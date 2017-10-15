Latest SAA video-reports

Posted on by martyrashrakat

WARNING: If you are minor or too psychologically sensitive please do not watch these videos. # These videos may contain graphics images. # These footages is not intended to be sensationally shocking violent or to glorify violence in any way. # These videos are only for News War Documentary Historical and Educational purposes.

A tip: whoever you want, download the videos here published, because Youtube is closing down many channels that reproduce footages of the anti-terrorist operations of the Syrian and Russian Army…as the Truth must not be widespread, only lies…

FINAL DESTRUCTION OF DAESH-TERROSISTS IN EAST HAMA POCKET BY SYRIAN ARAB ARMY & NATIONAL DEFENSE FORCES.

Footage has been released on Pro-government social media showing the final actions of the Syrian Arab Army’s and National Defenses Forces in their reducing of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) defenses in rural Hama…

The footage is mostly centered around the actions of the National Defenses Forces which played a major role in anti-insurgency operations against Isis militants throughout the Hama provincial region over the last several weeks…

Based on the video above it appears that the final phase of the operation saw lightly armed storming forces-utilizing gun-trucks, grenade launchers and sniper teams-clear the final Towns and villages in rural Hama…

About one week ago, Pro-government forces succeeded in liberating of rural Hama from Isis militants after besieging them weeks beforehand…

DAESH UNDERGROUND TUNNEL DISCOVERED IN EAST HAMA

A network of underground tunnels used by Daesh (the so-called ISIS, ISIL, IS) terror group was discovered in a retaken village on the Eastern outskirts of Salamiyah in Hama province…

The Isis extremist group used the underground tunnels to shelter from the Airstrikes and move from building to building…

One of the tunnel has an area of 50 square metres (538,19 square feet), as well as five rooms for meeting and training…

The battle to retake the entirety of the Syria’s Hama province from the so-called Islamic state terror group is ongoing…

RESTORATION OF THE ENTIRE AREA SOUTH-EASTERN DAMASCUS COUNTRYSIDE AN AREA OF 8.000 K.M²

The Syrian Arab Army’s troops launched a large offensive this summer to clear much of the Jordanian border that was under the control of the Free Syrian Army and their Allies… Within four months of launching this large-scale offensive, the Syrian Arab Army’s troops managed to capture more than 8.000 square kilometres of territory between Damascus and Al-Sweida Governorates of Southern Syria… As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army sealed the entire Damascus-Jordanian border marking the first time in years that they have possessed control over this large patch of land in Southern Syria… With this area sealed the Syrian Arab Army will turn their attention to the Homs-Iraq border where the US coalition forces are currently in control of the strategic Tanf Mountains…

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Free Syrian Army, Hama, ISIL, Jordan, Russia, Syrian Army, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |