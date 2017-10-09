Sayyed Nasrallah: US Delaying Fight against ISIL, Wants a Conspirator in Baabda

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 8, 2017

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said the battle against ISIL in Syria’s Badia region, Deir Ezzor, Mayadeen, al-Boukamal and the Syrian-Iraqi border was inevitable and is still inevitable because the battle will only end after the terrorist group would be eradicated completely.

In a televised memorial speech Sunday afternoon marking one week since the martyrdom of Hezbollah commander Ali Al-Asheq and fighter Mohammad Nassereddine at a ceremony in the Bekaa Valley’s Al-Ain, Sayyed Nasrallah said ISIL was recently ousted from a lot of cities and towns, “and if anyone believes that the battle must stop before reaching the Syrian-Iraqi border, I tell them that ISIL’s strategy is to extend its existence, so it may attack again and would wage wars and battles against liberated villages, so they are a cancerous tumor that must be eradicated.”

“ISIL has recently tried to regain the initiative, and had it not been for the heroic confrontations that the Syrian army and resistance fighters fought, it would have been possible for the battle to take another course.”

Sayyed Nasrallah accused the US of backing ISIL terrorists and of delaying battles against it. “The US is trying to prevent and delay the battle with ISIL and only helps when its allies control liberated areas.”

“The US didn’t want the battle against ISIL in the Lebanese outskirts and pressured the Lebanese government and army, it even stopped its military aid for a period of time,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Hezbollah S.G. unleashed a new scheme against Iran and Hezbollah. “We are before a new scheme in the region, the Saudi-US scheme, and at the forefront of those who they want to get rid of is Iran. The problem of the US is that Iran was an essential factor in bringing down the Saudi-US scheme in the region.” There’s a new talk on a new policy in battling Hezbollah, even Russia won’t be excluded, his eminence warned, adding the US policy and sanctions, even though it affects Lebanon’s economy, won’t change anything in our position and course.

His eminence also responded to remarks voiced earlier in the day by firebrand Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan.

“Al-Sabhan’s statement is a positive development because it acknowledges that sanctions are not the solution. He also admitted that Hezbollah is a major regional force that can only be confronted through a strict international coalition and this means that seeking Lebanese alliances to confront Hezbollah was something ineffective,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

In a comment posted to his official Twitter account, Al-Sabhan praised the United States’ sanctions against Hezbollah and called for an international coalition against the resistance party. “The US sanctions on the terrorist militia party in Lebanon are good, but the solution will be for a strict international coalition to combat it and those who work with it, in order to achieve security and regional peace,” he said on Sunday.

Hezbollah Secretary General, however, said Hezbollah was too big to be targeted by a local coalition “and Saudi’s Al-Sabhan knows that Saudi rulers are too weak to do anything against us so he resorted to an international coalition.”

He also responded to Sabhan’s claims of being keen on regional peace and stability. “Regional peace and security can only be achieved when Saudi Arabia stops backing Wahhabist groups.” “Saudi Arabia is preventing security and peace in Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq and Pakistan. On the other hand, Hezbollah is one of the factors of regional peace and security, which are being threatened by Saudi Arabia, Israel and America behind them,” his eminence added.

“We want the elections to be held on time, we want the continuation of political dialogue and we want the government to do its job. We want it to address the financial crisis and to implement the new wage scale,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding the US was bothered President Michel Aoun isn’t an agent for them and doesn’t serve as a subservient to the US Embassy in Awkar, so they accuse him of being an Hezbollah agent. “Aoun represents a popular majority in Lebanon and is a real national guarantee and whatever the Americans say will change nothing.”

“The resistance axis is much stronger nowadays,” he went on to say. The hand that will extend to Lebanon will be cut off regardless where it may come from, and the conspirators against the country are doomed to fail, Sayyed Nasrallah warned.

Sayyed Nasrallah praised all supporters who marched in the tenth of Muharram and in martyrs’ farewells chanting “We won’t leave you Oh Hussein,” saying they were the true honest believers.

In his speech, Hezbollah leader noted that Martyr Al-Ashek won’t hesitate to be in the forefront of any battle, “he spent all his youth in the fronts and was a father for all fighters, he martyred while being in the front lines.” “Martyr Ali Al-Ashek was one of the commanders of the first victory in 2000 and the second one in 2006,” he said.

“Today, Bekaa villages and Hermel live in peace and security thanks for the martyrs like Nassereddine and Al-Ashek,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. He hailed those parents who drive their lone sons for Jihad and urge the resistance commanders to accept them in Hezbollah ranks, noting that he had received many letters from mothers of those sons urging me to annul the decision that prevents their sons from fighting among Hezbollah ranks because they’re the only sons of their families. “For all those who accuse us that we force youth to fight in the fronts I tell them that it’s their families who are driving them for Jihad,” his eminence said.

Source: Al-Manar Website

