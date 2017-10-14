Posted on by michaellee2009

HOLLYWOOD EXPOSED: Harvey Weinstein Scandal BLOWS LID On Sick & Depraved Industry!

Josh Sigurdson and Dan Dicks of Press For Truth break down the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal as Hollywood enters desperation mode.

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer behind Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting, Shakespeare In Love and many other massive hits was recently accused of abusing women and forcing women to watch him in some unseemly private situations.

Following many including Ashley Judd of all people, Gweneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie coming out about this, the lid has begun to come off the entire depraved Hollywood industry where kids and adults alike are abused and used and forced into terrible situations.

Terry Crews who happens to be a big guy came out saying he was harassed and grabbed by producers, saying that this story goes far further than Harvey Weinstein, and there’s no doubt about that.

Rob Shneider, Cory Feldman, formerly Cory Haim before he passed away and Elijah Wood have come out about this horrible things that happen behind closed doors.

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski, Nelly, R Kelly, Woody Allen, Pete Townshend, the list of creeps in the industry goes on and on.

However, this is something we see in Britain at the BBC as well. We see it among billionaire investors, politicians from Dennis Hastert to Bill Clinton, advertisers like Jared Fogle and the list of sick degenerates grows by the day.

This links all forms of global elitism.

The do-good lefties in Hollywood and the music industry, Washington, finance and this needs to be called out in order to be stopped.

This story is breaking into the mainstream media after decades of independent media breaking these stories and being called crazy.

Is this the beginning of a massive expose’ of the entire global occult elite structure? Or is this just another media blitz?

We will find out soon enough

Who runs Hollywood? C’mon – latimes

