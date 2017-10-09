In the reconciliation of Fatah and Hamas: Where is Israel? عن مصالحة فتح وحماس: أين «إسرائيل»؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 9, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Anyone who believes in the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people must welcome every effort to end the division between Hamas and Fatah Movements, and which turned into a project of Palestinian – Palestinian civil war for more than once, and offered important services to the occupation project, the least of them was the military exclusive domination on Gaza and the humiliated exclusive domination in negotiation on Fatah, as well as the double –dealing with the contradictions. Despite the sticking to the national standards that are related to the main cause and how to approach it, it is necessary to estimate any political convergence or separation, where the demise of the division between the West Bank and Gaza is a great gain to the Palestinian cause whatever were the ceilings of the political meeting between Fatah and Hamas even if they were less than the resistance choice and its requirements. The position here is as the position towards protecting the civil peace in Lebanon, even if it was under sectarian ceilings and sharing positions and gains, because it grants some purity to the political life, stops shedding blood, and keeps the attention to the most important issues, so as every debate of the political ceiling is not a refusal of the reconciliation, as every support of it is not a blank acceptance of the content of the political understanding and its function.

There were many elements that contribute in the relation, tension, division, dialogue, and reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah most importantly is the Egyptian position, Qatar’s crisis with the Gulf and Egypt, and the decline of the regional presence of the Muslim Brotherhood where Hamas has put all of its importance to exaggerate it for a period of time, for its sake it abandoned its distinctive position in the axis of the resistance and its relation with its forces starting from Syria towards Iran and Hezbollah. Despite the reconciliation for which Hamas is proceeding it tried to contain all the tracks which were destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood, most notably are the tracks of the relation with the forces of the resistance and the relation with Fatah and Egypt, it seems surrealistic to a high extent in politics , because these two tracks collide with the major choices according to what is required and needed from Hamas by these two tracks, but the objective contexts must make one of the two tracks secondary and the other is main, or one of them is a track of public relations and the other is a track of major choices, or one of them is tactical and the other is strategic. Maybe as many said, that each of the two tracks are for a choice that satisfies a team in Hamas, waiting for the other developments of drawing rules of conflict with the main concerned player, namely the occupation whether towards settlements or resistance.

The attempts of reconciliation are taking place regionally and internationally, on one hand the settlements background has everyday a new progress through Russian-American understanding which seems wider and more comprehensive than before. France seems on the bank which is related to the future of the conflict with Israel, on the other hand, there are Israeli threats of forthcoming war, maneuvers, preparations, and escalation in the political rhetoric towards the future of the negotiation with the Palestinian Authority, furthermore, there is a steady progress in the position of the axis of the resistance, the sources of its force, and its victories, all of that is in the light of the decline in the political and the military US status in the region, along with an apparent clear Russian progress. This confusion puts the Palestinian reconciliation which Hamas’s initiative of the abandonment of Gaza government played a crucial role in its birth, as it puts the relationship between Hamas and the axis of the resistance after the initiative of Hamas in a position in which Hamas is getting prepared for a new stage in the region, that is related to the future of the Palestinian cause whether war or settlements, and its readiness to open up to the two choices according to the balance in its new leading form between the political bureau and its new leadership, the leadership of Al-Qassam, forces and the presidency of Hamas organization in Gaza, so Hamas will have a decision for every choice Haniyeh or Sinwar!.

Egypt and France are on the line of the American-Russian intersection of settlements; one of them is handling the file of the Palestinian- Israeli negotiation, and the other is handling the file of the Palestinian reconciliation in the light of increasing Israeli concern of the growing resources of power of the axis of resistance and the inability to find a military equivalent or political deterrence. This is the outcome of the Israeli visits to each of Washington and Moscow. In exchange of this growing concern there are advices to Israel to go to comprehensive settlement to possess an immunity of not being exposed to the risk of war. These advices as the guarantees in case of the full settlement are American and Russian. They are Russian by preventing a war and American by ensuring the superiority in it. This Russian – American movement which is going to be held in Paris needs a preparation in the region, where the most complicated demands are Palestinian. The Palestinian reconciliation will be held in Cairo. As Israel is suggesting a war without answering the inquires about a settlement, the sponsors will not object if the Palestinians have a bilateral of the negotiating ability and the ability to resist till the Israeli image becomes clear.

