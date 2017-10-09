A negotiation to barter the referendum with sanctions تفاوض لمقايضة الاستفتاء بالعقوبات

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 9, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

All the available information from the scenes of the regional and the international relations that surround the project of the secession of Kurdistan ensures that the project was born dead, and that the stable convictions of the supports of the Kurdish leadership in the West in particular prove that the opportunities of success are nil, and that the ceiling of what can be done is the escalation to stop it by issuing a common international position that based on a bilateral; the unity of Iraq and the rights of the Kurds, through a negotiation that leads to an exit that face-saving those who got involved in the quest for secession in exchange of their smooth retreat of the sanctions which it seems that their continuation will drop all the gains achieved by the project of Kurdistan over the years.

The supporters of the secession were surprised at the size of harmony of the Turkish, Iranian, and Iraqi positions to the extent that some people described them with the ambush that was set for Al-Barazani to go in for the referendum and to fall in the trap through the standstill of Baghdad’s position throughout the period that separated between the declaration of the determination on the referendum, and the date of its holding. Baghdad did not show any vigor or determination, and there were not any indicators for Turkish- Iranian –Iraqi coordination as the size which appeared suddenly, after it was hidden for ten years at least, it appeared strongly contrary to all the expectations which depended on the apparent data, and which expected political warnings, mediations, and admonition, they did not expect a decisive decision of suffocating blockade to the extent of threatening the state of secession by falling and maybe by the military invasion or at least extracting Kirkuk by force from it, along with Iraqi bordered line that links Iraq with Turkey and Iran, and besieges Kurdistan.

The supporters of the secession were surprised that the Russian position which supports the rights of Kurds considers that the unity of Iraq and the unity of Syria a red line for the stability in the region, and that the Turkish-Iranian understanding towards the state of secession constitutes a sufficient reason for the inclusion of Russia. It is the owner of a Russian- Iranian- Turkish- Syrian- Iraqi project that is achieved under the title of confronting the threat of the fragmentation of the region entities. Thus the understandings which the west wants in Washington and the European capitals about Syria has become conditioned with the formula of the Turkish-Iranian understanding which is supported by Russia and which attracts Syria and Iraq. Its main condition is the fall of the state of secession.

The Europeans who sponsored historically and traditionally the Kurdish project in Iraq despite its political subordination to Washington and its distinctive relations with Israel and the Gulf have understood well the Syrian lesson. The goals on which Europe has drawn the foreign policy have changed. As the French President Emanuel Macron who called for a negotiation that preserves the unity of Iraq and the rights of the Kurds, and avoids the escalation said that the policies of spreading democracy and the human rights do not worth taking a risk of stability, because the generalization of the European values must not be at the expense of the security of Europe, the intension here surely is not the values but the colonial policies that are covered by these values. The war on Syria to overthrow the regime prove that the European cost was the dangerous population change through the flow of the displaced people, and the major security concern through the expansion and the rootedness of terrorism, in addition to the economic regression, the unemployment, and the recession. Those who concerned about the immigration of the Syrians will not take the risk of dismantling Turkey after Iraq and receiving tens of millions of the displaced people along with the chaos of the spread of terrorism.

The West which is preoccupied with the outcome of its long failed war on Syria cannot bear an adventure of ten years for another long failed war that dismantles Iraq and Turkey. The Gulf and Israel are incapable of providing the necessities for the continuation of igniting the war on Syria alone; they do not have what is needed to ignite other new wars. Thus the war of Syria seems to be the last war. It seems that the war of the Kurdish secession is weaker than to be born, but as a cold war of negotiation, in order to achieve the organized deterrence for hasty steps that lost the consideration of time and place.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

سبتمبر 30, 2017

-تؤكد المعلومات المتوافرة كلّها من كواليس العلاقات الإقليمية والدولية المحيطة بمشروع انفصال كردستان أنّ المشروع قد ولد ميتاً ، وأنّ القناعات الراسخة لدى المؤيدين للقيادة الكردية في الغرب خصوصاً، صارت بأنّ فرص النجاح باتت معدومة ، وأنّ سقف ما يمكن هو الدخول على خط التصعيد لوقفه باستصدار موقف دولي جامع يقوم على ثنائية وحدة العراق وحقوق الأكراد، وتفاوض يحقق مخرجاً يحفظ ماء الوجه للذين تورّطوا بالسعي للانفصال مقابل تراجعهم السلس لقاء التراجع عن العقوبات التي يبدو أنّ مواصلتها سيسقط المكاسب كلّها التي حققها مشروع كردستان خلال سنوات طوال.

