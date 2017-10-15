Catherine, The Solari Report on September 7, 2017 at 9:09 am ·
https://player.vimeo.com/video/232087154?color=ffe400&title=0&byline=0&portrait=0
Read the Transcript
Read the transcript of The Emerging Multipolar World with The Saker: Cold Wars, Hot Wars here (PDF)
Listen to the Interview MP3 audio file
Download the Interview audio file
sr20170907_InterviewHQ.mp3 (auto-download)
sr20170907_InterviewHQ.mp3 (Right click to download in Safari)
“When you get billions in aid and your weapons resupplied and your ammunition stock resupplied, you don’t learn the lesson that war is bad and nobody wins.” ~King Abdullah II
By Catherine Austin Fitts
This week on the Solari Report, Saker joins me for our quarterly review of the geopolitical landscape. Items on our list to cover:
- The Russian and European response to the latest US sanctions;
- Western reactions to the upcoming Zapad 2017 military exercise:
- Trump’s Afghanistan announcement:
- The “consulate wars” between the USA and Russia;
- Is freedom of speech in danger in the USA? (see Saker’s latest analysis)
- Syria Update – what does the integrated Russian-Syrian air defense network mean?
- Syria Update – why the Russian plan appears to be working;
- Iraq Update – discussion of the Iraqi PMU model report (with plug by Saker to SouthFront); and
- North Korea fires a missile over Hokkaido – and says it has a missile ready bomb – what does that mean?
In Let’s Go to the Movies, I will review Oliver Stone’s Putin Interviews – four hours of interviews with Vladimir Putin conducted by Stone between 2015 and 2017.
In Money & Markets this week I will discuss the latest in financial and geopolitical news. Please make sure to e-mail or post your questions for Ask Catherine.
Talk to you Thursday!
Related Reading
Statista.com – Military Expenditures
Filed under: Afghanistan, AngloZionist Empire, Eurasia, Europe, Freedom of Speach, IRAQ, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, multipolar world, New World Ordder, North Korea, Putin, Russia, sanctions, Syria, The 5 Seas Region, The Saker, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA |
Leave a Reply