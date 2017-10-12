How to Become NATO Secretary-General-Aspirants must be willing to swear allegiance to Washington’s imperial agenda, its wars of aggression

Posted on by michaellee2009

How to Become NATO Secretary-General

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Aspirants must be willing to swear allegiance to Washington’s imperial agenda, its wars of aggression, its rape and destruction of one country after another – on the phony pretexts of democracy building and humanitarian intervention.

They must abandon their morals, ethics, and integrity, willingly ignore international laws, norms and standards, as well as stay silent about horrific crimes of war, against humanity and genocide – committed by US-led NATO member states, blaming victimized countries for alliance crimes.

They must bash Russia about everything, claim America stands for democratic rights it abhors. Lying must come easy for them, truth-telling on vital geopolitical issues a disqualifier.

Jens Stoltenberg, like his predecessors, passed the test, a willing imperial stooge, doing America’s bidding, dutifully following orders, his speeches covering what Washington wants him to say – on Monday in Bucharest, Romania.

“NATO is an alliance that keeps its promises,” he roared, none positive, all destructive, he failed to explain.

“We are adapting to the new security challenges we face.” Threats Stoltenberg cited don’t exist nor so-called “challenges.”

“Our deployments are a direct response to Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine. NATO’s actions are defensive, proportionate and entirely in line with our international commitments.”

“We are concerned by Russia’s military build-up close to our borders. And its lack of transparency when it comes to military exercises such as ZAPAD 2017.”

Fact: Stoltenberg is a liar like other Western officials, notably when it comes to Russia and blaming victimized countries for NATO’s high crimes.

Fact: The whole world knows no Russian “aggressive actions” occurred in Ukraine, none ongoing or planned.

Stoltenberg: “We continue to call on Russia to abide by its international commitments. We do not want to isolate Russia. NATO does not want a new Cold War.”

“Our actions are designed to prevent, not provoke conflict. And we are committed to transparency and predictability, which are in everybody’s interest.”

Fact: NATO is a killing machine, waging war on humanity.

Fact: Russia supports world peace and stability, mutual cooperation among all nations, and strict observance of international laws.

Fact: NATO’s agenda is polar opposite, addicted to war, waging them endlessly in multiple theaters.

Stoltenberg: “NATO has played a role in the fight against terrorism for many years.”

Fact: US-dominated NATO is humanity’s greatest threat, supporting terrorism, not combating it, risking eventual nuclear confrontation.

Stoltenberg: “The situation in Afghanistan is challenging. We all understand the cost of staying in Afghanistan. The human cost and the financial cost.”

“But the cost of walking away would be much higher. If NATO leaves too soon, we risk Afghanistan returning to a state of chaos. A safe haven for international terrorism.”

“The last time that happened then it led to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.”

Fact: Stoltenberg must think listeners to his address are morons, ignorant of what’s going on.

Fact: Afghanistan is a colossal mess, violent and chaotic, US-led NATO to blame for waging naked aggression on the country.

Fact: The terrorist threat is headquartered in Washington and other NATO capitals – 9/11 the mother of all false flags, state-sponsored by Washington.

Fact: As long as US-led NATO remains, Afghans will never be free.

Fact: Waging endless war and occupying the country has nothing to do with combating terrorism, everything to do with imperial aims discussed at length in earlier articles.

Stoltenberg: “The Alliance is now a full member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.”

Fact: The alliance supports ISIS and other terrorist groups.

Stoltenberg: “ISIS is losing ground. And they are on the run.”

Fact: No thanks to NATO trying to prevent it, providing its fighters with weapons, munitions and other material support. Russia deserves full credit for smashing this scourge in Syria.

Stolenberg: “(W)e are working hard throughout the alliance to make our societies more resilient to attack.”

Fact: The only security threat nations face comes from US-dominated NATO. As long as the alliance exists, world peace is unattainable. Washington won’t permit it.

NATO’s so-called “collective defense” is solely for offensive, naked aggression against targeted countries.

It’s how imperialism works, smashing countries for power and profit, no matter the human toll – Stoltenberg a front man for Washington’s destructive agenda

