Come and get it, Russia Ready to Give Crushing Response to illegal israeli Air Attacks on Syria

October 15, 2017

Russia has deployed more S300 and S400 anti-aircraft systems in Syria to defend the country’s airspace against any aggressions, including Israeli air raids on the war-hit country, Russian media outlet reported Saturday.

The Arabic-language website of Russia’s state news agency, Sputnik, reported that the modern Russia-made S300 and S400 anti-aircraft systems with a tracking range of 300 km and 400 km respectively have been deployed in the town of Masyaf Southwest of Hama.

The Arabic Sputnik quoted some experts as saying that Russia’s move to deploy the modern anti-aircraft systems is aimed at giving a crushing response to repeated air raids on Syria’s Masyaf by Tel Aviv, including the one in September 7, 2017. 

The General Command of the Syrian Army announced in a statement in easrly September that the Israeli warplane’s airstrikes on army positions in the Western parts of Hama city killed 2 Syrian soldiers.

The statement said that the Israeli fighter jet launched missile attacks on one of the Syrian army bases near Masyaf region in Southwestern Hama through the Lebanese airspace, killing two Syrian soldiers.

It added that the attack was a desperate attempt to heighten the lost morale of the ISIL terrorists after the Syrian army’s major victories against the terrorism in several regions.

