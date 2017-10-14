The messages of Al Sayyed Nasrollah’s speech رسائل خطاب السيد

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 13, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The speech of the Secretary-General Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah is full of signs of victory of the axis of the resistance on ISIS, where Hezbollah is in the center of this axis; ISIS is the most dangerous outcome of the US-Saudi project to dominate the region, to destroy its entities, armies, and communities. It is full as well of signs that show the magnitude of the US – Saudi ravage resulted from the consequences of this victory and the forces which contributed in its making, and the seeking to disable it, to ruffle it, and to undermine the forces which led to it at their forefront Hezbollah, and the attempt to confuse the main arenas of the movement of these force.

The answers of Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah for the new challenges start with how to deal with the attempts of disabling that made by the US-Saudi alliance to prevent achieving the victory, or obstructing it, or distorting it. Al Sayyed asserted the determination to continue waging the war on ISIS, violating the red lines which the Americans and the Saudis draw to postpone the victory and to lengthen the war; Deir Al-Zour will be liberated despite the desire of the Americans and the Saudis. The Syrian army along with its allies will enter the cities of Al Mayadeen and Al Boukamal and the Syrian army will converge with its allies the Iraqi army and the Popular Crowd on the Syrian-Iraqi borders no matter what the Americans and the Saudis did.

In confronting the attempts of undermining the victory-makers and making them pay the bills of the failure of the US – Saudi project, Al Sayyed Nasrollah said that opening the file of the understanding about the Iranian nuclear file is one of the signs of these attempts, the modified sanctions as opening the Iranian nuclear program are not related to the posed files about the nuclear understanding or Hezbollah, however they are translation of the US recognition of defeat, the feeling of loss, and the seeking to avenge from those who subdue America and its arrogance. The project of the secession of Kurdistan is not far from that title, through affecting Iran, Iraq, and the region entities. Hezbollah was satisfied with showing the effectiveness of these sanctions by referring to what was said by the Saudi Minister Al Sabhan that these sanctions will not change anything, calling for an alternative to punish Hezbollah for overthrowing the Saudi-US project through resorting to an international alliance against Hezbollah and what is included of recognition of the limitedness of the impact of the sanctions on Hezbollah, taking into consideration the capacities of Hezbollah which exceed the ones of Saudi Arabia and its allies in Lebanon and the region in order to affect them.

In confronting the attempts of tampering in the main arenas of the forces which made the victory and continues its making, Al Sayyed Nasrollah talked about what concerns Hezbollah as threats of tampering made by the Saudis, the Americans, and the Israelis. He reaffirmed the seeking of the resistance for peace and stability in Lebanon, the support of dialogue, and the confidence in the President of the Republic as a strong independent President who does not fear intimidation and is not subjected to extortion. Al- Sayyed warned of affecting the elections at their date, and manipulating in the series of salaries and ranks, he emphasized on the accurate implementation of the entitlements, obligations and their dates, he added his crucial sentence which will be considered well: The hand which will affect Lebanon will be cut off no matter to whom it belongs.

The words of Al Sayyed Nasrollah reached quickly; Al Sabhan responded provokingly, he searched for a response to the response by harassment. But the answer was; where is the international coalition which you promised of, we will do what we promised of, since the war is our war and we do not care about Al-Sabhan’s dotage, since his name means weak-minded, crazy and arrogant.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 9, 2017

– ينبض خطاب الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله بالإشارات على النصر الذي يقترب محور المقاومة، وحزب الله في قلبه، من إعلانه على تنظيم داعش، باعتباره أخطر منتجات المشروع الأميركي السعودي للهيمنة على المنطقة، وتدمير كياناتها وجيوشها ومجتمعاتها. كما يمتلئ بالإشارات على حجم الغيظ الأميركي السعودي من نتائج هذا النصر والقوى التي ساهمت في صنعه، والسعي لإعاقته وتنغيصه، والنيل من القوى التي صنعته، وفي قلبها حزب الله، ومحاولة إرباك الساحات الرئيسية لحركة هذه القوى.

– أجوبة السيد نصر الله على التحديات الجديدة تبدأ من كيفية التعامل مع محاولات الإعاقة التي يقوم بها الحلف الأميركي السعودي، لمنع تحقيق النصر أو عرقلته أو تشويهه، فيؤكد العزم على المضيّ في خوض الحرب على داعش، والدوس على خطوط حمراء يرسمها الأميركيون والسعوديون لتأخير النصر، وإطالة أمد الحرب، فدير الزور ومحافظتها ستتحرّران رغم أنوف الأميركيين والسعوديين، والجيش السوري وحلفاؤه سيدخلون مدينتي الميادين والبوكمال، وسيلتقي الجيش السوري وحلفاؤه مع الجيش العراقي والحشد الشعبي على الحدود السورية العراقية، مهما فعل الأميركيون والسعوديون.

– في مواجهة محاولات النيل من صنّاع النصر ومعاقبتهم، وتدفيعهم فواتير فشل المشروع الأميركي السعودي، يقول السيد نصر الله، إنّ فتح ملف التفاهم حول الملف النووي الإيراني إحدى علامات هذه المحاولات، وإنّ ما يخص حزب الله، فالعقوبات المعدّلة هي كما فتح الملف النووي الإيراني ليست بدواعٍ تتصل بالملفات المطروحة حول التفاهم النووي أو حزب الله، بل هي ترجمة للتسليم الأميركي بالهزيمة، والشعور بالخسارة، والسعي للانتقام من الذين مرّغوا أنف أميركا وعنجهيتها بوحول المنطقة، ومشروع انفصال كردستان ليس بعيداً عن هذا العنوان برفعه خنجراً في خاصرة إيران والعراق وكيانات المنطقة، وحزب الله يكتفي تعليقاً على فعالية هذه العقوبات، بما قاله الوزير السعودي السبهان عنها، بأنها لن تغيّر شيئاً، داعياً كبديل لمعاقبة حزب الله على إسقاط المشروع الأميركي السعودي، إلى تحالف دولي بوجه حزب الله، وما يتضمّنه ذلك من اعتراف بمحدودية تأثير العقوبات على حزب الله، وبحجم حزب الله الذي يفوق مقدرات السعودية وحلفائها في لبنان والمنطقة لإلحاق الأذى به، والحاجة لمواجهته إلى تحالف دولي.

– في مواجهة محاولات العبث في الساحات الرئيسية لحركة القوى التي صنعت النصر وتواصل صنعه، يتوقف السيد نصر الله أمام ما يعني حزب الله منها، من مخاطر عبث قد يخبئه السعوديون أو الأميركيون أو «الإسرائيليون». ويجدّد تأكيد سعي المقاومة للسلام والاستقرار في لبنان، ودعم الحوار، والثقة برئيس الجمهورية كرئيس مستقلّ وقوي لا يهاب تهديداً ولا يخضع لابتزاز، محذراً من المساس بالانتخابات في موعدها ومن التلاعب بسلسلة الرتب والرواتب، بتأكيدها على التنفيذ الدقيق للاستحقاقات والالتزامات ومواعيدها، مضيفاً جملته الحاسمة، التي ستقرأ جيداً، أنّ اليد التي ستمتدّ إلى لبنان ستقطع أياً تكن هذه اليد.

– كلام السيد نصر الله وصل سريعاً، فردّ السبهان بتحرّش يبحث عن ردّ على الردّ، وليس لديه إلا التحرّش بالشتيمة، والجواب هو الجواب، هات التحالف الدولي الذي وعدت به وطلبته، وستكون الترجمة بما وعد السيد، اليد التي ستمتدّ ستُقطع. فاللغو لغوكم، والحرب حربنا، ولا يهمّنا سبهُ سبهان. والسبهُ في لسان العرب ذهاب العقل من الهَرَم ورجل مَسْبُوه ومُسَبَّهٌ وسَباهٍ مُدَلَّهٌ ذاهبُ العقل، أَنشد ابن الأَعرابي «ومُنْتَخَبٍ كأَنَّ هالَة أُمّه سَباهِي الفُؤادِ ما يَعيش بمعْقُولِ» إنما السُّباهُ ذهاب العقل أَو نشاط الذي كأَنه مجنون، رجل مِسَبَّهُ العقل أَي ذاهب العقل ورجل سَباهِيُّ العَقْل إذا كان ضعيف العقل ورجل سَبِهٌ وسَباهٌ وسَباهٍ وسباهِيَةٌ متكبّر مجنون.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Iran, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, ISIL, Kurdistan, March 14 Movement, Nasrallah, Saudia, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria |