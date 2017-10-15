8 violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by air and sea within 24 hours by israel

Posted on by michaellee2009

8 violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by air and sea within 24 hours

Lebanese Army spokesman issued a statement on the frequent violations of air and sea committed by the Zionist regime on Friday.

According to the al-Manar news agency, the Zionist regime has violated eight times the Lebanese airspace and sea sovereignty in only 24 hours:

1. The Israeli UAV arrived at Lebanon at 9 o’clock (local time) over the town of Quraqula, and after flying in circles over the towns of Al-Baidar and Beka, left the country at 11:30.

2- At 9:05, another Israeli drone hit the Lebanese border over the city of Ulama al-Shaab, flying over the southern regions, and left Lebanon at 10:15.

3- At 10:30, two Israeli fighters from the city of Ramesh violated Lebanese airspace and left at 11:10.

4. At 19:55, an Israeli UAV entered Lebanese airspace from above the city of Remiz and returned at 4:00.

5. At 2:10 AM, an Israeli drone arrived at the city of Ulama al-Shaab and circled over the southern regions and left at the 7:00.

6. At 8:50, an Israeli drone entered the Lebanese airspace from the city of Remiz, circled around the areas of Baalbek, Al-Harmel, etc., and left at 21:00.

7. At 14.30, Israeli UAV entered Lebanese airspace from the city of Al-Nahoreh and left at 20.30.

8. In the hours between 5:49 and 6:53, an Israeli warship violated Lebanon’s sea sovereignty in 3 steps.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israel violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and has informed the Security Council of the United Nations.

