The dumbing down of Americans, “Russia Using Pokemon Go to Sow Discord Among Americans?”

Posted on by michaellee2009

Russia Using Pokomon Go to Sow Discord Among Americans?

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

CNN, the most “(un)trusted name in (television) news,” claimed it, another black mark on its sordid reporting – all rubbish all the time, featuring Russophobic content much of the time.

Its latest on Thursday outrageously claimed Russia uses “YouTube, Tumblr and even (the) Pokemon Go” mobile game “to exploit racial tensions and sow discord among Americans,” adding:

Its “campaign, titled “Don’t Shoot US” offers new insights into how Russian agents created a broad online ecosystem where divisive political messages were reinforced across multiple platforms, amplifying a campaign that appears to have been run from one source – the shadowy, Kremlin-linked troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency.”

The problem with this type rubbish is most Americans believe it, dumbed-down by TV propaganda posing as real news, their minds manipulated to accept almost anything repeated enough – no matter how implausible or fabricated.

The You Tube page in question titled “Don’t Shoot” contains police surveillance and amateur video footage posted last year, showing police brutality incidents.

It has nothing to do with Russia or Kremlin-linked groups. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked CNN, saying:

“According to (its) logic, African Americans shape their civic stances by playing Pokemons. That is how feebly the TV channel explains the surge of racial tensions in modern America. Russians are at fault again…and the Pokemons they control.”

CNN absurdly claimed Russia used the mobile game to meddle in US presidential politics, deliver divisive political messages, and instruct people to find and train Pokomon in areas where “alleged incidents of police brutality” occurred – using “their Pokomon names corresponding with those of the victims.”

CNN’s shoddy reporting was farcical, concocting a phony headline-grabbing story, no evidence presented supporting its claims.

US Russophobic politicians and media stoop to anything disreputable to bash Russia and Vladimir Putin – exposing their viciousness and untrustworthiness.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |