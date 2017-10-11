The Columbus Day and the Jewry

On October 9, protesters in Port of Spain, Trinidad, sprayed red paint on statue of Christopher Columbus. The protesters also asked the city mayor to remove the statue as it represents the Holocaust of native people by European colonists since 1498 CE.

Nearly 52 US cities have replaced Columbus Day with the Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

On May 24, 2012, Charles Garcia (Jew) wrote for CNN: “Over the course of the last decade, Spanish academics and historians (including Jose Eruogo, Celso Garcia de la Riega, Otero Sanchez and Nicholas Dias Perez) have concluded that Columbus was a Marrano, a crypto-Jew, whose survival depended on keeping his Jewish identity sealed and hidden in the face of antisemitic ethnic cleansing.”

Garcia also claimed that Columbus voyage was not meant to reach the spice-rich India but to liberate Jerusalem from Muslims.

In December 2013, historian Dr. Federick Starr (Johns Hopkins University) in an article, entitled, ‘So, Who Did Discover America?‘, claimed that Muslim scholar and adventurer, Abu Raihan al-Biruni (born 973) discovered Americas centuries before Columbus without sailing to that part of the world.

On October 13, 2014, Rachel Dalia Benaim in an article at the Jewish Daily Forward boasted: “For Jews, at least, there may be a little-known reason to keep on marking this day: Columbus was Jewish. Not only that, but he was basically the Theodor Herzl of the 15th century.”

Watching the video below, one would agree with Harvard historian Dr. Niall Ferguson who in his 2006 book, The War of the World, claimed that some of the greatest mass murderers of modern times were Jewish.

Christopher Columbus made four voyages (1492, 1493, 1498 and 1502) in search of discovering a short and safe route to Al-Hind (Hindustan) for Spanish Queen Isabella (died 1504) to invade the legendary land of spices and gold – most part of which like Spain were ruled by Muslims. However, all of its voyages ended in discovering parts of Americana by accident.

The Spanish Christians named Al-Hind as India (Latin for region of the Indus River), which is part of Pakistan now. The region was conquered by a teenage Muslim commander Muhammad Bin Qasim in 712 CE.

In November 2014, when Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that Muslims found Americas before Columbus – the major Israeli propaganda media outlets (BBC, CNN, Fox News, WP, NYT, WSJ, etc.) ridiculed his claim.