amid a complicated situation at the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued their advance against ISIS in the center of Raqqah city. Clashes are reportedly ongoing in Nahdah and Kurdan districts. Earlier reports appeared that ISIS conducted a large counter-attack and retook the blood bank building, al-Rasheed park, al-Rasheed high school and other positions around the national hospital in the city center. Nonetheless, a lack of photo and video evidence from the both sides does not allow to confirm or deny these reports.

SYRIA WAR REPORT – OCTOBER 5, 2017: SYRIAN ARMY STRIKES ISIS NEAR MAYADIN CITY Voiceover by Harold Hoover The main obstacle faced by anti-terrorist forces “….in Syria is not the military capabilities of terrorists, but rather the support of the….” United States, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on October 4. He added that the Russian military had warned its U.S. counterparts that its forces would repel any “odd” attacks by terrorists from areas where the “US military mission” is deployed. Konashenkov said that 300 ISIS members whom allegedly seized Al-Qaryatayn City came from the town of Rubkan avoiding Syrian army posts and using coordinates that could only be obtained through aerial reconnaissance. The situation in Al-Qaryatayn itself remains complicated despite the ongoing security operation by government forces. The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out airstrikes on a meeting of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham commanders (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) killing 12 of them as well as heavily wounding the terrorist group’s leader, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, the Russian military announced earlier on the same day. The ministry added that about 50 other militants were killed in the airstrikes. Later, on the same day, a media wing of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham denied the Russian statement about al-Julani saying that he “is in good shape and fully carrying out the duties reassigned to him”. However, no photos were provided. Meanwhile, the Syria Arab Army (SAA) liberated Um Qddamah and Ard Hamirah and reached Az Zabari deploying to within striking distance of al-Mayadin, the key ISIS stronghold in the area. Pro-government sources believe that liberating al-Mayadin would allow the army to cross the Euphrates River near the Omar oil fields. The SAA repelled an ISIS attack in the countryside of Sukhna and near Tulul al Hayl. Related Videos

