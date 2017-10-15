It’s Unanimous. Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah all Agree: US is Helping ISIS

Three days ago, I put up a post concerning comments by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah alleging US support for ISIS.

“It is only the United States, which does not let Daesh be totally annihilated,” Nasrallah said.

“US Air Force does not allow the Syrian army and resistance groups to advance toward positions occupied by Daesh,” he added.

Now high-ranking Russian and Iranian officials are saying more or less the same thing.

“The Americans have been in Syria and Iraq under the pretext of opposing and fighting Daesh, but the reality contravenes the US claim,” said Brigadier General Abdullah Araqi, commander of the Iranian IRGC.

Russian Major-General Igor Konashenkov has accused the US of allowing ISIS to operate “under its nose” in Syria, this in an area specifically abutting the US military base at Al-Tanf, near the Syria-Iraq border.

“We suggest the American side also explain about another incidence of their ‘selective blindness’ towards terrorists operating under their nose,” Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov’s and Araqi’s remarks both came out today–three days after Nasrallah’s. The Russian official additionally spoke of some 300 ISIS fighters in pick up trucks passing unmolested through a US-controlled area as they sought to block the main highway between Damascus and Deir Ez-Zor used to supply Syrian troops.

There are only two possible explanations for this: either all three military commands–Russia’s, Iran’s and Hezbollah’s–are getting faulty intelligence…or else the US is lying about its alleged efforts to defeat ISIS. Take your pick.