The ceiling which regionally and internationally raised to a settlement for the Palestinian cause under the title of Palestinian state on the occupied territories in 1967 and which its capital is the Eastern Jerusalem has been achieved due to the victories of the axis of resistance and their changing of the international and regional balances which surround the conflict with Israel, especially in Syria. Hamas and Fatah have accepted that settlement for a long time. During the path of the settlement in Syria and the Israeli concern of its consequences and conditions there are those who say that when the settlement of Syria starts, it will open the path of comprehensive settlement in the region, after it was proven that Israel is unable to translate the suggestion of war into a real war. The compensation which was desired by Israel and Saudi Arabia, after the settlement had included an improvement of the conditions and the situations of the forces of the axis of resistance was the formation of the Kurdish state, but it does not seem that Iraq, Turkey, and Iran are moving as the Kurds, the Israelis, and the Saudis wish.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 4, 2017

ناصر قنديل

– لا يمكن لأي مؤمن بالقضية الفلسطينية وحق الشعب الفلسطيني إلا الترحيب بكل مسعىً لإنهاء الانقسام الذي نشأ بين حركتي وفتح وحماس، وتحوّل مشروع حرب أهلية فلسطينية ـ فلسطينية لأكثر من مرة، وقدّم خدمات جلّى لمشروع الاحتلال، أقلّها كان الاستفراد العسكري بغزة، والاستفراد المذلّ تفاوضياً بفتح، واللعب المزدوج على التناقضات بأسلوب العصا والجزرة، ورغم التمسّك بمعايير وطنية تتصل بالقضية الأساس وكيفية مقاربتها، لا بدّ منها في تقييم أي لقاء أو فراق سياسي، إلا أن مجرد زوال مناخ الانقسام بين الضفة وغزة هو كسب كبير للقضية الفلسطينية، مهما كانت سقوف اللقاء السياسي بين فتح وحماس، وحتى لو جاءت منخفضة كثيراً عن خيار المقاومة ومستلزماته. فالموقف هنا يشبه الموقف من حماية السلم الأهلي في لبنان، حتى لو كان تحت سقوف طائفية وتقاسم مناصب ومكاسب، لأنه يمنح الحياة السياسية بعضاً من نقاء، ويحقن الدماء، ويتيح بقاء الضوء على المهمّ والأهمّ، ولذلك كما كلّ نقاش للسقف السياسي ليس رفضاً للمصالحة، فكلّ تأييد لها ليس توقيعاً على بياض مضمون التفاهم السياسي ووظيفته.

– عناصر متعدّدة تداخلت على خط العلاقة والتوتر والانقسام والحوار والمصالحة بين حماس وفتح، منها وأبرزها موقف مصر وأزمة قطر مع الخليج ومصر، وتراجع الحضور الإقليمي لتنظيم الأخوان المسلمين الذي وضعت حماس لفترة كلّ رصيدها لتقيله وتزخيمه، وغامرت لأجله بالتخلّي عن موقعها المميّز في محور المقاومة وعلاقتها بقواه من سورية بداية، وصولاً إلى إيران وحزب الله. ورغم ان التصالح الذي تسير حماس نحوه يحاول أن يكون على كلّ المسارات التي دمّرت جسورها إخوانياً، وأبرزها مساري العلاقة بقوى المقاومة والعلاقة بفتح ومصر، وهو مما يبدو سوريالياً إلى حدّ كبير في السياسة، حيث يصطدم المساران بالخيارات الكبرى، بما يريده كلّ منهما من حماس ويأمله من تقرّبها منه ومصالحتها معه، إلا أنّ السياقات الموضوعية لا بدّ من أن تجعل أحد المسارين ثانوياً والآخر رئيسياً، أو أحدهما مسار علاقات عامة والثاني مسار خيارات كبرى، أو أحدهما تكتيكياً والآخر استراتيجياً. وربما كما يقول كثيرون من المتابعين، أن يكون كلّ من المسارين لخيار يرضي فريقاً في حماس، بانتظار ما تحمله التطورات من رسم لقواعد الصراع مع اللاعب الرئيس المعني، وهو الاحتلال، نحو التسويات أم نحو المقاومة؟