-فوجئ مؤيّدو الانفصال بحجم حدة وانسجام المواقف التركية والإيرانية والعراقية، لدرجة وصفها البعض بالكمين الذي نُصب للبرزاني للسير بالاستفتاء والوقوع في الفخ ، عبر برودة موقف بغداد طوال الفترة الفاصلة بين إعلان العزم على الاستفتاء وموعد إجرائه، حيث لم تظهر بغداد أيّ حدة أو حزم، ولا ظهرت مؤشرات على تنسيق تركي إيراني عراقي بالحجم الذي ظهر فجأة. وهو وليد تحضير عمره شهور على الأقلّ بقي طيّ الكتمان حتى ظهر بقوة وزخم مخالفاً كلّ التوقعات المبنية على الظاهر من الأمور، والتي كانت تتوقع تحذيرات سياسية ووساطات وعتب، لكنها لم تتوقع قراراً حازماً بحصار خانق يصل حدّ تهديد دولة الانفصال بالسقوط، وربما بالاجتياح العسكري، أو على الأقلّ انتزاع كركوك بالقوة منها، ومعها شريط حدودي عراقي يربط العراق بتركيا وإيران ويسوّر كردستان.

-فوجئ مؤيّدو الانفصال بأنّ الموقف الروسي الداعم لحقوق الأكراد يعتبر وحدة العراق ووحدة سورية خطاً أحمر لصناعة الاستقرار في المنطقة، وبأنّ التفاهم التركي الإيراني تجاه دولة الانفصال يشكل سبباً كافياً لتنضمّ روسيا إليه، وهي صاحبة مشروع خماسية روسية إيرانية تركية سورية عراقية ، وجدتها تتحقق تحت عنوان مواجهة خطر تفتيت كيانات المنطقة. وبالتالي صارت التفاهمات التي يريدها الغرب في واشنطن والعواصم الأوروبية حول سورية صارت حكماً مشروطة بصيغة التفاهم التركي الإيراني الذي تدعمه روسيا ويجذب حكماً سورية والعراق، وشرطه الأساس سقوط دولة الانفصال.

-ظهر الأوروبيون الذين رعوا تاريخياً وتقليدياً المشروع الكردي في العراق ، رغم تبعيته السياسية لواشنطن وعلاقاته المميّزة بـ«إسرائيل» والخليج، وقد استوعبوا الدرس السوري جيداً. فالأهداف التي عملت أوروبا لرسم السياسة الخارجية على أساسها قد تغيّرت، كما قال الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون الذي دعا لتفاوض يحفظ وحدة العراق وحقوق الأكراد ويتجنّب التصعيد ، بأنّ سياسات نشر الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان، لا تستحقّ المغامرة بالاستقرار لأنّ تعميم القيم الأوروبية لا يجوز أن يتمّ على حساب أمن أوروبا، والقصد طبعاً ليس القيم بل السياسات الاستعمارية التي تغلّفها هذه القيم. وجاءت الحرب على سورية لإسقاط دولتها تقول إن الثمن الأوروبي هو تغيير سكاني خطير عبر تدفق موجات النازحين، وقلق أمني كبير عبر تمدّد وتجذر الإرهاب، عدا الركود الاقتصادي والبطالة والكساد، ومن أقلقته هجرة السوريين فلن يتحمّل المجازفة بتفكيك تركيا بعد العراق وتلقي عشرات ملايين النازحين ومعهم فوضى انتشار الإرهاب.

-الغرب المنهك بحاصل حربه الطويلة والفاشلة على سورية، لا يستطيع تحمل مغامرة عشر سنوات لحرب طويلة فاشلة أخرى تفكّك العراق وتركيا، والخليج و«إسرائيل» العاجزتان عن توفير مقومات السير بتوفير مستزمات وقود اشتعال الحرب في سورية وحدهما، لا تملكان بالتأكيد ما يلزم لإشعال حروب جديدة، لتبدو حرب سورية آخر الحروب، وتبدو حرب الانفصال الكردية أضعف من أن تولد، إلا كحرب تفاوض على البارد، بما يحقق الترادع المنظم لخطوات متسرّعة لرؤوس حامية أخطأت الحساب في المكان والزمان.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Creative Chaos, Erdogan, Europe, France, GCC, Iran, IRAQ, Kurdistan, kurds, Macron, Nasser Kandil, PKK, regime change, Russia, Syria, Turkey, USA, War on Iraq, War on Syria, Zionist entity | Tagged: Barazani, Refugees |