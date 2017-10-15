Army regains control over al-Mayadeen, inflicts heavy losses upon terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Saturday, 14 October 2017 19:48

Deir Ezzor – Army units have regained full control over al-Mayadeen city, after intense fighting with ISIS terrorists and eliminating the last of their gatherings there.

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting and allied forces, regained control over al-Mayadeen city, about 45km southeast of Deir Ezzor city, killing big numbers of ISIS terrorists and destroying their weapons and equipment, a military source said Saturday.

The source told SANA that army units are chasing remnants of ISIS terrorists out of al-Mayadeen while the engineering units are clearing land mines left in the town.

Controlling al-Mayadeen city is an important step towards the eradication of ISIS terrorists completely from the Euphrates valley, where units of the army, covered by Syrian and Russian Air Forces, have been launching wide operations since breaking Deir Ezzor siege on September 5th. These operations resulted in the restoration of dozens of villages and towns in the countryside of the city.

These maps provide a general look at the key stages of the Syrian Army operation to liberate the strategic Syrian city of Mayadin from ISIS.

On October 14, the army and its allies took full control over the city that had been one of the key ISIS strongholds in the Euphrates Valley fro a long time.

Now, government forces are consolidating their recent gains and preparing for further operations on the both banks of the Euphrates River.

On October 14 evening, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq released few statements claiming that ISIS members have counter-attacked against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in few points, including Qalat Rahbah, in Mayadin city. However, the terrorist group was not able to provide any photos and videos confirming these claims.

Earlier on October 14, government forces established control over this strategic town in the Euphrates Valley:

“The Syrian government troops have completed the operation to destroy Daesh militants in the town of al-Mayadeen. Assault units of the Syrian army broke the fierce resistance of terrorists in the central and southern districts and completely liberated the city,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. “Over the past week, the most efficient reserve forces of Daesh [ISIS] from Iraq have been moved there. Therefore, the defeat of terrorists in Mayadeen created necessary conditions for the development of the Syrian troops’ tactical success.”

Separately, the SAA further advanced against ISIS north of Deir Ezzor city aiming to fully encircle ISIS units in its northern part.