– تجري الحركة نحو المصالحة في مناخ مزدوج أيضاً، إقليمياً ودولياً، فمن جهة مناخ التسويات الذي يسجل كلّ يوم تقدّماً جديداً، بتفاهم روسي أميركي، يبدو أوسع وأشمل من الظاهر منه. وتبدو فرنسا على الطرف المتصل منه بمستقبل الصراع مع «إسرائيل»، ومن جهة مقابلة تهديدات «إسرائيلية» بحرب مقبلة، ومناورات واستعدادات، وتصعيد في الخطاب السياسي تجاه مستقبل التفاوض مع السلطة الفلسطينية، ومن جهة ثالثة تقدّم مضطرد في وضعية محور المقاومة ومصادر قوته وانتصاراته، وذلك كله في ظلّ تراجع في المكانة الأميركية العسكرية والسياسية في المنطقة، يوازيه تقدّم روسي ظاهر وواضح وراجح. وهذا الخلط في الأوراق يضع المصالحة الفلسطينية التي لعبت مبادرة حماس بالتنازل عن حكومة غزة، دوراً حاسماً في ولادتها، كما يضع علاقة حماس بمحور المقاومة وقد تمّت خطوات الترميم الأولى بمبادرة من حماس، في دائرة تهيؤ حماس لمرحلة جديدة في المنطقة تتصل بمستقبل القضية الفلسطينية، حرباً أو تسويات، واستعدادها للانفتاح

على الخيارين بقوة، بما يختصره التوازن في تركيبتها القيادية الجديدة، بين المكتب السياسي ورئاسته الجديدة، وقيادة قوات القسام ورئاسة التنظيم الحمساوي في غزة، فيكون لدى حماس لكل خيار قرار، هنيّة أم السنوار!

– مصر وفرنسا على خط التقاطع الأميركي الروسي في التسويات، إحداهما تمسك ملف التفاوض الفلسطيني «الإسرائيلي» والأخرى تمسك ملف المصالحة الفلسطينية، في ظل قلق «إسرائيلي» متزايد من تنامي مصادر قوة محور المقاومة، وعجز عن إيجاد مكافئ عسكري، أو رادع سياسي. وهذه حصيلة الزيارات «الإسرائيلية» لكل من واشنطن وموسكو، بل مقابل هذا التنامي نصائح لـ«إسرائيل» بالذهاب للتسوية الشاملة لامتلاك حصانة عدم التعرّض لخطر حرب، والنصائح أميركية روسية. والضمانات في حال التسوية الشاملة أيضاً روسية أميركية، روسية بمنع حدوث حرب، وأميركية بضمان التفوّق فيها. وهذا الحراك الروسي الأميركي الذي تنعقد خيوطه في باريس يحتاج تحضيراً في مسرح المنطقة، وأعقد متطلباته فلسطينية، فتنعقد خيوط المصالحة الفلسطينية في القاهرة. ومثلما تضع «إسرائيل» التلويح بالحرب على الطاولة، من دون أن تجيب بعد على أسئلة التسوية، فلن يعترض الرعاة أن يملك الفلسطينيون ثنائية القدرة التفاوضية والقدرة على المقاومة، حتى تنجلي الصورة «الإسرائيلية».

– السقف الذي ارتفع إقليمياً ودولياً الى تسوية للقضية الفلسطينية وصار عنوانه دولة فلسطينية على الأراضي المحتلة عام 67 عاصمتها القدس الشرقية، تحقَق بفضل انتصارات محور المقاومة وتغييرها التوازنات الدولية والإقليمية المحيطة بالصراع مع «إسرائيل»، خصوصاً في سورية، وحماس وفتح متموضعتان منذ زمن عند قبول تسوية هذا عنوانها ، ومع مسار التسوية في سورية والقلق «الإسرائيلي» من مترتباتها وشروطها، ثمّة من يقول إن تسوية سورية عندما تبدأ بالإقلاع ستفتح مسار التسوية الشاملة في المنطقة، بعد ثبات العجز «الإسرائيلي» عن ترجمة التلويح بالحرب حرباً حقيقية، وأن التعويض الذي أرادته «إسرائيل» والسعودية لما قد تتضمنه التسوية من تحسين في شروط وأوضاع قوى محور المقاومة، كان قيام الدولة الكردية، لكن لا يبدو أن رياح العراق وتركيا وإيران تجري بما تشتهي السفن الكردية و«الإسرائيلية» والسعودية.

